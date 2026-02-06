‘Terrifier’ star Lauren LaVera on her new horror film, ‘Twisted’

Lauren LaVera in ‘Twisted.’ (Republic Pictures)

A savvy scammer meets a surgeon with a sick sense of morality in the new horror movie Twisted. Lauren LaVera stars as a scam artist who tangles with a neurosurgeon played by Djimon Hounsou.

LaVera, best known for her role in the ultra-bloody Terrifier franchise, is no stranger to the horror genre.

“I don’t know what it is about me that directors want to just throw all the blood on me,” LaVera told ABC Audio.

LaVera’s first major role in the industry came on the set of the M. Night Shyamalan thriller Split, where she played a body double for Anya Taylor-Joy.

“I was terrified, because I love M. Night Shyamalan,” LaVera said.

She said The Sixth Sense director would often bring her behind the camera to observe the directing process.

“Seeing that kind of passion for this art form really influenced me,” LaVera said. “I saw that you can be this kind person and this incredible artist at the same time.”

In Twisted, LaVera tackles a morally complex character in Paloma, a grifter who attempts to sell rented properties to unsuspecting buyers — until she crosses Hounsou’s Dr. Robert Kezian, who’s on a mission to bring his dead wife back from the grave.

LaVera said Paloma isn’t so different from her Terrifier character, Sienna.

“If we’re using these two women on opposite ends of the moral spectrum — they just had different upbringings. And it’s kind of like that nature versus nurture.”

Another similarity between Terrifier and Twisted is an emphasis on practical horror effects.

“It’s like assisted acting,” said LaVera. “When you have practicals, you can literally see what’s happening in the scene, and that will help influence your reaction to that.”

But it is still gross, she said: “I do not like being covered in blood. Especially when it’s sticky.”

In brief: ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ ineligible for BAFTAs and more
KPop Demon Hunters keeps goin’ up, up, up — but it won’t be headed to the BAFTAs. The animated film has been ruled ineligible to compete at the BAFTA Film Awards after an appeal by Netflix for an exception, Deadline reports. The film is eligible to compete at the Oscars, however, as it had a qualifying theatrical run in the U.S. ahead of its Netflix release on June 20 …

The upcoming Marvel TV series VisionQuest has added two new faces to its cast. Variety reports that Diane Morgan, best known as her character Philomena Cunk, as well as newcomer Lauren Morais, have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the show that will directly follow the stories of WandaVision and Agatha All Along

Idris Elba is set to return as detective John Luther in a second Luther film for Netflix. He will reunite with costars Dermot Crowley and Ruth Wilson and director Jamie Payne for the new film, which is to be written by the flagship mystery series’ creator, Neil Cross

In brief: ‘Young Sherlock’ teaser trailer and more
Harrison Ford is set to be honored with the life achievement award from SAG-AFTRA at The Actor Awards, which is the awards ceremony formerly known as the SAG Awards. The ceremony takes place on March 1, 2026, and will air live on Netflix …

The first look at Young Sherlock has arrived. Prime Video has released the teaser trailer and premiere date for the upcoming series starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes. All eight episodes of the show premiere on March 4, 2026 …

Matthew McConaughey and Zoe Saldaña are in negotiations to act alongside each other in a new film titled Positano. Deadline reports the Netflix film is a romanic caper set in Italy …

Omar Epps joins cast of Dan Fogelman’s upcoming NFL drama for Hulu
Omar Epps attends the ‘Red Clay’ screening during the 2025 Annual Atlanta Film Festival at Plaza Theatre on May 03, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

Omar Epps has joined the cast for an upcoming untitled football drama that will be making its way to Hulu. ABC Audio has confirmed he’ll be taking on the recurring role of an offensive coordinator who was formerly an NFL player.

Epps will join a cast starring Christopher Meloni and This Is Us alum Mandy Moore, who will portray Lauren, daughter of William H. Macy‘s Hank.

The logline for the Dan Fogelman series has yet to be disclosed, but it’s “set inside the world of the NFL with a generational family component,” according to a press release.

The untitled series will be Fogelman’s second series on Hulu. His show Paradise, starring This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, premiered in January.

