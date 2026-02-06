Poindexter, dead at 83

Former Delegate Charles Poindexter has died, according to officials and family members.

Poindexter, who served in the Virginia House of Delegates, represented his district for several years and was known as a vocal conservative voice during his time in office. Details surrounding his death were not immediately released.

Poindexter was elected to the General Assembly after a career that included work in the private sector and community involvement. During his tenure in Richmond, he focused on fiscal issues and frequently spoke out on matters of government spending and constitutional principles.

Colleagues and political leaders on Thursday offered condolences, remembering Poindexter as an outspoken and deeply committed public servant who held his beliefs firmly.

Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of Thursday.

Poindexter is survived by family members.