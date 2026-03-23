Attempt at land speed record set for today

Joey Arrington unveiled his Virginia 250 car Friday evening in Martinsville. On Saturday, he loaded it up and headed to Florida. Today, the Arrington crew will attempt to break his own record of 244 mph and hit 250 (in recognition of the nation’s birthday) at Cape Canaveral, Florida. He had the land strip for most of the day, and a spare engine, so he could try more than once, if needed.
Related Posts
Napalm may have been used in Vogler burning
Although it is still unclear, it appears court documents may be describing napalm along with gasoline that was used to…
Blue Ridge Parkway recovery continues
The Blue Ridge Parkway is still recovering from Hurricane Helene over a year ago. Officials say that with much of…
Martinsville School Board meets over grievance
No details were released after a closed-door meeting this week by the Martinsville School Board, but we do know it…