Attempt at land speed record set for today

Attempt at land speed record set for today

Joey Arrington unveiled his Virginia 250 car Friday evening in Martinsville. On Saturday, he loaded it up and headed to Florida. Today, the Arrington crew will attempt to break his own record of 244 mph and hit 250 (in recognition of the nation’s birthday) at Cape Canaveral, Florida. He had the land strip for most of the day, and a spare engine, so he could try more than once, if needed.

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