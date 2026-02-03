Light wintry precipitation possible today

We could see some light wintry precipitation today, Wednesday, and Thursday, and another Arctic front is expected to arrive on Friday, with more snow chances, mainly in the mountains. Gusty northwest winds return on Friday and Saturday with colder air to follow for the weekend. There is a chance that we’ll reach wind advisory criteria Friday night into Saturday.

Three-day forecast: Mostly cloudy today with a high of 42 and a low of 30. There is a 50% chance of rain, mainly before midnight. Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, then snow between 1-4 p.m., then snow mixed with rain after 4 p.m. Little or no accumulation is expected. Cloudy with a 50% chance of half an inch of new snow on Wednesday night, with a low of 23. Thursday will be mostly cloudy, becoming sunny with a high of 38, and partly cloudy overnight with a low of 18.