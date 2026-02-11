Ansel Elgort confirms he is a father

Ansel Elgort has shared the first photo of his newborn child, confirming that he is now a father.
The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a black-and-white photo of himself and his newborn son. In the photo, the elder Elgort wears a turtleneck sweater as he cuddles cheek-to-cheek with his young son, who is wrapped in a fleece onesie and wears a beanie.
“Fatherhood is exhilarating, exhausting, it’s everything and more. The present feels more present and the future brighter,” Elgort wrote. “He wakes us up all night and yet I’ve never felt stronger during the day. He goes from crying to laughing, expressing everything he feels and it’s freed me to do the same.”
Elgort continued, writing that at first he wanted to keep the news of his son’s birth “sacred, just for us, but now I want to share this story with you as it’s the brightest happiest thing I’ve ever experienced.”
“I hope it brings you happiness too. So much love,” Elgort ended his post.
Elgort also shared a video of himself singing and playing the guitar to his newborn child, who sat across from him in a baby bouncer.
“Welcome to the world, little squirrel,” Elgort sings in the video. “Welcome to planet Earth. This is your turf.”
The actor captioned the video, “Goodmorning” with a smile emoji. His The Fault in Our Stars and Divergent costar Shailene Woodley commented a heart eyes emoji under the video.
We now have our first look at The Legend of Zelda movie.
The first photos from Nintendo and Sony’s live-action film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda video game franchise were released Monday on the Nintendo Today! app.
Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, who serves as a producer on the project, then shared the new photos to his social media. These new images come as filming for the project has started, with Bo Bragason and BenjaminEvan Ainsworth taking on the roles of Princess Zelda and the swordsman Link, respectively.
“We have begun full-scale filming of the live-action ‘Legend of Zelda’ movie in the beautiful natural surroundings with Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link,” Miyamoto wrote. “Filming is progressing smoothly, so we hope you will continue to support us.”
The photos show Link and Zelda standing in the middle of a green field. Both actors are dressed in their character’s signature costumes, with Zelda carrying her signature bow and arrow.
Miyamoto revealed the casting of Link and Zelda on his social media back in July.
Wes Ball, who helmed The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, directs the upcoming film. It is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 7, 2027.
Sophie Kinsella, author of the bestselling Shopaholic book series, has died at the age of 55.
Kinsella’s family shared news of her death in an Instagram post Wednesday.
“We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy). She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy,” the family’s statement said, in part. “We can’t imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life.”
Kinsella revealed publicly in April 2024 that she had been diagnosed two years earlier with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor.
“Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed – to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career,” her family’s statement continued.
Madeleine Sophie Wickham — Kinsella was a pen name — was born on Dec. 12, 1969. She was a former financial journalist who became a popular author and sold millions of books worldwide over two decades. The first two books of her Shopaholic series — The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic and Shopaholic Abroad, published in 2000 and 2001, respectively — were adapted into the 2009 movie Confessions of a Shopaholic, starring Isla Fisher and Hugh Dancy. The film was produced by Touchstone Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.
Overall, Kinsella wrote 36 books, including children’s books, the young adult title Finding Audrey and short stories. Her initial books were published as Madeleine Wickham.
Kinsella’s most recent book, What Does It Feel Like?, was published in October 2024. The novella follows the story of a novelist named Eve who wakes up in a hospital bed one day and learns she has a brain tumor. In the book’s introduction, Kinsella called it her “most autobiographical work to date.”
Kinsella opened up to Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts in July 2024 about the book and living with brain cancer.
“I just thought people might be curious to know what it feels like to go through this,” Kinsella said. “It’s funny in parts, it’s sad in parts but I hope it’s full of optimism and love most of all.”
Kinsella said she first noticed something might be amiss with her health after the onset of multiple symptoms.
“The first symptoms that I had was, in fact, was my legs,” Kinsella told Roberts. “I was stumbling. I was tripping. I started getting very severe headaches. I got very confused. But it was really when I started tipping over in my chair that we realized something really was wrong.”
Kinsella said she underwent surgery after receiving the diagnosis that she had a grade 4 glioblastoma. She described the operation as a “triumph” at the time but said the treatment affected her memory and movement afterward. Kinsella also underwent multiple rounds of radiation and chemotherapy following surgery.
Kinsella lived in London with her husband, Henry Wickham, whom she called her “hero,” who stayed by her side throughout her difficult health journey. The couple had five children.
In her July 2024 interview, Kinsella was asked about what she’d want her happy ending to be.
“My happy ending is that whatever happens to me, my family is OK,” the author said at the time. “I think that’s my happy ending. Because that’s what I care about.”
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.
The hosts for the 2026 Oscar nominations have been announced.
Ahead of the 98th Academy Awards, it was revealed on Good Morning America Thursday that actress Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman will be revealing all the nominees.
Brooks, who is an Oscar nominee for her role in The Color Purple, was recently nominated for a Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her performance in the hit HBO Max series, Peacemaker.
The actress also recently starred alongside Michelle Pfeiffer in the Amazon Prime holiday film, Oh. What. Fun.
Pullman is known for starring in several blockbuster films including Top Gun: Maverick and Marvel’s Thunderbolts.
The actor was nominated for an Emmy in 2024 for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television for his performance in the hit Apple TV+ show Lessons in Chemistry alongside Brie Larson.
He most recently starred in The Testament of Ann Lee alongside Amanda Seyfried, which has been nominated for several awards so far this season, including two Critics Choice Awards for best actress and best song and one Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy.
Nominations voting for the 98th Academy Awards will conclude tomorrow and will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 22, on Good Morning America.
The 2026 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.
Conan O’Brien will return as host for the second year in a row.