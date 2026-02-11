Jobs report set to show whether hiring slowdown continued in 2026

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference following the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting at the Federal Reserve on January 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A jobs report to be released on Wednesday will provide a key barometer of the U.S. economy as policymakers grapple with a combination of elevated inflation and sluggish hiring.

The labor market slowed sharply last year, prompting interest rate cuts at the Federal Reserve and concern among some observers about the nation’s economic prospects.

The U.S. added an average of 49,000 jobs each month in 2025, which marked a staggering decline from 168,000 monthly jobs added over the prior year.

Economists expect employers to have hired 55,000 workers in January, amounting to a slight uptick from 50,000 hires in December. Still, the anticipated performance would barely register above the lackluster hiring of a typical month last year.

In a bright spot, however, the unemployment rate remains low by historical standards. Unemployment stood at 4.4% in December, and economists expect that level to have been left unchanged in January.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics delayed the release of the January data due to a partial government shutdown last week, which helps explain why the jobs report is set to be issued on a Wednesday in the middle of the month, rather than its customary release on the month’s first Friday.

The jobs report will arrive weeks after a series of job cuts that slashed tens of thousands of workers combined at a handful of name-brand companies.

Amazon said last month it planned to cut about 16,000 employees as it seeks to “strengthen” its business by reducing “layers” and “bureaucracy” within its workforce.

A day earlier, UPS announced it plans to cut as many as 30,000 employees this year. Pinterest also unveiled an effort to slash 15% of its staff, according to a securities filing. The company boasts about 4,500 employees worldwide, a securities filing shows.

So far, the cooling labor market has avoided widespread job losses, making the recent flurry of layoffs an outlier, analysts previously told ABC News. The high-profile cuts reflect trends in tech and some other sectors, however, where companies have reversed a pandemic-era hiring blitz and pivoted in response to artificial intelligence.

The Fed slashed interest rates three consecutive times last year in an effort to boost the flagging labor market. In January, the Fed opted to hold interest rates steady, taking a cautious approach due in part to elevated inflation.

The benchmark rate stands at a level between 3.5% and 3.75%. That figure marks a significant drop from a recent peak attained in 2023, but borrowing costs remain well above a 0% rate established at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, Fed Chair Jerome Powell appeared to view the economy in a favorable light, saying it is expanding at a “solid pace” during a Jan. 28 press conference.

“While job gains have remained low, the unemployment rate has shown some signs of stabilization,” Powell added.

Futures markets expect two quarter-point interest rate cuts this year, forecasting the first in June and a second in the fall, according to CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

What Trump’s threatened ‘blockade’ on sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers means for gas prices
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (center) is celebrated by participants at a rally marking the anniversary of a battle on the day Venezuelan opposition leader Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. (Jesus Vargas/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Oil prices jumped about 3% after President Donald Trump this week threatened to blockade all sanctioned oil tankers traveling in and out of Venezuela.

Venezuela, which has the largest known oil reserves in the world, exports hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil each day.

The threatened blockade risks a reduction of global oil supply and an amplification of geopolitical uncertainty — both of which could further push up oil prices and, in turn, pinch drivers at the pump, some analysts told ABC News.

But, they added, the effect on prices will likely remain muted unless the conflict escalates significantly, since Venezuela accounts for less than 1% of global oil output and most of its oil is sold on the black market.

Here’s what to know about what the threatened U.S. blockade means for oil and gasoline prices:

Where does the blockade stand and how has Venezuela responded?
On Tuesday, Trump threatened what he called a “blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers traveling in and out of Venezuela, ratcheting up pressure on the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whose government depends in part on revenue derived from oil sales.

“Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America,” Trump wrote in a social media post. “It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before.”

A day later, Maduro said Venezuela would continue to trade oil, defying Trump’s threat.

“Trade in and out will continue — our oil and all our natural wealth that by the constitution and Bolivar’s legacy belongs — our wealth, our land, and our oil — to its only legitimate owner, which for centuries and centuries has been our sovereign people of Venezuela,” Maduro said on Wednesday, originally in Spanish.

The U.S. currently has 11 warships in the Caribbean — the most in decades — but even with an increased military presence, that would likely not be enough to put in place a blockade in the traditional sense, which involves sealing a country’s coastline completely and would effectively have been a declaration of war.

Why has the threatened blockade pushed up oil prices?
The threatened blockade of sanctioned oil tankers drove up the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures price — a key measure of U.S. oil prices — by about 3%, landing the price around $56.50 per barrel.

The measure had dropped to its lowest level since 2021 on Tuesday, just hours before Trump’s announcement. The dip in prices stemmed from a glut of oil alongside relatively slow global economic growth, which has constricted demand for fossil fuels.

“Everybody and their grandmother is bearish on oil prices,” Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst at the Oil Price Information Service, told ABC News.

The threatened blockade disrupted those price doldrums, at least to a minor degree, some experts said.

Venezuela has exported about 749,000 barrels per day this year, with at least half that oil going to China, according to data from Kpler. That oil output amounts to less than 1% of global supply.

The news caused a “knee-jerk reaction” in oil markets due to heightened uncertainty tied to the U.S.-Venezuela conflict, Christopher Tang, a professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management who studies supply chains, told ABC News. A continued standoff could push oil prices up to around $65 or $70 per barrel, but they’re unlikely to go much higher, Tang added.

“It’s not going to go up to $100 a barrel,” Tang said.

What could the threatened Venezuelan oil blockade mean for gas prices?
A jump in oil prices typically brings about an ensuing uptick in the cost of gasoline at the pump, some experts said, since crude oil makes up the key ingredient in auto fuel.

“The single most important price driver of gasoline is crude oil. As crude oil goes up, we expect gasoline to go up,” Timothy Fitzgerald, a professor of business economics at the University of Tennessee who studies the petroleum industry, told ABC News.

The average price of a gallon of gas stands at about $2.88, which marks a 5% decline from a year earlier, AAA data showed. Gas prices are hovering near their lowest level in four years due in part to the low cost of crude oil.

Amazon to reduce workforce by 16,000, company says in email to staff
The logo and lettering of global online mail order company Amazon can be seen on the façade of Amazon Germany’s headquarters in Parkstadt Schwabing in Munich (Bavaria). Amazon.com, Inc. is a listed US-American, globally active online mail order company. In Germany, the group is one of the US companies with the highest turnover. Photo: Matthias Balk/dpa (Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Tech giant Amazon said on Wednesday it planned to cut about 16,000 employees as it seeks to “strengthen” its business by reducing “layers” and “bureaucracy” within its workforce.

“The reductions we are making today will impact approximately 16,000 roles across Amazon, and we’re again working hard to support everyone whose role is impacted,” Beth Galetti, a senior vice president, said in an email to staff, according to the company.

What did holiday shopping reveal about the US economy?
Shoppers at the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, CA on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Holiday shopping season sets forth an annual gut check for the U.S. economy, prompting buyers to splurge in a show of optimism or cut back out of fear of what next year holds.

In 2025, shoppers opened their wallets with gusto, though consumers appeared to favor low-cost options and discounts, according to spending data shared with ABC News.

The performance defied concerns overhanging the economy for months, as hiring slowed and inflation ticked higher. Seemingly undeterred, shoppers flexed their strength at the close of this year, offering some reassurance for the wider economy. Consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

Holiday sales climbed 3.9% compared to last year, Mastercard SpendingPulse data showed, tracking online and in-store payments from the start of November to Christmas Eve. The data leaves out car sales and does not account for inflation.

The season-long buying spree followed a strong showing early on, as consumers revved up at the outset of the holiday season.

Digital spending on Thanksgiving jumped 5% from a year earlier, totaling $6.4 billion and exceeding expectations, Adobe Analytics data showed. On Black Friday, shoppers topped the previous day’s pace, as spending soared about 9% compared to 2024, adding up to $11.8 billion, Adobe found.

Adobe attributed the strong performance to better-than-anticipated discounts, especially for electronics. Discounts also touched an array of products from furniture to appliances to toys.

The search for price-savings marked a trend that would continue over the coming weeks.

While overall spending jumped, the largest uptick could be found in low-cost categories, according to Placer.ai, a data firm.

For instance, thrift shops and off-price retailers topped the apparel market with traffic up 11.7% and 6.6% respectively, compared to last year, Placer.ai said. Luxury chains and department stores, by comparison, posted meager gains of 1.8%, the data showed.

“Bifurcation has been a defining trend of consumer behavior in 2025 and continued to shape shopping patterns during the holiday season,” said Shira Petrack, head of content at Placer.ai.

Consumer spending among middle- and low-income Americans slowed earlier this year, triggering warnings from restaurant giants such as McDonald’s and Chipotle. A report this month showed consumer sentiment has fallen to its lowest point since a peak of pandemic-era inflation in 2022, University of Michigan data showed.

As of October, roughly half of buyers planned to use a by-now-pay-later plan for holiday shopping as a means of managing their budget, PayPal said.

Still, consumers have continued to power economic growth, even as they have balked at prices.

In the fall, shoppers helped propel the fastest quarterly U.S. economic growth in two years, federal government data last week showed.

The economy grew at a robust annualized rate of 4.3% in the third quarter in the government’s initial estimate, marking an acceleration from 3.8% growth recorded in the previous quarter, the U.S. Commerce Department said.

“Just as they have for several years now, the U.S. consumer continues to carry the baton for the economy,” Bret Kenwell, U.S. investment analyst at eToro, told ABC News in a statement.

