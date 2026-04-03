Melissa Gilbert speaks out on Timothy Busfield’s child sexual contact charges: ‘Traumatizing experience’

Melissa Gilbert speaks out on Timothy Busfield’s child sexual contact charges: ‘Traumatizing experience’

Melissa Gilbert speaks with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in an interview airing on ‘Good Morning America’ on April 6, 2026. (ABC News)

Melissa Gilbert is speaking out for the first time about the child sexual contact charges against her husband, actor Timothy Busfield.

“This has been the most traumatizing experience of our lives,” Gilbert told Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos in her first interview about the charges, airing Monday on GMA.

In the interview, a preview of which was released Thursday, Gilbert opened up about what she believes happened and the aftermath of the charges.

“Our life as we knew it is done. We are grieving what we had. All of our plans, all of our dreams, all of our ideas, all of our projects,” said Gilbert, who wed Busfield in 2013. “For Tim, it’s done. He’s canceled … even if he’s exonerated, he will always be that guy. The last person in the world who would hurt a child.”

She continued, “And believe me, if I thought for a second that Tim Busfield hurt a child, he’d have a lot more to worry about than prison.”

When asked by Stephanopoulos why she is speaking out now, Gilbert — who spoke alongside her and Busfield’s attorney Larry Stein — replied, “It’s time.”

Busfield was indicted on Feb. 6 by a grand jury in New Mexico on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child, according to Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

The actor — best known for his role as Danny Concannon on The West Wing — later pleaded not guilty to all four counts.

The charges against Busfield stem from accusations that he inappropriately touched a child actor on the set of the TV show The Cleaning Lady, which was filmed in Albuquerque, according to a criminal complaint.

The actor denied the allegations when interviewed by investigators, according to the criminal complaint.

Busfield turned himself in to authorities in New Mexico in January and was held without bond. He was later released on his own recognizance pending trial.

At the time of the indictment, Stein told ABC News that the grand jury’s decision was “not unexpected.”

“As the saying goes, a grand jury will indict a ham sandwich. What is deeply concerning is that the District Attorney is choosing to proceed on a case that is fundamentally unsound and cannot be proven at trial. The detention hearing exposed fatal weaknesses in the State’s evidence — gaps that no amount of charging decisions can cure,” Stein said in a statement.

He added, “Mr. Busfield will fight these charges at every stage and looks forward to testing the State’s case in open court — where evidence matters — not behind closed doors.”

In a statement to ABC News Thursday, the district attorney’s office said its focus “remains on the victims.”

“The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office handles hundreds of child abuse cases every year. When a child reports abuse, we take it very seriously,” the statement said. “In this matter, a neutral grand jury indicted the defendant on four Counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor (Child Under 13).”

“This office follows our ethical duty to only proceed on cases where a good faith basis exists to prosecute,” the statement continued. “While it is not surprising that the defendant is attempting to garner public support through the media, our focus remains on the victims. We will continue to fight for them every step of the way.”

Busfield’s trial is tentatively set for May 2027 in New Mexico.

Watch more of Melissa Gilbert’s interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Monday, April 6, on Good Morning America from 7 a.m. ET to 9 a.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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‘Zootopia 2’ becomes Hollywood’s highest-grossing animated film ever
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Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) in ‘Zootopia 2.’ (Disney)

Zootopia 2 has surpassed Inside Out 2 to become Hollywood’s highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Walt Disney Studios announced the milestone by sharing a drawing of the characters Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and Gary De’Snake from Zootopia 2 being embraced by characters from Pixar’s Inside Out 2, including Joy, Sadness and Anxiety. The top of the image says, “Congrats!”

The Chinese film Ne Zha 2, which is not a Motion Picture Association release, remains the biggest animated movie of all time with $2.25 billion. 

Zootopia 2 is now also the ninth biggest film in history worldwide, having made $1.703 billion in its global gross to date. The film is still available to watch in theaters worldwide.

“This milestone belongs first and foremost to the fans around the world whose enthusiasm made it possible. We’re incredibly proud of our filmmakers Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Yvett Merino and the entire team at Walt Disney Animation Studios for creating a film that connects so deeply with audiences everywhere,” Alan Bergman, the co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, said. “Zootopia 2 is an extraordinary achievement, and we’re grateful to everyone who helped bring it to life.”

Walt Disney Studios now has the top three animated film releases of all time with Zootopia 2, Inside Out 2 and Frozen 2.

Zootopia 2 opened in theaters on Nov. 26, 2025, to a record-breaking amount of $559.5 million in five days. That makes it the highest global opening of an animated film of all time and the highest global debut of 2025.

The animated sequel follows the rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman, who go on a journey to discover the mystery of Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan). It was directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

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‘High School Musical’ stars celebrate its 20th anniversary: ‘We’ll always be in this together’
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Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron attend the after party for the DVD launch of ‘High School Musical’ on May 13, 2006, in Hollywood, California. (Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

It’s the start of something new, it feels so right to be here with you … to celebrate the 20th anniversary of High School Musical.

The landmark Disney Channel Original Movie turned 20 years old on Tuesday. To celebrate its second decade, several stars from the franchise shared tributes to the film that launched their careers.

Vanessa Hudgens, who starred as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical trilogy, posted an Instagram carousel filled with behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the 2006 film.

“I cannot believe HSM turns 20 today. Thank you to everyone who’s been there since day 1. We’ll always be in this together,” she captioned her post.

Ashley Tisdale French, who played Sharpay Evans in all three HSM movies and the spinoff film Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, also posted an Instagram carousel filled with screenshots from the movie and behind-the-scenes photos.

“20 years ago we had no idea what this would turn into. I’m so grateful for what this movie has given me, and for the fans who made it what it is. To be part of something this iconic, that still has new fans discovering it today, is truly wild,” Tisdale French wrote. “It keeps growing in ways I never imagined. I love you, Sharpay. And let me just say… we’re still looking fabulous!”

Tisdale French also made an Instagram Reel of her trying on many of Sharpay’s looks 20 years later — including the blue “Bop to the Top” sparkly gown.

“20 years and two babies later I’m still squeezing into these looks,” Tisdale French captioned the video.

Lucas Grabeel, who starred as Ryan Evans in the movie trilogy, also took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone. He posted a video of him putting on one of Ryan’s signature hats.

“Ryan’s ready. Who else is? #HSM20,” Grabeel captioned the video.

High School Musical also starred Zac Efron as Troy Bolton, the star basketball player who discovers he loves to sing after a chance encounter with Gabriella (Hudgens). The film premiered to Disney Channel on Jan. 20, 2006.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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