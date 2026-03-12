‘Disclosure Day’: Watch official trailer for Steven Spielberg film

Emily Blunt in ‘Disclosure Day,’ directed by Steven Spielberg. (Niko Tavernise/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

The official trailer for Steven Spielberg’s film Disclosure Day has arrived.

Universal Pictures released the film’s official trailer on Thursday. It returns Spielberg to his extraterrestrial roots.

The trailer starts with Josh O’Connor’s character, Daniel Kellner, admitting he has stolen long-kept government secrets about proof of living beings not on Earth.

“Secrets. The data they paid me to protect,” he says.

We also see Emily Blunt as a TV weatherperson from Kansas City. The trailer finds her unable to hold herself together while broadcasting live on air as she is seemingly possessed by something. People from around the world watch her, transfixed and visibly scared.

While most people on Earth don’t understand the gibberish Blunt says while possessed, O’Connor’s Daniel can. He wants to make sure people are made aware of exactly what is going on. “Full disclosure to the whole world,” he says.

Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo also star in the thriller, which is based on a story by Spielberg.

David Koepp, the writer of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, wrote the screenplay for this new movie.

Spielberg is the top-grossing director of all time. He previously explored stories about extraterrestrial life in the films E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds.

Meet the men competing for Taylor Frankie Paul’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette’
Taylor Frankie Paul stars as the lead of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 22. (Disney/Michael Kirchoff)

Taylor Frankie Paul has opened the book of more men.

ABC has announced the 22 contestants who will compete for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star’s heart on season 22 of The Bachelorette.

Among the men competing are a cowboy, an ocean lifeguard, a former pro baseball player and a physical therapist.

“I’m not a by the book kind of girl, but I’m ready to start my next more-men chapter,” Paul said in a promo for the upcoming season released on Sunday. “This journey is a page turner.”

The Bachelorette premieres March 22 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

A special preview of the upcoming season, called The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, will debut on ABC and Hulu immediately after the Oscars live telecast on March 15.

Here’s a look at the 22 men Paul will meet on her journey to find love:

Aaron, 32, a product manager from Vineyard, Utah
Brad, 29, a cowboy/entrepreneur from Newport Beach, California
Brandon, 28, a loan officer from Spearfish, South Dakota
Casey, 30, a mechanical engineer from Nashville, Tennessee 
Christopher, 35, a business owner from Vacaville, California
Clayton, 36, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee 
Conrad, 32, a startup founder from Santa Monica, California 
Doug, 28, an ocean lifeguard from San Diego, California
Johnnie, 30, a former pro baseball player from Massapequa, New York
Josh, 28, a sales manager from Provo, Utah
Kevin, 32, a physical therapist from Miami, Florida
Lew, 32, an insurance tech founder from Salt Lake City, Utah
Malik, 30, a tech executive from Brooklyn, New York
Marcus, 28, a creative director from Elmont, New York
Matt, 43, a real estate broker from Carmel, Indiana
Michael Baba, 36, a chiropractic healer from San Diego, California
Mike T., 36, a brand protection manager from Lavallette, New Jersey
Richard, 35, a photographer from Charleston, South Carolina
Rod, 35, an entrepreneur from Austin, Texas
Ronn, 28, an account executive from San Francisco, California
Shane, 28, a private wealth planner from Atlanta, Georgia
Trenten, 35, a pro athlete from San Juan Capistrano, California

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Hulu.

‘One Battle After Another’ star Teyana Taylor talks 1st Oscar nomination
Actress Teyana Taylor appears on ‘Good Morning America’ on Feb. 24, 2026. (ABC News)

With the Oscars less than three weeks away, actress Teyana Taylor is feeling mixed emotions.

“Oh, my God, my stomach is in my booty. It’s that feeling you can’t even describe,” Taylor said on Good Morning America Tuesday morning.

Taylor is nominated for an Oscar for the first time as an actress in a supporting role for her portrayal of Perfidia in the drama/thriller One Battle After Another, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti.

“No matter the outcome, I am blessed,” Taylor continued. “I’m just filled with so much gratitude to be a part of this moment and of this journey and of this chapter and of the conversation. So I’m very, very happy, nervous, but very happy.”

For Taylor, one of the highlights of One Battle After Another was getting to act alongside veteran actor DiCaprio, an experience the 35-year-old likened to attending a “super master class.”

“He’s been a great mentor and I really admire his leadership because he’s a legend, he’s an icon,” Taylor said. “So I’m really honored that I get to share scenes with him.”

In her prep to play Perfidia, Taylor said she followed an acting method she used previously for the role of Inez in the 2023 crime film, A Thousand and One.

“I identified her layers and then I color-coordinated those layers. So coming into Perfidia, seeing that she was even more [of a] complex character, I wanted to do the same thing,” said Taylor.

“If I feel like, OK, I’m in a moment of feeling vulnerable, maybe that color is pink … if I’m feeling rage, that moment is highlighted in red. So I literally color-coordinate [Perfidia’s] emotions,” she explained.

One Battle After Another, which is nominated for 13 Oscars, including best picture, was first released in September 2025. It is still in theaters and also available to stream.

The 98th Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and Hulu.

‘General Hospital’ star Genie Francis remembers late co-star Anthony Geary
Anthony Geary and Genie Francis attend The Paley Center for Media Presents “General Hospital: Celebrating 50 years and Looking Forward” at The Paley Center for Media on April 12, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

General Hospital actress Genie Francis is remembering her late co-star Anthony Geary, who died Sunday at the age of 78. Francis and Geary famously starred as Laura and Luke Spencer in the long-running soap opera for 37 years.

“Tony was a very warm person, very sensitive person, and incredibly funny,” Francis told ABC News. “I was very, very young and Tony was very protective of me. But we knew we were doing something very edgy.”

“[Television producer] Gloria Monty always said that we were going to change the face of daytime,” Francis continued. “And we were doing that. We were so excited. We didn’t want to leave when we were released. We’d sometimes sit on the stage and just talk about what we had done.”

Francis and Geary’s portrayal of the iconic couple earned both Daytime Emmy Awards and in 1981, when their characters married, about 30 million Americans tuned in to watch the wedding on General Hospital.

Geary opened up about his and Francis’ chemistry and success together in an interview with Good Morning America back in 2013.

“There are all kinds of successes but ours was different in that it was truly lightning in a bottle,” Geary said at the time. “It was the most unexpected place, a soap opera, which was about to be canceled, that took everyone’s interest and swept the nation. It’s a piece of history that I’m glad I took part in.”

Francis, now 63, said she will miss her longtime partner.

“I’m just heartbroken. I’m so sad,” said Francis. “But again, I am so lucky that I got to have this man as my first leading man. He ruined me. He ruined me for leading men for the rest of my life basically. Because I started with the best.”

