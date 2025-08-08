Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
WednesdayJenna Ortega is back as the titular member of the Addams family in season 2.

Apple TV+
Platonic: Codependent besties Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are back in season 2 of the comedy series.

Starz
Outlander: Blood of My Blood: The new Outlander prequel brings romance back to 18th century Scotland. 

Prime Video
The PickupEddie Murphy and Pete Davidson are ambushed by Keke Palmer in the new comedy film.

Hulu
King of the Hill: The rebooted animated show returns for its 14th season.  

Movie theaters
Freakier Friday: The long awaited sequel to the family comedy stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Jennifer Lopez stars in ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ teaser trailer
Roadside Attractions

Jennifer Lopez revels in the glitz and glam of Hollywood in the teaser trailer for Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The first trailer for the upcoming movie musical arrived on Thursday. Dreamgirls director Bill Condon helmed this new adaptation, which is based on the 1976 novel and the Tony-winning Broadway musical of the same name.

Andor star Diego Luna stars as Valentín, a political prisoner who shares a cell with Molina, played by Tonatiuh. The two form a bond as Molina tells Valentín about the plot of his favorite Hollywood musical, which stars Ingrid Luna, played by Lopez.

“What’s your favorite movie?” Molina asks Valentín in the trailer. He responds, “I don’t have one.”

“I couldn’t live without movies,” Molina continues, as he looks at a poster of Kiss of the Spider Woman he’s hung up in their jail cell. “One of them, I’ll never forget.”

Condon wrote the screenplay of the film, based on the novel by Manuel Puig, musical book by Terrence McNally, and music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb.

The trailer finds Lopez performing “Where You Are,” one of the musical’s 13 songs.

Lopez and Luna also serve as executive producers on the film, which first premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January.

Kiss of the Spider Woman arrives in theaters on Oct. 10.

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ official trailer shows off new Na’vi clan, creatures
Disney

Sivako! The official trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash has arrived.

Audiences who visited the movie theater to see The Fantastic Four: First Steps on its opening weekend were treated to the trailer debut of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Now it makes its official release for all fans to get their first glimpse of the new landscapes, clans and creatures in the third film in the Avatar franchise.

James Cameron returns to Pandora to direct a new story for Na’vi leader Jake Sully, his wife, Neytiri, and the rest of the Sully family.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña are back in their lead roles alongside an ensemble cast that includes Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass and Kate Winslet.

“You can not live like this, baby. In hate,” Jake Sully says to Neytiri in the trailer.

Also in the trailer are a new group of Na’vi called the Mangkwan clan, who appear to have the ability to control fire. We see parts of the Pandoran forest burned down as it looks like these people have aligned with the villainous Miles Quaritch.

“Your goddess has no dominion here,” Chaplin’s Varang, the leader of the Mangkwan clan, says right before the trailer ends.

The original Avatar film is the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. It was released in 2009. Its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, debuted in 2022 and is currently the third-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

Avatar: Fire and Ash flies into movie theaters and IMAX screens on Dec. 19.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, former ‘Cosby Show’ star, dead at 54
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor perhaps best known for starring in the TV sitcom The Cosby Show as son Theodore “Theo” Huxtable, has died at 54.

Warner drowned off the coast of Costa Rica on Sunday, Costa Rican National Police told ABC News. Warner’s official cause of death was asphyxia, police said.

Warner died near Cocles, a beach in Limon, Costa Rica, police said. Police said he was caught by a high current in the water and was discovered Sunday afternoon.

Warner was formally identified by Costa Rica’s national police.

Warner played Theo Huxtable for all eight seasons of the series, which ran from 1985 to 1992, receiving an Emmy nomination for the role.

Warner also starred with Eddie Griffin in the 1996-2000 sitcom Malcolm & Eddie and as Dr. Alex Reed in the BET sitcom Reed Between the Lines. He also appeared in guest roles on dozens of television shows over the years.

Warner most recently starred in the Fox medical drama The Resident for five of the show’s six seasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

