'9-1-1' star Peter Krause speaks out after character's shocking twist

‘9-1-1’ star Peter Krause speaks out after character’s shocking twist
Disney/Christopher Willard

(SPOILER ALERT) 9-1-1 star Peter Krause is speaking out after his character, Capt. Bobby Nash, was killed off after eight seasons.

Nash’s heroic and tearful end in the episode “Lab Rats” was a twist fans of the hit ABC drama series likely never saw coming.

“It would come as no surprise to the viewing audience that Bobby chooses to save Chimney and stoically contains himself in the lab,” Krause told Good Morning America.

The veteran actor opened up about his character’s fatal decision and what he will miss about the long-running show.

“He was willing to sacrifice himself so that others could see another day. And I will miss everybody dearly,” Krause continued. “This was my workplace, for eight years, eight seasons. And I am really going to miss everybody: Angela and the fire team and the crew.”

For Krause’s character, Nash, it has been a wild ride as the captain of Station 118, navigating disasters at sea aboard a cruise ship to disasters in the sky with the “Bee-nado” episode and even a run-in with a rooster.

Krause said one of the people he’ll miss the most on set is his co-star Angela Bassett, who portrays Nash’s wife, police Sgt. Athena Grant. He previously told GMA it was a “blast” working with the Emmy-winning actress.

“I won’t have a relationship like that again on TV,” Krause said. “It’s been a fantastic eight years. I’m going to miss her a lot.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Keanu Reeves to star in 'John Wick: Chapter 5'
Keanu Reeves to star in ‘John Wick: Chapter 5’
Lionsgate

John Wick is coming back in a big way.

The popular Keanu Reeves character will return in the upcoming film John Wick: Chapter 5, Lionsgate announced during CinemaCon 2025 on Tuesday.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Reeves will reteam with director Chad Stahelski for the film. The actor will also produce alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

“Keanu, Chad, Basil, and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world,” Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, said in a statement to the outlet. “We can’t wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next.”

The news of Reeves’ return for a fifth installment of the franchise is significant, as the fate of his character was left on an ambiguous note at the end of the 2023 film John Wick: Chapter 4.

In other John Wick news, a spinoff film starring and directed by Donnie Yen centered around his character, Caine, is entering production in Hong Kong later in 2025.

Additionally, Lionsgate is making an animated film about John Wick. Reeves will produce the anime alongside Stahelski, Iwanyk and Lee. It will be directed by Shannon Tindle from a script by Vanessa Taylor.

The film’s story will go back in time before the events of the first John Wick film as the assassin completes the Impossible Task — which is killing all of his rivals in one night — to free himself from his obligation to the High Table.

“To have the opportunity to develop a John Wick anime seems to be the perfect progression for the John Wick world,” Stahelski said. “I feel John Wick is the perfect property for this medium — anime holds the potential to expand our world, our characters, and our action in ways unimaginable before.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ana de Armas comes face-to-face with Keanu Reeves' John Wick in 'Ballerina' trailer
Ana de Armas comes face-to-face with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in ‘Ballerina’ trailer
Murray Close

Ana de Armas joins the John Wick universe in the new trailer for Ballerina.

In the trailer, which Lionsgate released Wednesday, de Armas stars as a trained killer hunting for vengeance. Len Wiseman directed the film from a script by Shay Hatten and Derek Kolstad. Kolstad also wrote all of the previous John Wick films.

The story takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. It follows de Armas’ Eve Macarro as she starts training to be an assassin through the traditions of the Ruska Roma.

This new trailer finds Eve coming face-to-face with John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, promising an epic showdown between the two.

“She sent you here to kill me?” Eve asks Reeves’ John, who simply responds, “You can leave.”

“I’m not leaving,” she says.

“That’s your choice,” Wick responds, before they begin shooting at each other.

Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus and Ian McShane also star in the film.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina arrives in theaters on June 6.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oscars 2025: Mikey Madison takes home award for best actress
Oscars 2025: Mikey Madison takes home award for best actress
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Academy Award for best actress goes to Mikey Madison. She was awarded for her role in Anora, beating out fellow nominees Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Demi Moore (The Substance) and Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here).

“This is very surreal,” Madison began her speech. “I grew up in LA but Hollywood always felt so far for me. To be standing in this room is really incredible.” She then thanked a list of individuals, including her parents and siblings. 

With Anora, Madison said her hope was to “honor the sex worker community,” for which she “will continue to support and be an ally.” 

She then recognized the “breathtaking work” of the other women nominated in the category. “This is a dream come true,” she said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.