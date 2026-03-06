‘Heated Rivalry,’ ‘Stranger Things’ among 2026 GLAAD Media Awards winners
Heated Rivalry and Stranger Things won big at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night.
The popular Crave and HBO Max show Heated Rivalry won outstanding new TV series, while Netflix’s Stranger Things won outstanding drama series for its fifth and final season.
While Hudson Williams couldn’t make it to the awards ceremony, Heated Rivalry‘s other stars Connor Storrie, François Arnaud and Robbie Graham-Kuntz took to the stage to accept one of the evening’s top awards.
Other TV winners include The Traitors for outstanding reality competition program and Southern Hospitality for outstanding reality program.
On the film side of things, it was Kiss of the Spider Woman that took home the prize for outstanding wide theatrical release, while outstanding limited theatrical release was a tie between Nice Indian Boy and Plainclothes.
Additionally, Liza Minnelli made a surprise appearance at the end of the ceremony to accept the inaugural Liza Minnelli Storyteller Award. The crowd sang “Happy Birthday” to her ahead of her 80th birthday, which is on March 12.
“I’m so glad to be here with you, all of you. You make me so proud, ‘cause you’re strong, and you stand up for what you believe in,” Minnelli said.
Several friends of the late Rob Reiner and Michele Singer are remembering the couple after they were found stabbed to death in their home in California on Sunday.
BillyCrystal and Janice Crystal, Albert Brooks and Kimberly Brooks, Martin Short, Alan Zweibel and Robin Zweibel, Larry David and Ashley Underwood, Marc Shaiman and Lou Mirabal, Barry Levinson and Diana Levinson, and Ambassador James Costos and Michael Smith shared a joint statement with The Associated Press on Tuesday, paying tribute to the couple, who were frequent collaborators and worked together on several iconic classic films, including When Harry Met Sally… and Misery.
The statement memorialized Rob Reiner as an unparalleled director who “was always at the top of his game.”
“Absorbing all he had learned from his father Carl (Reiner) and his mentor Norman Lear, Rob Reiner not only was a great comic actor, he became a master story teller,” it read. “There is no other director who has his range. From comedy to drama to ‘mockumentary’ to documentary he was always at the top of his game. He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films.”
“His comedic touch was beyond compare, his love of getting the music of the dialogue just right, and his sharpening of the edge of a drama was simply elegant,” the statement continued. “For the actors, he loved them. For the writers he made them better. His greatest gift was freedom. If you had an idea, he listened, he brought you into the process. They always felt they were working as a team. To be in his hands as a film maker was a privilege but that is only part of his legacy.”
Rob Reiner and Singer were also remembered for their activism.
“Rob was also a passionate, brave citizen, who not only cared for this country he loved, he did everything he could to make it better and with his loving wife Michele, he had the perfect partner,” their friends wrote. “Strong and determined, Michele and Rob Reiner devoted a great deal of their lives for the betterment of our fellow citizens. … They were a special force together-dynamic, unselfish and inspiring. We were their friends, and we will miss them forever.”
The friends ended their statement with a quote from what they said was one of Rob Reiner’s favorite films.
“There is a line from one of Rob’s favorite films, It’s a Wonderful Life, ‘Each man’s life touches so many other lives, and when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?'” they wrote. “You have no idea.”
Rob Reiner and Singer were found dead with stab wounds on Sunday in their Los Angeles home.
The couple’s son Nick Reiner was taken into custody on Sunday night and has since been charged by the Los Angeles district attorney with two counts of first-degree murder in relation to his parents’ deaths. He is currently being held without bail.
If convicted, the 32-year-old could face the death penalty.
Going into Sunday night’s Golden Globes, Apple TV+’s new series Pluribus — about a woman who is unaffected by an alien virus that causes nearly everyone on earth to be joined to a hive mind — is up for two awards.
The show, from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, is nominated for best television series, drama and best performance by an actress in a television series, drama for star RheaSeehorn. Pluribus star KarolinaWydra, who plays Zosia, says she’s thrilled for Gilligan and Seehorn, telling ABC Audio, “I’m glad that they’re being celebrated for their greatness.”
Pluribus marks the first leading role for Seehorn, who previously appeared in Gilligan’s Better Call Saul. Wydra says she hopes Seehorn receives long-overdue recognition.
“I want her to be celebrated for the incredible artist that she is, and not only incredible artist, but also an incredible woman and an incredible leader,” she says. “I am shocked that she hasn’t been a leading lady. She’s made to be that. She’s just phenomenal.”
Wydra is also happy that Gilligan’s vision is being recognized by the Globes.
“He is a master of his craft and he is a brilliant storyteller, brilliant filmmaker, and more than anything, he’s an incredible human being,” she tells ABC Audio. “And I am in awe of him as a person.”
“It starts from the top down and the way he runs the set and the ways he hires people. He really cares about making sure that people are there because they want to and they’re really good humans.”
The Golden Globes will air live on CBS Sunday night and stream live on Paramount Plus.
A musical based on the beloved film Practical Magic is on the way.
This new production will be produced by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theater Ventures. It will be based on the 1998 film directed by Griffin Dunne and starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, as well as the bestselling novel by Alice Hoffman.
Grammy winner Norah Jones and Gregg Wattenberg are set to create the new musical’s original score. Hoffman will write the musical’s book with playwright Peter Duchan. The recent revival of Merrily We Roll Along‘s director Maria Friedman will also direct this show, while Warner Bros. Theater Ventures’ Mark Kaufman will serve as a creative consultant.
“I’m so excited to be working with my amazing collaborators on bringing Practical Magic to the stage,” Hoffman said in a statement. “This story of love and sisterhood is meant for the theater. Music is the heart and soul of Practical Magic, you can hear it as you read the book, even though it isn’t there. Now you will finally hear the story as I always imagined it. You will hear magic.”
The story of Practical Magic follows sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, who were orphaned as children and raised by their aunts. They grow up determined to escape an ancestral curse they inherited and end up choosing opposite paths in life. When long-buried secrets bring them back together, the sisters have to decide how much they are willing to risk for love.
A sequel to the original 1998 film, which will once again star Bullock and Kidman, is set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 11.