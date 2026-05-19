‘The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn?’ arrives on Hulu

‘The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn?’ arrives on Hulu

The key art for ‘The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn?’ (ABC News Studios)

The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn? is now available to watch on Hulu.

This two-part docuseries from ABC News Studios follows a whirlwind romance that spirals into a bitter custody battle with allegations of abuse and parental alienation that gained national attention in 2023. It hails from the creators of the Emmy-nominated documentary Take Care of Maya, Caitlin Keating and Henry Roosevelt.

Ty Larson and Brynlee Larson are the children of Brent Larson and Jessica Zahrt, who are divorced and spent years in a bitter custody battle. 

“Facing a court order that could send them to a controversial reunification program and the possibility of being forced to live with their father, whom they allege abused them — an allegation the father denies—siblings Ty and Bryn barricade themselves for months, livestreaming the standoff and igniting a viral national reckoning,” according to an official synopsis of the docuseries.

The docusereies draws on never-before-seen archives, police interviews and court records to tell the story of this Utah family with an unprecedented look at what exactly unfolded.

In a press release, Keating and Roosevelt shared a note about this newest project of theirs.

“This film is, at its core, an intimate portrait of a family in crisis thrust into a viral social media battle. It explores the fractures within the family court system, the lasting impact of warring parents, and the relentless search for what is truly in the best interest of the children.”

The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn? is now streaming on Hulu and on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi and more join ‘The X-Files’ reboot
Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi and more join ‘The X-Files’ reboot
Amy Madigan attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The upcoming reboot of The X-Files has added more actors to its cast.

Hulu has announced that Ryan Coogler’s reboot of the popular sci-fi series has added Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi and Ben Foster to its guest cast. Also joining the cast are Devery Jacobs, Lochlyn Munro, Tantoo Cardinal, Joel E. Montgrand and Sofia Grace Clifton.

The streaming service shared the casting news to its Onyx Collective Instagram on Monday.

“We are SO seated,” the caption reads. “Ryan Coogler’s new X-Files reboot just added Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi, Ben Foster, Devery Jacobs, Lochlyn Munro, Tantoo Cardinal, Joel E. Montgrand, and Sofia Grace Clifton to its guest cast .”

These new cast members join the previously announced series leads Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel.

According to its official logline, The X-Files reboot follows “two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents” who “form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.”

Coogler is writing and directing the show’s pilot episode.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow and more to present at this year’s Oscars
Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow and more to present at this year’s Oscars
Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the ‘Iron Man 3’ photocall at The Dorchester on April 17, 2013, in London, England. (Mike Marsland/Getty Images)

Even more stars have been announced as presenters at the 98th Oscars.

Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal and Gwyneth Paltrow will take to the Oscars stage to present awards at this year’s ceremony, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

They join the previously announced presenters Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani and Maya Rudolph.

Also presenting are Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña, who will all return to the awards ceremony after winning Oscars last year.

The producers for the Oscars will continue announcing the talent who will present at the show throughout the coming week, they announced.

Conan O’Brien will host the awards ceremony for the second time, while Raj Kapoor serves as executive producer and showrunner and Katy Mullan executive produces.

The Oscars will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway star in new look at ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway star in new look at ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’
Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway star in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

A brand-new look at The Devil Wears Prada 2? Groundbreaking.

Tickets are now on sale for the highly-anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. To celebrate, there is a new spot that shows off even more about the upcoming movie.

Set to Madonna’s song “Vogue,” the teaser finds Meryl Streep back as editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. She knocks impatiently on a hotel room door that belongs to Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs.

“Pull yourself together, we have work to do. And by we, I mean you,” Miranda says to Andy.

Later in the trailer, Miranda sits at the head of a table in a board room meeting.

“And the models were encouraged to mill around like starving goats in the parking lot of a methadone clinic in New Jersey?” Miranda says. When someone in the room clears their throat in discomfort, Miranda continues, “What? What am I not allowed to say? Methadone? New Jersey?”

This teaser comes almost 20 years after Streep and Hathaway made their turns as the iconic characters in the original 2006 film. Joining them in the sequel are Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, who reprise their roles as Emily and Nigel.

Also returning are Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman, who will once again play the characters Lily and Irv.

Director David Frankel, who helmed the first film, returns to direct the sequel from a script by the writer of the first film, Aline Brosh McKenna.

A new cast of characters are also coming along for the ride. They are to be played by Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will arrive in theaters on May 1.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.