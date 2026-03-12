Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway star in new look at ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway star in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

A brand-new look at The Devil Wears Prada 2? Groundbreaking.

Tickets are now on sale for the highly-anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. To celebrate, there is a new spot that shows off even more about the upcoming movie.

Set to Madonna’s song “Vogue,” the teaser finds Meryl Streep back as editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. She knocks impatiently on a hotel room door that belongs to Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs.

“Pull yourself together, we have work to do. And by we, I mean you,” Miranda says to Andy.

Later in the trailer, Miranda sits at the head of a table in a board room meeting.

“And the models were encouraged to mill around like starving goats in the parking lot of a methadone clinic in New Jersey?” Miranda says. When someone in the room clears their throat in discomfort, Miranda continues, “What? What am I not allowed to say? Methadone? New Jersey?”

This teaser comes almost 20 years after Streep and Hathaway made their turns as the iconic characters in the original 2006 film. Joining them in the sequel are Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, who reprise their roles as Emily and Nigel.

Also returning are Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman, who will once again play the characters Lily and Irv.

Director David Frankel, who helmed the first film, returns to direct the sequel from a script by the writer of the first film, Aline Brosh McKenna.

A new cast of characters are also coming along for the ride. They are to be played by Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will arrive in theaters on May 1.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will arrive in theaters on May 1.

Teyana Taylor attends the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 4, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The next three hosts of Saturday Night Live have been revealed.

NBC has announced that Finn Wolfhard, Teyana Taylor and Alexander Skarsgård are set to host the first three episodes in 2026.

Wolfhard will take over hosting duties for the first time on the Jan. 17 episode of the show. SNL initially made the announcement of Wolfhard’s hosting gig during the Dec. 20 episode, which was hosted by Ariana Grande. Wolfhard is promoting the final season of Stranger Things, which is now streaming on Netflix. He will be joined by A$AP Rocky, who will serve as the show’s musical guest for the first time.

Taylor is set to make her SNL hosting debut on the Jan. 24 episode. She’s promoting her Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Actor Award-nominated performance in One Battle After Another. Geese will serve as the musical guest on the episode, making their first appearance on SNL after the release of their album Getting Killed.

Finally, Skarsgård will also make his hosting debut on the Jan. 31 episode. He will be joined by musical guest Cardi B. She is promoting her Little Miss Drama Tour, which starts on Feb. 11. This marks Cardi’s second appearance as musical guest on the show after she first appeared on the April 7, 2018, episode.

Sarah J. Maas reveals two new ‘ACOTAR’ books are on the way
Sarah J. Maas attends Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2024 New York Fashion Week at New York Public Library on Feb. 12, 2024, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch)

Babe, wake up. Sarah J. Maas just revealed that two new ACOTAR books are on the way.

In a highly anticipated interview for romantasy book lovers, the bestselling author of the A Court of Thorns and Roses book series revealed that the story will continue with books six and seven.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Maas told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper in a new episode released Wednesday.

The author said that ACOTAR book six will arrive on Oct. 27, while ACOTAR book seven will arrive on Jan. 12, 2027.

Maas didn’t share many details about what to expect, but she did speak about the writing process, saying, “The story that was finally ready to come out of me was big. Really, really big. And as I started writing this in like this Montana energy vortex, it came out of me in a way that surprised me.”

“By the time I got to the end of the part one, it was, like, 400 pages long,” she added. “But what I was writing felt right. That was the story that needed to be told.”

She added, “I’ve never told a story this way. This is how it wants to come out. Why do I have to be held back by the realities of the glue that we need to hold the pages or just like placement on a shelf?”

Maas said releasing the next parts of the series in this unique way is “exciting to me,” and “gives me space that the story demanded and the characters demanded.”

The first ACOTAR book was released in 2015. It follows 19-year-old Feyre, who is taken to a magical land by a beast-like creature, who she comes to learn is Tamlin, described as a lethal, immortal faerie, according to a synopsis for the book.

Miley Cyrus set to celebrate in ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’
Miley Cyrus stars as Miley Stewart on Disney Channel’s ‘Hannah Montana.’ (Disney Channel/Bob D’Amico via Getty Images)

She’s had the best of both worlds for the last 20 years.

Miley Cyrus is set to reunite with her signature blond wig in Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, a televised event that will celebrate the milestone anniversary of the iconic Disney Channel series. It will debut to Disney+ on March 24.

This new special will be filmed in front of a live studio audience. Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper will interview Cyrus about the creation of the fictional pop star and chat about the show’s lasting impact.

Cyrus will also revisit the memories she has from her time on the show as never-before-seen archival footage is shared. Additionally, former sets from the show, such as the Stewart family’s living room and Hannah’s closest, will be rebuilt for the special.

Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Cyrus said in a press release. “The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis said that Hannah Montana opened the door for fans to dream, sing and embrace every part of themselves.

“Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago,” Davis said.

Disney+ shared a video to its socials announcing the special on Tuesday. It features a car with a front license plate that reads “HM 20” pulling up in a studio lot. Both Cyrus and Cooper collaborated on the video, which is set to the show’s theme song, “The Best of Both Worlds.”

“Going back to where it all began,” the caption reads. “The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres March 24 on Disney+. #MileysMemories.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

