Hilary Duff comments on ‘toxic mom group’ controversy: ‘The timing felt not great’

Hilary Duff performs onstage at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on February 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HD)

After Ashley Tisdale published her notorious essay about her “toxic mom group,” fans speculated that she was talking about a group that included fellow celebs Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor. Hilary has now responded to the controversy on the new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

While chatting with host Alex Cooper, Hilary was asked how she felt when the essay appeared. “I felt really sad,” she said. “I was pretty taken aback and felt just, like, sad.” 

She added, “I think I just was like, ‘Woah.’ It sucks to read something that’s not true, and it sucks on behalf of, like, six women and all of their lives.”

Hilary further told Alex that she didn’t know her husband, Matthew Koma, was going to respond to Ashley with an Instagram Story in which he wrote the fake headline, “When You’re The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my God,'” she laughed. “I don’t tell him what he can and can’t post. He is so, like, fierce for me and, like, I love him for that.”

Hilary then went on to imply that she felt that Ashley had timed the news to coincide with the fact that the Lizzie McGuire star had recently stepped back into the spotlight with new music.

“I think it came at, like, the craziest time. … Like, the timing felt not great,” Hilary explained. “And I felt used.”

“Like, would this have happened had you not had your big resurgence and everything going on with you,” Alex responded. At that point, Hilary smiled and pointed at Alex, as if to say, “You got it.”

In brief: ‘The Testaments’ gets release date and more
In brief: ‘The Testaments’ gets release date and more

We now know when The Handmaid’s Tale spinoff series The Testaments will premiere. Hulu has announced that the new series, which is based on Margaret Atwood‘s eponymous novel, premieres its first three episodes on April 8. This dramatic coming-of-age story follows young teens living in Gilead who attend a preparatory school for future wives, where obedience is brutally instilled. Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li and Rowan Blanchard star in the upcoming series, which is executive produced by Elisabeth Moss

The upcoming limited series based on the whirlwind romance between one of the 20th century’s most iconic couples has a release date. Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette will premiere to FX and Hulu on Feb. 12. Its first three episodes will debut at that time, while one new episode of the nine-episode series will air weekly after the premiere. Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon star as the titular couple, while Grace Gummer, Naomi Watts and Alessandro Nivola co-star …

The ceremony date for Broadway’s biggest night has been announced. The 79th annual Tony Awards will take place on June 6. CBS will broadcast the awards show live from Radio City Hall. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Nominations for this year’s Tony Awards will be announced on May 5 …

 

Danielle Brooks, Lewis Pullman to reveal 2026 Oscar nominations
The 98th annual Academy Awards, airing March 15 on ABC. (The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

The hosts for the 2026 Oscar nominations have been announced.

Ahead of the 98th Academy Awards, it was revealed on Good Morning America Thursday that actress Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman will be revealing all the nominees.

Brooks, who is an Oscar nominee for her role in The Color Purple, was recently nominated for a Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her performance in the hit HBO Max series, Peacemaker.

The actress also recently starred alongside Michelle Pfeiffer in the Amazon Prime holiday film, Oh. What. Fun.

Pullman is known for starring in several blockbuster films including Top Gun: Maverick and Marvel’s Thunderbolts.

The actor was nominated for an Emmy in 2024 for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television for his performance in the hit Apple TV+ show Lessons in Chemistry alongside Brie Larson.

He most recently starred in The Testament of Ann Lee alongside Amanda Seyfried, which has been nominated for several awards so far this season, including two Critics Choice Awards for best actress and best song and one Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy.

Nominations voting for the 98th Academy Awards will conclude tomorrow and will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 22, on Good Morning America.

The 2026 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

Conan O’Brien will return as host for the second year in a row.

‘Harry Potter’ HBO series star Dominic McLaughlin on letter from Daniel Radcliffe
Dominic McLaughlin on set of the upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ HBO TV series. (Aidan Monaghan/HBO)

The boy who lived, squared.

Dominic McLaughlin, the young actor who has taken over the role of Harry Potter in the upcoming HBO TV series based on the books by J.K. Rowling, is opening up about a personal letter he received from Daniel Radcliffe, who originated the role in the popular film franchise.

McLaughlin shared what it was like to get a letter from Radcliffe in a recent interview with BBC’s Saturday Mash-Up! Live.

“I got a letter from the man himself, from Daniel Radcliffe,” McLaughlin said. “It was insane. I was on the train back up to Glasgow … and my dad tapped me on the train and just gave me this letter.”

The 11-year-old actor said he didn’t fully understand what he was reading until he reached the end of the page.

“I read it and then I got to the bottom, and it said ‘Dan R.,'” McLaughlin said. “I was going mad, but I had to [keep cool]. I was on the train.”

McLaughlin also shared an update on how the Harry Potter TV series is progressing.

The show has been “going amazing,” he said. “It’s going really well. I’ve made good friends with everyone, it’s great to be there.”

HBO shared first-look photos of McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter and Nick Frost in costume as Hagrid in July. The photos were shared the same week cameras officially started rolling on the series as it began production at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, the same location where all eight of the Harry Potter films were made.

McLaughlin leads the cast alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who will play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, respectively.

The Harry Potter series will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

 

