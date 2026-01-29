‘Jury Duty’ season 2 gets premiere date on Prime Video

The title treatment for ‘Jury Duty: Company Retreat.’ (Prime Video)

The second season of Jury Duty is coming soon.

Prime Video has announced the official title and premiere date for the comedy series. Jury Duty: Company Retreat premieres its first three episodes on March 20. Two more episodes will drop on March 27, while the final three episodes will release on April 3.

The upcoming season of the show will be set at a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company. It will be told from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker who has no idea the entire experience is fake.

“Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged, every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment — whether in conference rooms or during downtime — has been meticulously orchestrated,” according to a description from Prime Video. “As the founder prepares to step down, the getaway transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values, with control of the company hanging in the balance.”

The first season of Jury Duty premiered in 2023. It followed Ronald Gladden, who was the only non-actor participating in a fake trial. The season earned a Peabody Award and an AFI Award and scored four Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series. James Marsden starred in the first season and returns as an executive producer on season 2.

Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky co-created and executive produced season 2, which was also directed by Stupnitsky.

Pamela Anderson reveals she was ‘romantically involved’ with Liam Neeson
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend “The Naked Gun” New York Premiere on July 28, 2025 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson is opening up about the romantic relationship she shared with Liam Neeson.

The actress recently revealed that she and her Naked Gun co-star developed a private relationship following production of their summer box office hit.

“If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming,” she told People.

Anderson also mentioned how she and Neeson spent an “intimate week” together at his upstate New York home.

“I had my own room,” she said. “Our assistants both came; even family stopped by.”

She went on and shared several memories with Neeson, including the time the pair ate dinner at a “tiny French restaurant where he (Neeson) introduced me as the ‘future Mrs. Neeson,'” and how she “tended to a rosebush overgrown with mint” in his garden.

Following what she described as their “romantic lost week,” she said that they went their separate ways to work on other film projects.

“We were having fun,” she said and added, “I always was laughing when people thought, ‘Oh, that’s a publicity stunt.’ I’m like, ‘A publicity stunt? This was real. We have real feelings.'”

Good Morning America has reached out to reps of Anderson and Neeson for additional comment.

Anderson and Neeson fueled romance rumors over the summer while they promoted their film, The Naked Gun, which was a reboot of the popular comedy franchise of the same name and the 1982 television series Police Squad!

The duo appeared in a flirty promo video shared on the film’s official Instagram page in August. They also shared sweet moments on carpets during the film’s premieres with Anderson in one image, giving Neeson a kiss on the cheek.

Following The Naked Gun, Anderson said she and Neeson are good friends. Neeson has also been there to support her in her endeavors following their summer film.

Cynthia Erivo speaks out on protecting Ariana Grande at Singapore ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the “Wicked: For Good” Asia-Pacific Premiere at Universal Studio Singapore on November 13, 2025 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo has made her first public comments regarding the Nov. 13 incident in which Ariana Grande was accosted by an online prankster during the Wicked:For Good premiere in Singapore.

Erivo told Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s Today show Thursday why she stepped between the man, Johnson Wen, and her co-star Grande, and physically pulled him off her before security took him away.

“I was really thinking, I just wanted to make sure my friend was safe,” Erivo told Guthrie. “I’m sure he didn’t mean us harm, but I just, you never know with those things and I wanted to make sure that she was okay. That was my first instinct.”

Erivo went on to add of her relationship with Grande, “This is a long-lasting friendship for us. We’re kind of like sisters at this moment. And I think we’ve both learned from each other and given each other some really, really beautiful gifts. We’ve really looked after each other through this.”

As previously reported, Wen was sentenced to nine days in jail by a Singapore court after pleading guilty to public nuisance charges.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters Friday.

Prince William recreates famous Princess Diana photo
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

(BRAZIL) — Prince William walked in the footsteps of his mother, the late Princess Diana, while visiting Brazil this week.

William, 43, posed in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, more than three decades after Diana did the same while visiting Brazil in 1991.

Diana traveled to Brazil on April 25, 1991, on an official visit with William’s father, King Charles III, then Prince Charles, whom she would go on to divorce five years later.

Describing William’s visit to Rio de Janeiro and the city’s ties to Diana, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told reporters Wednesday, “The Prince has loved meeting so many people from across Rio over the last few days. He’s been incredibly struck by the number of people who fondly remember his mother’s visit to this beautiful city.”

In addition to posing in front of the statue, both Diana — who died in 1997 following a car crash — and William took in the view of Rio de Janeiro during their respective visits.

William visited the landmark just hours before hosting the fifth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, where he announced the five winners of $1 million grants for environmental innovations.

On Thursday, the prince spoke at the COP30 Leaders Summit in Belem, Brazil, where he said by championing conservation efforts, he is following in the footsteps of his father, the king.

“I have long believed in the power of urgent optimism: the conviction that, even in the face of daunting challenges, we have the ingenuity and determination to make a difference, and to do so now,” William said. “I grew up with my father — the king — talking about the power of nature and the importance of harmony in the natural world, a subject he has championed for over five decades. It is a privilege to also represent him here today, as well as everyone else who has championed this cause for so many years.”

