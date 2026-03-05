In brief: Ryan Gosling thinks he’s part of the five-timers club in ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo and more

We now know when season 2 of The Four Seasons will make its Netflix debut. The eight-episode second season will premiere to the streamer on May 28. First-look photos of the upcoming season have also been released. They show off cast members Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen and Colman Domingo …

Did you miss Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 when it was in theaters? Don’t fret, as it’s heading to Peacock for its streaming debut on April 3. The sequel film stars Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio and Matthew Lillard …

The promo for Ryan Gosling’s upcoming hosting gig on Saturday Night Live has arrived. It finds Gosling strutting around Studio 8H wearing a five-timers club robe, a gift given to people who have hosted SNL five times. The only issue? Gosling is about to host the late-night comedy sketch program for the fourth time. The promo finds Gosling getting into a kerfuffle with cast member Mikey Day about the mix-up. “I’m sure someone’s made this mistake before,” Gosling says, before Day retorts, “Never once.” Gosling hosts the March 7 episode alongside musical guest Gorillaz …

Louis Partridge and Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Enola Holmes 3.’ (Netflix)

Netflix has revealed its upcoming 2026 slate.

The streaming service has announced new release dates and first-look photos for the shows and films coming to the platform over the course of this year.

Outer Banks, The Gentlemen, Black Doves and The Hunting Wives are all set to return in 2026, along with the fifth and final season of The Witcher, season 3 of Nobody Wants This and season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Also returning are the ladies of Sweet Magnolias. Season 5 is set to debut on June 11. Netflix released a first-look photo of the titular Magnolias, and it finds them in New York City’s Central Park.

Virgin River is also coming back for season 7 this year. The new season of the romantic drama series is set to premiere on March 12. A new photo from the upcoming season of the show was released, showing off the show’s leads Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson.

Millie Bobby Brown returns in Enola Holmes 3. Netflix has shared a first-look photo of her in character as the titular sleuth. The photo also features Louis Partridge‘s Tewkesbury bending down on one knee to present Brown’s Enola with a flower. The film, which arrives to the platform this summer, follows an adventure in Malta where Enola’s “personal and professional dreams collide.”

Additionally, Heartstopper Forever, the film finale of the popular series, also debuts in 2026. It finds Joe Locke and Kit Connor‘s Charlie and Nick dealing with the reality of a long-distance relationship. “Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet,” according to its logline. “Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

Another season of Platonic is on the way. Apple TV has renewed its comedy series starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne for season 3. Series creators Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco said in a statement that they “couldn’t be more excited to get back into the world of Platonic”

Speaking of season 3 renewals, Landman has scored one as well. Paramount+ has renewed the original drama series starring Billy Bob Thornton for a third season. The show, which comes from creator Taylor Sheridan, released its second season in November. It was the most-watched premiere for any original series on Paramount+, according to a press release from the service …

D’oh! The upcoming, untitled animated sequel film to The Simpsons Movie is switching release dates. It will now premiere on Sept. 3, 2027. The movie was previously scheduled to arrive on July 23 of that year. “An all-new movie from The Simpsons, now coming to theaters Labor D’OH Weekend, 2027!” 20th Century Studios shared to social media to announce the change …

Omari Hardwick attends the Los Angeles special screening of ‘Xeno’ at The Culver Theater on September 16, 2025, in Culver City, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

You may know him as James “Ghost” St. Patrick in the Starz series Power, but in the upcoming action-thriller Empire City, Omari Hardwick will take on the role of Hawkins.

Hawkins will serve as the antagonist to Gerard Butler‘s Rhett, a firefighter “who, alongside his squad and his NYPD wife Dani (Hayley Atwell), must fight and navigate his way through the building to rescue captives trapped inside,” according to Deadline.

Mel Jarnson will star as Hawkins’ right-hand operative, Leda; Tre Hale, Michael Beach, Dominic BogartStephen Murphy and Jack DiFalco will play members of Rhett’s squad.

The film, directed by Michael Matthews, is currently in production in Melbourne, Australia.

Omari is also set to star in Star Trek: Section 31, premiering Jan. 24 on Paramount+; Prime Video’s Muhammad Ali series The Greatest; and the Bosch prequel series Start Of Watch for MGM+.

