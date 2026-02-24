‘One Battle After Another’ star Teyana Taylor talks 1st Oscar nomination

‘One Battle After Another’ star Teyana Taylor talks 1st Oscar nomination

Actress Teyana Taylor appears on ‘Good Morning America’ on Feb. 24, 2026. (ABC News)

With the Oscars less than three weeks away, actress Teyana Taylor is feeling mixed emotions.

“Oh, my God, my stomach is in my booty. It’s that feeling you can’t even describe,” Taylor said on Good Morning America Tuesday morning.

Taylor is nominated for an Oscar for the first time as an actress in a supporting role for her portrayal of Perfidia in the drama/thriller One Battle After Another, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti.

“No matter the outcome, I am blessed,” Taylor continued. “I’m just filled with so much gratitude to be a part of this moment and of this journey and of this chapter and of the conversation. So I’m very, very happy, nervous, but very happy.”

For Taylor, one of the highlights of One Battle After Another was getting to act alongside veteran actor DiCaprio, an experience the 35-year-old likened to attending a “super master class.”

“He’s been a great mentor and I really admire his leadership because he’s a legend, he’s an icon,” Taylor said. “So I’m really honored that I get to share scenes with him.”

In her prep to play Perfidia, Taylor said she followed an acting method she used previously for the role of Inez in the 2023 crime film, A Thousand and One.

“I identified her layers and then I color-coordinated those layers. So coming into Perfidia, seeing that she was even more [of a] complex character, I wanted to do the same thing,” said Taylor.

“If I feel like, OK, I’m in a moment of feeling vulnerable, maybe that color is pink … if I’m feeling rage, that moment is highlighted in red. So I literally color-coordinate [Perfidia’s] emotions,” she explained.

One Battle After Another, which is nominated for 13 Oscars, including best picture, was first released in September 2025. It is still in theaters and also available to stream.

The 98th Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson share their first impressions of each other
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson share their first impressions of each other
Robert Pattinson and Zendaya star in ‘The Drama.’ (A24)

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are opening up about their first impressions of each other.

The actors, who star in the upcoming A24 film The Drama together, also starred in two other films together that are coming out in 2026 — The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three. In a recent cover story for Interview magazine, the actors revealed what their preconceived notions about each other were.

“Truthfully, I met you because we had common friends, and you were always pretty quiet and chill, which is a little different from my experience of Rob,” Zendaya said. “You didn’t say much, and I was like, ‘Ooh, mysterious!’ Then I talked to Tom [Holland] and he was like, ‘No, he’s super fun and always laughing and joking,’ and I was like, ‘Really? I haven’t experienced that side of him, I guess.'”

Pattinson called the admission “so depressing.”

“I wish I could stay in the mysterious. I’ve learned again and again that if you just don’t speak, people are like, ‘Wow. You’re really intimidating,’ but I just can’t f****** maintain it,” Pattinson said.

To which Zendaya replied, “You maintained it for a while, until we made a few movies together.”

As for what Pattinson’s impression of Zendaya was, he was a bit sheepish to share, saying, “I can’t tell if this is kind of offensive or not,” before telling her.

“Do you know how people always ask, ‘Do you feel a responsibility to be an example to your fans?’ I think you’re a good example to the youth,” Pattinson said. “You always seemed really nice and you are really nice.”

Dream Scenario helmer Kristoffer Borgli wrote and directed The Drama. It arrives in theaters on April 3.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Muppet Show’ shares exclusive teaser for upcoming special
‘The Muppet Show’ shares exclusive teaser for upcoming special
‘The Muppet Show’ artwork/(Courtesy of Disney+)

Fans of The Muppet Show are getting their first look at the show’s upcoming special 50 years after its debut.

A teaser for the upcoming special was released Wednesday. It shows Kermit the Frog turning on the lights in the massive theater and setting down a coffee cup, before a title screen flashes Seth Rogen as the executive producer, and the February date of the special is revealed.

The special event will air on Feb. 4 on ABC and will stream on Disney+.

The highly anticipated special is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Sabrina Carpenter, and will feature Carpenter as a special guest, along with music, comedy and all the chaos Muppet fans have grown to adore from the crew of puppets.

All five seasons of the show, which aired from 1976 to 1981, are currently available to stream on Disney+.

The Muppet Show, which was created by Jim Henson, became a national sensation in part by welcoming some of the biggest names in entertainment to join the puppet ensemble of Kermit, Miss Piggy and more.

Some of the names that appeared as guests on the show were Elton John, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross and more.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson to make Broadway debuts in ‘The Fear of 13’
Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson to make Broadway debuts in ‘The Fear of 13’
Adrien Brody on the poster for the Broadway play ‘The Fear of 13.’ (Seaview, Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin Productions)

Adrien Brody has two Oscars, but could he be looking to earn a Tony?

The actor will make his Broadway debut in the new play The Fear of 13. He will star alongside Tessa Thompson, who also makes her Broadway debut in the upcoming stage production.

The Fear of 13 is written by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino. It’s based on the 2015 documentary film, which was directed by David Sington. This upcoming Broadway staging of Ferrentino’s work will be directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

The play tells the true story of Nick Yarris (Brody), who spends over two decades on death row for a murder he says he did not commit. Its story is told through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jackie (Thompson), who listens as Nick tells the story of his life.

“As Nick and Jackie’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self-determination,” according to an official synopsis.

Performances start at New York City’s James Earl Jones Theatre on March 19, with an opening night set for April 15.

Additionally, The Fear of 13 has partnered with the not-for-profit organization Innocence Project, which has a mission to free those who are innocent, prevent wrongful convictions and create fair, compassionate and equitable systems of justice for all people.

Yarris was the first person sentenced to death in Pennsylvania to be exonerated by DNA evidence. Christina Swarms, who was one of his attorneys, currently serves as executive director of Innocence Project.

Tickets will be available for purchase staring on Jan. 20 for an Amex presale. A fan presale starts on Jan. 22, while general tickets will become available on Jan. 23.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.