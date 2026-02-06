Dow closes above 50,000 for the first time ever

The Dow closed up 1,206 points, or 2.4%, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.9%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 2.1%.
In a post on social media, President Donald Trump touted the high-water mark for the Dow, celebrating the feat as “the first time in History.”
“CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!” Trump said.
Shares of some tech companies worldwide plummeted in recent days after Anthropic unveiled an artificial intelligence tool viewed by some investors as a potential replacement for widely-used software products.
The selloff came in response to a set of new plugins for a digital tool called Claude Cowork, an AI-fueled workplace assistant that can author documents and organize files. The plugins, released last Friday, allow customers to adapt the tool for narrow sectors like legal, finance or data marketing.
(NEW YORK) — Online shoppers set a record high on Thanksgiving, paving the way for gangbusters performance on Black Friday, Adobe data showed.
Digital spending on Thanksgiving jumped 5% from a year earlier, totaling $6.4 billion and exceeding Adobe’s expectations, the firm said.
The company also expects Black Friday shoppers to set a new record, outpacing last year’s total by more than 8%.
Adobe attributed the strong performance on Thanksgiving to better-than-anticipated discounts, especially for electronics. Discounts also touched an array of products from furniture to appliances to toys.
“Given the strength of Thanksgiving deals, Adobe is adjusting its discount forecast for the big shopping days coming up,” Adobe said in a statement to ABC News. “Deals are now expected to be on par with the elevated levels seen in the last holiday shopping season.”
A surge in the popularity of AI retail assistants also contributed to the nationwide shopping spree, Adobe said. AI-driven traffic to online sellers soared 725% compared to last year, the firm said, stemming primarily from chatbots designed to aid consumers.
Shoppers who arrived at a retail website from an AI service were 54% more likely to make a purchase than those who did not, Adobe said.
“The magnitude of discounts was the big story on Thanksgiving yesterday, as retailers leaned into delivering great deals to drive consumer demand online,” Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights, told ABC News in a statement.
“This was further propped up by impulse-led mobile shopping and the use of generative AI which assisted shoppers in locating the best deals, two trends that helped deliver higher-than-expected overall spend on Thanksgiving,” Pandya added.
The early returns for the holiday shopping season arrive at a wobbly moment for the U.S. economy.
Inflation has picked up in recent months, putting price increases a full percentage point above the Fed’s target of 2%. Meanwhile, hiring has slowed, posing a risk of an economic double-whammy known as “stagflation.”
Alongside those headwinds, consumer spending among middle- and low-income Americans has slowed, triggering warnings from restaurant giants such as McDonald’s and Chipotle. A report this month showed consumer sentiment has fallen to its lowest point since a peak of pandemic-era inflation in 2022, University of Michigan data showed.
Retailers hope shoppers defy these trends over the holiday season, when spending typically surges. The outcome could hold significant stakes for the wider economy, since consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
(NEW YORK) — Fears of an artificial intelligence bubble have rattled the stock market in recent weeks and set off concern among critics about a wider risk to the U.S. economy.
A surge of AI spending accounted for roughly two-thirds of gross domestic product growth over the first half of 2025, JPMorgan Asset Management found, outpacing the contribution made by hundreds of millions of U.S. consumers. Many of the nation’s largest companies have poured funds into the chips and data centers necessary to operate AI.
A central question looms over the fate of the technology and the trillions of dollars being spent to develop it: Will AI deliver the type of profits that could turn the product into a moneymaker?
Proponents say a lag between the buildout of AI infrastructure and an onrush of gains is to be expected, pointing to a similar lull after the introduction of other watershed technologies, such as the internet. The widespread adoption of products like OpenAI’s ChatGPT has revealed a massive potential customer base, they add, noting AI firms have prioritized product development over profits.
Critics, however, say the considerable costs have put pressure on AI to deliver stratospheric profits, but little evidence suggests businesses or everyday users will get enough value to warrant forking over a mountain of cash. The technology must deliver within years rather than decades, they add, since the current level of spending cannot be sustained.
“It’s not particularly unusual for a market at this early stage to not be making much profit,” Paul Kedrosky, a venture capitalist and research fellow at MIT’s Institute for the Digital Economy, told ABC News. “Of course, the difference is most markets at this stage aren’t also spending a trillion dollars.”
AI boosters and skeptics alike have raised alarm about the economic stakes. “A reversal would risk recession. We can’t afford to go backwards,” David Sacks, a venture capitalist and White House czar for crypto and AI, said in a post on X on Monday.
Gary Marcus, a professor emeritus at New York University and author, who often criticizes hype surrounding AI, said in a Substack post in September: “It’s not going to be pretty when the music stops.”
A “bubble” is a term used to describe a market in which an asset’s price far outpaces its value on the market. Questions centering on the productivity gains and profitability of AI take up the task of assessing the economic value of the new technology.
Chip giant Nvidia has delivered major profits selling the semiconductors behind AI, becoming the most valuable company in the world by market capitalization. Such success indicates appetite for the building blocks of AI rather than its end uses, however.
For now, AI has failed to achieve gains on a scale near its immense costs, some analysts said. A product like AI would typically generate revenue in the form of sales either direct to consumers or to third-party businesses using the technology to enhance their offerings. AI has faced challenges on both fronts, some analysts said.
Roughly 95% of businesses invested in AI have failed to make money off of the technology, an MIT study in July found, estimating the combined amount spent by the firms is around $40 billion.
“Despite high-profile investment, industry-level transformation remains limited,” the study said.
Consumer-driven profits have also proven elusive. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, for example, boasts about 800 million weekly active users, making it one of the fastest-growing apps ever. That user base makes up about a quarter of the 3 billion monthly active users combined on the array of apps offered by Meta, a company that generated more than $50 billion over a recent three-month period. But OpenAI’s sales do not come close.
OpenAI CFO Sarah Prior told CNBC in September the company is on pace to earn about $13 billion in revenue over the course of 2025, which amounts to $3.25 billion per quarter. On the BG² podcast earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the company is generating “well more revenue than that.”
Revenue is “growing steeply,” Altman added. “We are taking a forward bet that it will continue to grow, and that not only will ChatGPT keep growing, but we will be able to become one of the important AI clouds, that our consumer device business will be a significant and important thing, that AI that can automate science will create huge value.”
Some analysts said the rapid adoption of chatbots underscores the usefulness of the technology, noting that it paves the way for a potentially significant revenue stream if firms were to populate the AI assistants with advertisements or charge for access.
“It’s the fastest adoption of basically any consumer technology that we know about,” Ethan Mollick, a professor of management at the University of Pennsylvania who studies AI, told ABC News. “There is a path to making money.”
Arun Sundararajan, a professor of entrepreneurship at New York University, said a delay in uptake from businesses is to be expected for a potentially paradigm-shifting technology like AI.
“It’s true that we haven’t yet seen evidence of significant productivity gains from AI investments, but I’m not surprised,” Sundararajan said. “At the early stages of the rollout of a technology like this, there’s a lot of experimentation and learning.”
“As businesses start to understand how to fundamentally change the way that they work using this technology, that’s when you start to see the big productivity gains,” Sundararajan added.
Other analysts disagreed about the likelihood of profits, pointing in part to the challenge posed by infrastructure costs associated with AI.
For many digital products such as software or smartphone apps, the profitability owes to the relatively low cost of providing the service on a massive scale, Kedrosky said. For instance, the initial cost burden of developing a website is significant, but once completed, a website can reach millions of users with little extra cost.
For AI, however, the energy and computational costs increase in proportion to a given number of chat prompts or users, meaning the technology lacks such low-cost scalability.
“Every time you prompt an AI model, it eats up costs to maintain and cool servers. Those costs rise with the number of users. That’s a problem,” Kedrosky said.
The scale of investment also places pressure on AI companies to deliver major profits within a limited timeframe, since the current level of financing cannot continue into perpetuity, Andrew Odlyzko, an emeritus University of Minnesota mathematics professor who focuses on financial bubbles, told ABC News.
“The problem is when you talk about investments in data centers in the trillions of dollars and do the basic financial arithmetic of how much revenue you have to bring in to justify that, it gets into figures larger than total revenues of Google,” Odlyzuko said.
To be sure, some analysts said the technology remains in an early stage of its development, making the outcome uncertain.
“We’re in the early innings,” Vasant Dhar, a professor of data science at New York University who believes AI will ultimately deliver significant profit, told ABC News. “It remains to be seen what form it will take.”
(NEW YORK) — Oil prices jumped about 3% after President Donald Trump this week threatened to blockade all sanctioned oil tankers traveling in and out of Venezuela.
Venezuela, which has the largest known oil reserves in the world, exports hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil each day.
The threatened blockade risks a reduction of global oil supply and an amplification of geopolitical uncertainty — both of which could further push up oil prices and, in turn, pinch drivers at the pump, some analysts told ABC News.
But, they added, the effect on prices will likely remain muted unless the conflict escalates significantly, since Venezuela accounts for less than 1% of global oil output and most of its oil is sold on the black market.
Here’s what to know about what the threatened U.S. blockade means for oil and gasoline prices:
Where does the blockade stand and how has Venezuela responded? On Tuesday, Trump threatened what he called a “blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers traveling in and out of Venezuela, ratcheting up pressure on the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whose government depends in part on revenue derived from oil sales.
“Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America,” Trump wrote in a social media post. “It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before.”
A day later, Maduro said Venezuela would continue to trade oil, defying Trump’s threat.
“Trade in and out will continue — our oil and all our natural wealth that by the constitution and Bolivar’s legacy belongs — our wealth, our land, and our oil — to its only legitimate owner, which for centuries and centuries has been our sovereign people of Venezuela,” Maduro said on Wednesday, originally in Spanish.
The U.S. currently has 11 warships in the Caribbean — the most in decades — but even with an increased military presence, that would likely not be enough to put in place a blockade in the traditional sense, which involves sealing a country’s coastline completely and would effectively have been a declaration of war.
Why has the threatened blockade pushed up oil prices? The threatened blockade of sanctioned oil tankers drove up the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures price — a key measure of U.S. oil prices — by about 3%, landing the price around $56.50 per barrel.
The measure had dropped to its lowest level since 2021 on Tuesday, just hours before Trump’s announcement. The dip in prices stemmed from a glut of oil alongside relatively slow global economic growth, which has constricted demand for fossil fuels.
“Everybody and their grandmother is bearish on oil prices,” Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst at the Oil Price Information Service, told ABC News.
The threatened blockade disrupted those price doldrums, at least to a minor degree, some experts said.
Venezuela has exported about 749,000 barrels per day this year, with at least half that oil going to China, according to data from Kpler. That oil output amounts to less than 1% of global supply.
The news caused a “knee-jerk reaction” in oil markets due to heightened uncertainty tied to the U.S.-Venezuela conflict, Christopher Tang, a professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management who studies supply chains, told ABC News. A continued standoff could push oil prices up to around $65 or $70 per barrel, but they’re unlikely to go much higher, Tang added.
“It’s not going to go up to $100 a barrel,” Tang said.
What could the threatened Venezuelan oil blockade mean for gas prices? A jump in oil prices typically brings about an ensuing uptick in the cost of gasoline at the pump, some experts said, since crude oil makes up the key ingredient in auto fuel.
“The single most important price driver of gasoline is crude oil. As crude oil goes up, we expect gasoline to go up,” Timothy Fitzgerald, a professor of business economics at the University of Tennessee who studies the petroleum industry, told ABC News.
The average price of a gallon of gas stands at about $2.88, which marks a 5% decline from a year earlier, AAA data showed. Gas prices are hovering near their lowest level in four years due in part to the low cost of crude oil.