Trump says Walter Reed medical exam went ‘perfectly’

Trump says Walter Reed medical exam went ‘perfectly’

U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House following a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Oct. 10, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday for his “annual dental and medical evaluations,” as announced by the White House earlier this month. A White House official confirmed Tuesday’s visit to ABC News.

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY,” the president wrote on his social media platform. “Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff!”

The visit took about three-and-a-half hours, a White House official told reporters, adding that details regarding the visit could be expected “in the next day or so.”

The White House said prior to the appointment that it would consist of “routine annual dental and medical assessments.” The visit was Trump’s third scheduled medical appointment at Walter Reed in 13 months.

Trump will soon celebrate his 80th birthday.

The president underwent a physical examination at Walter Reed in April 2025. In a memo detailing the findings of the physical, Trump’s physician – U.S. Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella – concluded that Trump was in “excellent health” and “fully fit” to serve as president.

The president also visited the dentist in Florida in January and in May.

“President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible president in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News.

Trump has frequently been photographed with bruises on his hand, which he attributed to frequent aspirin intake during an interview with The Wall Street Journal published in January. In December 2025, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the bruising on Trump’s hand was caused by frequent handshakes.

A rash also appeared on the right side of Trump’s neck earlier this year, which the White House said was due to a “preventative skin cream treatment” that he was using for “one week,” causing redness that was “expected to last for a few weeks.”

Trump told the WSJ that he received a CT scan last October, though he initially referred to the test seemingly incorrectly as as an MRI exam. Barbabella said the CT scan was done “to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues” and showed no abnormalities.

Last summer, Trump was diagnosed with a chronic venous insufficiency after appearing with swollen ankles and legs. This is a “benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70,” Leavitt said at the time.

Over the past year, Trump appears to have fallen asleep during events, though he has denied experiencing any difficulty staying awake. During a Cabinet meeting in January, Trump said the press simply caught him “in a blink” and that he closed his eyes because the event was boring.

Trump has made a point to repeatedly proclaim “perfect” health and mental sharpness. On Friday, Trump again said he took multiple cognitive tests that he “aced.” The president has also frequently demanded that his opponents take cognitive tests.

Earlier this month, Trump said he feels the same as he did 50 years ago, though he noted that “someday, there’ll be a day when that won’t happen.”

ABC News’ Meg Mistry, Karen Travers and Mariam Khan contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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(WASHINGTON) — An 18-year-old man was apprehended after running toward the U.S. Capitol with a loaded shotgun, according to Capitol police.

Just after noon on Tuesday, the man parked a white Mercedes SUV, got out of the car and started running toward the Washington, D.C. building, Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said at a news conference.

As he approached the building, officers with the Capitol police saw him and ordered him to drop the weapon, the chief said.

“He immediately complied,” Sullivan said, noting that the man put down the gun, got on the ground and was then taken into custody.

The man had additional rounds with him, as well as a tactical vest and tactical gloves, according to Sullivan. A Kevlar helmet and gas mask were found in his car, he added.

“Who knows what could’ve happened” if the officers were not standing guard, Sullivan said.

Officers cleared the area, which has since reopened, according to police.

“There does not appear to be any other suspects or ongoing threat,” authorities said.

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A motive is not clear, Sullivan noted.

The man, who does not live in the area, was not known to Capitol police, he said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2026 hurricane season will see below average tropical activity, NOAA says
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(NEW YORK) — This year’s Atlantic hurricane season will see below average tropical activity, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The decreased storm activity is driven by El Niño, which is forecast to emerge soon and persist through the season, the agency announced on Thursday.

Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and continues through November 30.

There is currently a 55% chance that this year’s season will be below average, according to NOAA, with eight to 14 named storms, tropical storms and stronger expected for the season.

Three to six hurricanes could occur, of which one to three could major storms with Category 3 intensity or stronger, NOAA said.

NOAA’s hurricane outlooks predict overall seasonal activity, though levels of activity can vary throughout the six-month season. It does not predict how many storms will make landfall or specific locations where landfalls might occur.

An average Atlantic hurricane season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes, according to NOAA.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season brought 13 named storms, just below the long-term seasonal average

While there were no landfalling hurricanes in the United States last year for the first time in a decade, the season still proved to be consequential, producing three Category 5 hurricanes, including Melissa, which devastated Jamaica.

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Baby girl found abandoned in stroller in Times Square, search underway for father
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(NEW YORK) — A baby girl was found abandoned in a stroller in New York City’s Times Square, and a search is underway for the child’s father, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of an abandoned baby by West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The 1-year-old girl was found in a stroller conscious and alert and appeared to be unharmed, authorities said.

She was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and is reported to be in stable condition.

Detectives are searching for the baby’s father, who police say may have taken the girl during a dispute with the child’s mother and was the last person seen with her.

Police said the father knocked the stroller over onto the sidewalk in Times Square and ran away. He is being sought for child abandonment and custodial interference, authorities said.

The father is believed to be homeless and is known to hang around the Times Square area often, authorities said.

Police are pulling surveillance cameras in the area to try to retrace his steps.

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