Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin expecting first child together

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin expecting first child together

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are seen at the Hotel Martinez during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2026, in Cannes, France. (Arnold Jerocki/GC Images via Getty Images)

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are expecting their first child together.

The model and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star announced that Palvin is pregnant with their first child in an Instagram post on Thursday.

In the post, which Palvin created and collaborated on with Sprouse, the happy couple pose for the camera while they both hold Palvin’s baby bump. They are dressed up to attend the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Palvin wears a light blue gown while Sprouse is suited in a tuxedo.

The carousel continues with an ultrasound photo of their baby, whose hands look to be raised in the rock music hand gesture, colloquially known as heavy metal horns.

In the post’s final photo, both Palvin and Sprouse copy the same hand gesture. The post is captioned with three heavy metal horns emojis.

ABC News has reached out to Sprouse’s rep for comment.

Sprouse and Palvin were married on July 15, 2023, in Palvin’s home country of Hungary.

In August 2025, Palvin shared that she’d had surgery for endometriosis in an Instagram post.

“For some years now I’ve been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods. Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow, sleepless nights on the bathroom floor. I thought this was just how it works for me,” Palvin wrote. “[The surgery] helped me a lot, and I’m grateful I did it. Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I’m more mindful about my body to act fast if needed.”

Palvin ended her post by saying she is “excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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“He’s someone who’s lost his dad very young and watched his mum mourn his dad. So, you can see why a loving relationship might look like something pretty terrifying to him,” Thompson said. “Because it’s sort of facing … the reality of life and death square in the face.”

Benedict is known for being something of a “rake” at the beginning of season 4. As the Bohemian second-born son, he has been loathe to settle down. But, “like any good coping mechanism,” Thompson said, being noncommittal has started to get old.

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The first part of Bridgerton season 4 is available to watch now. Part two drops on Feb. 26. 

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“One year to go til Sonic 4. Jim is back and look who else is coming to play,” Schwartz captioned his post.

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The poster features the tagline, “if you don’t fit the mold, break it.”

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