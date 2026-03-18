Luke Thompson on Benedict’s ‘refreshing’ coming out scene in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4

Luke Thompson on Benedict’s ‘refreshing’ coming out scene in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4

Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in the sixth episode of ‘Bridgerton’ season 4. (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) Bridgerton season 4 is continuing its reign atop the Netflix charts, having danced its way into its seventh week as part of the platform’s Top 10 TV chart.

Millions of fans are still swooning over Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie’s (Yerin Ha) love story. There’s a specific moment in the sixth episode of the season that had fans reeling. Sophie reveals to Benedict that her mother was a maid and that her father was Lord Penwood. In return, Benedict shares a secret of his own: he’s been intimate with men in the past.

Thompson spoke to ABC Audio about how these confessions allowed the pair to finally communicate and see each other in new ways. He said one of the reasons he loves the moment is because it is not your usual coming out scene.

“It’s atypical in that, and that’s always been the case with Benedict … sex hasn’t been something he’s ever been particularly scared or worried about,” Thompson said. “Him opening up to Sophie like that feels like something he is doing for Sophie as a gesture of openness rather than to get something off his chest.”

Thompson truly believes Benedict when he tells Sophie he refuses to be ashamed about the confession.

“That doesn’t feel like a cover,” Thompson said. “I think that’s genuinely true. And quite distinctive, I think, for a male character to feel no shame like that.”

The actor said it “feels like it’s a real gesture for Sophie rather than something that he’s trying to sort out for himself.”

“I think that’s refreshing,” he said.

Part 2 of Bridgerton season 4 arrived to Netflix on Feb. 26. All episodes are streaming now.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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The title treatment for ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding.’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

The sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue is officially in production.

Prime Video has announced that cameras have started rolling on the upcoming sequel movie Red, White & Royal Wedding. The streaming service made the announcement in a video posted on Instagram.

“we’re so beyond back. #RWRWedding is officially in production!” the video’s caption reads.

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are set to reprise their starring roles for the sequel. While plot details are being left under wraps, the new film will tell the next chapter in the love story of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the United States, and Prince Henry, who is third in line to the British throne.

“Welcome back!” Galitzine said in the video, before Zakhar Perez said, “Oh, I did want to say that we are here for Bea’s wedding.”

“Yeah, we just wanted to clarify, you know?” Galitzine continued, before Zakhar Perez said, “We’re not getting married.”

“That’s a long ways off at this point,” Galitzine said.

But I’m a Cheerleader director Jamie Babbit will helm the upcoming movie. Babbit takes over directing duties from Matthew López, who helmed the first film. She directs from a script by Gemma Burgess, López and Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston. McQuiston will also executive produce.

“Working with this team to bring Red, White & Royal Blue to life has been a dream come true, and I hope readers and watchers alike will love how the story continues in the sequel,” McQuiston said in a press release. 

Babbit said she’s thrilled to be back in the “queer love universe” after she directed But I’m a Cheerleader while she was in her 20s.

“We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy, and gay joy,” Babbit said. “I’m thrilled to work with this brilliant team.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Golden Globes reveals lineup of presenters
Golden Globes reveals lineup of presenters
George Clooney attends ‘BFI Presents: George Clooney in conversation’ at BFI Southbank on Nov. 21, 2025, in London, England. (Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFI)

The Golden Globes has revealed its lineup of presenters ahead of Sunday’s 83rd annual awards ceremony.

Presenters include George Clooney, Ayo Edebiri, Charli XCX, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Julia Roberts, Macaulay Culkin, Melissa McCarthy, Miley Cyrus, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg.

Also on the list to present are Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Hailee Steinfeld, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Marlon Wayans, Mila Kunis, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz.

Additionally, Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams are set to present together.

The 2026 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+. Comedian Nikki Glaser is set to host.

One Battle After Another has the most nominations on the film side, with nine nods, while The White Lotus is the top nominee on the TV side, with six.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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