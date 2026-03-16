Oscars 2026: ‘Sentimental Value’ wins best international feature film

Oscars 2026: ‘Sentimental Value’ wins best international feature film

Joachim Trier accepts the best international feature film award for ‘Sentimental Value’ onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

You can now add Oscar winner to Joachim Trier’s list of accomplishments. His film Sentimental Value won best international feature film, also making history for Norway as the first Norwegian feature film to win in the category.

The film triumphed over The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sirāt (Spain) and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

“I’m just a film nerd from Norway,” Trier began, noting the win “means the world to me.”

“This film is about a very dysfunctional family, and it’s the opposite of what I felt with this very beautiful group behind me,” he said, surrounded by the film’s cast. “I think I make films to feel at home with people, and I really felt at home with the crew.”

Trier also thanked his “real family,” including his parents “for showing him movies,” and his wife and his kids. He shouted out his fellow nominees, before paraphrasing a quote from James Baldwin.

“All adults are responsible for all children,” Trier said. “Let’s not vote for politicians that don’t take this seriously into account.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Josh Hutcherson is opening up about the rejection he experienced after starring in The Hunger Games.

The actor, who portrayed Peeta Mellark in the four The Hunger Games films, recently spoke about how his success at a young age impacted him later in life while guesting on the Dinner’s On Me podcast.

“I just only knew success,” Hutcherson said. “From the age [of] 9 to like 24 and then kind of post-Hunger Games world.”

Hutcherson said The Hunger Games “set things up” for him.

“The industry’s so g****** tricky. They set you up in this way where they’re like, ‘You’ve arrived.’ You now are working with Jennifer Lawrence and Philip Seymour Hoffman. And you’re in this movie, it makes billions of dollars. You’re the second lead of the film. Like, what do you want? The kingdom is yours. And it’s not at all.”

The actor said that while his rise to fame may have been fast, the fall was just as quick.

“As quickly as they’re excited to get you into that spotlight, they want to not give you anything else. In a way it’s very complicated,” Hutcherson said. “So I tasted my kind of first feeling of disappointment, failure, rejection … probably when I was like 24 or so.”

He may star in the Five Nights at Freddy’s films and the new HBO series I Love LA, but Hutcherson said his work slate was not busy for a long time.

“It was just like a string of no one calling, not getting any offers, auditioning but not getting cast,” Hutcherson said. “Of course, there are things that you don’t get cast in, but I had only known that the chances are, if I was auditioning, [I] was going to book it. That is just not the reality at all.”

 

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“This is a full-circle moment for me. One of the first shows I auditioned for after graduating musical theatre college was for the ensemble of Chicago in the West End in London,” Ballas wrote on Instagram. “I was 19 years old, new to the industry, learning how to pay my dues, accept rejection, and be told no. Twenty years later, I’m making my return to Broadway as Billy Flynn.”

Ballas previously made his Broadway debut in a production of Jersey Boys in 2016, staying with the show until it closed in January 2017. He then went on to star in Kinky Boots on Broadway in 2018.

“Hard work, persistence, dedication to the craft, and relentlessness really do pay off. Thank you to my musical theatre teachers for instilling this in me, and for the years of tough love,” Ballas wrote.

Leavitt also took to Instagram to share her excitement over Ballas’ casting.

“This secret was way too hard to keep! The incredible @markballas & I will be performing TOGETHER in @chicagomusical,” Leavitt wrote. “Can’t wait to perform on stage together again.”

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