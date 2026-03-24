‘Hannah Montana’ turns 20: All about the anniversary special

‘Hannah Montana’ turns 20: All about the anniversary special

Miley Cyrus and guests celebrate the world premiere of the ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’ at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on March 23, 2026. (Frank Micelotta/Disney)

We’re pumpin’ up the party, because it’s the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana.

Disney+ and Hulu kicked off the “Hannahversary” celebration Monday night in Hollywood with a star-studded premiere for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.

Miley Cyrus, who starred as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana in the hit Disney Channel series, stepped out on the purple carpet at the event alongside some of her former co-stars, including Jason Earles, Moises Arias, Cody Linley, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and Shanica Knowles.

Her fiancé, Maxx Morando, was also by her side, as well as her mom, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, and sister Brandi Cyrus. Also in attendance were celebrities including Jaden Smith, Willow Smith and Lainey Wilson.

The Hannah Montana special, hosted by Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper, is described as a “love letter to fans.” In it, Cyrus revisits iconic moments from the Disney Channel show, and also performs some of her hit songs that many know and love.

“Without you all, this show would have never been what it is,” Miley Cyrus told the audience at the premiere. “Tonight isn’t about looking back into the past, but it’s about what it means to us still tonight.”

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is available to stream now on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan wins best actor
Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan wins best actor
Michael B. Jordan accepts the actor in a leading role award for ‘Sinners’ during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan won best actor at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night for his dual roles as Smoke and Stack in Sinners.

This was Jordan’s first Oscar nomination and win. He was nominated alongside Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and Wagner Moura.

Last year’s winner, Adrien Brody, took to the stage to announce this year’s best actor nominees. Brody won the award in 2025 for his performance in The Brutalist. He poked fun at himself by referencing his infamously long acceptance speeches for his win last year, as well as his 2003 win for The Pianist.

Jordan is the sixth Black actor to win in the category. He follows Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith. Jordan thanked the actors who came before him, as well as best actress Oscar winner Halle Berry, when accepting his award.

“I stand here because of the people that came before me,” Jordan said.

The actor continued by thanking everybody in attendance at the Oscars and everyone watching the ceremony at home for supporting him over the course of his career.

“I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keeping betting on me,” Jordan said. “I’m going to keep stepping up, and I’m going to keep being the best version of myself I can be.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Industry’ renewed for fifth, final season at HBO
‘Industry’ renewed for fifth, final season at HBO
Myha’la stars as Harper in episode 7 of season 4 of ‘Industry.’ (Simon Ridgway/HBO)

Even more Industry is on the way.

HBO has renewed its original drama series Industry for season 5, which the network says will be its last.

The fourth season of the series finishes its eight-episode run with the season finale’s premiere on March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, an hour earlier than usual, on both HBO and HBO Max.

It stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Kiernan Shipka and more.

Season 4 follows Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Abela) at the top of their game as a new fintech darling comes on to the London scene. As their romantic and professional relationships evolve over the course of the season, their friendship does, too.

Mickey Down and Konrad Kay created, showrun, write, direct and executive produce Industry.

“For some time now we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high. Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party. We’d like to thank our evangelical fan base, especially those who have watched from day one,” Down and Kay said in a statement. “Finally: we owe everything to our crew and the best cast on TV for making our writing live. The characters will live on because of their world class performances. Seeing the HBO ident in front of our work will never stop being a thrill. It remains the best place to make television, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration well into the future.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Stranger Things’ series finale trailer finds Hawkins gang preparing for final battle
‘Stranger Things’ series finale trailer finds Hawkins gang preparing for final battle
David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in the finale of ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

It’s time to say goodbye to Stranger Things.

Netflix released the trailer for last episode of the fifth and final season of its hit sci-fi series on Tuesday.

It finds Jim Hopper (David Harbour) monologing to his adopted daughter, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), as she prepares to fight Vecna once and for all alongside the entire Hawkins gang.

“I need you to fight one last time,” Hopper tells Eleven in the trailer. “Life has been so unfair to you. Your childhood was taken from you. You’ve been attacked, manipulated, by terrible people, but you never let it break you. Fight for the days on the other side of this. Fight for a world beyond Hawkins. Let’s end this, kid.”

As Hopper delivers the monologue, pivotal scenes from all of the five seasons of Stranger Things play in a montage before we see the crew begin the final battle with Vecna.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time,” according to the show’s synopsis.

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 was released on Nov. 26. Volume 2 dropped on Dec. 25, while the two-hour series finale premieres on Dec. 31.

Netflix is also screening the Stranger Things series finale in a limited theatrical release. The screenings take place in over 500 cinemas across the U.S. and Canada starting on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PT, timed exactly to the episode’s global premiere on Netflix. They’ll run through Jan. 1.

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