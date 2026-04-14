Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler and more to star in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Octet’ film adaptation

Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler and more to star in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Octet’ film adaptation

Rachel Zegler attends The Standard Theatre Awards 2025 winners dinner on March 22, 2026, in London, England. (Dave Benett/Getty Images) | Amanda Seyfried attends the ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ premiere during the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin on Feb. 19, 2026, in Berlin, Germany. (Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images)

The cast for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of the musical Octet has been revealed.

Miranda took to his Instagram to reveal the star-studded cast list for his movie adaptation of the Dave Malloy musical on Tuesday. He posted a photo of a rehearsal sign-in sheet, which features the eight names of the main cast members.

Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Phillipa Soo, Gaten Matarazzo, Jonathan Groff, Tramell Tillman and Paul-Jordan Jansen make up the movie’s cast. They will play the roles of Jessica, Velma, Paula, Karly, Toby, Henry, Marvin and Ed, respectively.

“Rehearsals have begun,” Miranda wrote in the post’s caption.

Zegler shared an acknowledgment of her casting in the post’s comment section, simply writing, “hey.”

Soo and Groff’s casting mark a Hamilton reunion. Miranda, of course, created the musical phenomenon and originated the titular role on Broadway. Meanwhile, Soo originated the role of Eliza Hamilton and Groff was the first King George III.

According to an official synopsis, Octet “follows an octet of people struggling with digital dependency, charting their compulsions using only the analog vibrancy of their own voices.”

At the time the project was announced, Miranda said in a press release that he hasn’t “stopped thinking about Octet since I saw Annie Tippe’s premiere production in November of 2019. Dave Malloy’s score is versatile, brilliant and grows more relevant with each passing year. It won’t leave me alone so here we are.”

Malloy is set to adapt his own musical’s book for the film’s screenplay. He will also executive produce the project.

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Broadway mom: Pink to host the Tony Awards
Broadway mom: Pink to host the Tony Awards
Pink (Credit: Kurt Iswarienko)

Pink’s transformation into the ultimate Broadway mom is complete: She’s hosting the Tony Awards in June.

Pink’s daughter, Willow Hart Sage, has set her sights on being a Broadway star, so Pink has moved the family to New York City to help her pursue her dream. Pink has also taken Willow to multiple shows, complete with cast meet-and-greets, and sent the teen out to interview Broadway stars when she guest-hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show. 

But the Tony Awards is some next-level stuff. Pink says in a statement, “When I was asked to host the Tonys, I immediately thought, ‘I have to get permission from my daughter.’ I’ve never been on Broadway, and shouldn’t you have to have been on Broadway in order to host? That seems fair and right.”

“But when I asked my daughter, she was really excited about being able to have a ticket to go to the Tonys, so I’m hosting the Tonys and I’m really, really, excited and very nervous because that girl is a tough crowd!”

On Instagram, Pink posted a video of herself fulfilling her Tony Awards host requirement to be “on Broadway” by stepping one foot onto the stage during a performance of The Great Gatsby.

“Special thanks to the team at @bwaygatsby for letting me share the stage, even just for a moment,” she wrote.

The 79th annual Tony Awards will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 7.

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Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s ﻿’Welcome to Wrexham’ ﻿renewed for three more seasons
Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s ﻿’Welcome to Wrexham’ ﻿renewed for three more seasons
‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 5 key art. (Courtesy of FX Networks)

Welcome to Wrexham has netted three more seasons.

FX has renewed the documentary series, which follows the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC following its purchase by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac in 2020, through its sixth, seventh and eighth seasons.

“A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history,” Reynolds and Mac say in a statement. “We are forever grateful to our equally fearless and tireless partners at FX for being with us every step of the way.”

They add, “We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come.”

The series extension is set to keep Welcome to Wrexham on the air into 2029.

In the meantime, the fifth season of ﻿Welcome to Wrexham﻿ will premiere on May 14 via FXX and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, FX and Hulu.

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Gerard Butler talks ‘Greenland’ sequel migrating to theaters
Gerard Butler talks ‘Greenland’ sequel migrating to theaters
Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin and Roman Griffin Davis in ‘Greenland 2: Migration.’ (Lionsgate)

Most disaster movies depict the moments leading up to a cataclysm, but the new film Greenland 2: Migration explores a world already ravaged by disaster.

Migration picks up five years after the events of the first Greenland, in which a giant comet on a collision course with Earth forces John Garrity, played by Gerard Butler, to take shelter in a giant underground bunker. Butler said his character and his family were everyday people in the first film, which he describes as elevating the film.

“The intimacy of that I found fascinating and gave it surprising heart,” Butler told ABC Audio. “So much of what John has is heart. He has heart, and he has courage, and he’s fighting for an ideal bigger than himself.”

For the sequel, John and his family are forced to leave their bunker on a journey to a potential safe haven. But the world of Migration is a dangerous one, where one is just as likely to encounter warring factions of survivors as they are a rogue electrical storm or a destructive tidal wave.

“It felt like a challenging and interesting idea to say, ‘What does this world look like now? And what are the challenges? What are the practical challenges? How is everybody feeling? How are they living?’” Butler said.

He added that living — not just surviving — is a major theme of Greenland 2: Migration.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s just about their survival, but there’s a sense of what can they bring to this new world? And what can they add?” Butler said.

Butler said the Greenland movies fit into the classic “disaster movie” genre, mixing high-octane spectacle with human stakes.

“I love disaster movies,” Butler said.

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