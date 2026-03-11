Nikki Glaser returning to host the Golden Globes in 2027

Nikki Glaser appears on a graphic promoting the 84th annual Golden Globes. (CBS)

Third time’s a charm for Nikki Glaser.

The comedian will return to host the 84th annual Golden Globes on Jan. 10, 2027. The show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Glaser became the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo as she took on the role of host at the 2025 ceremony. She returned as host for the 2026 ceremony, which took place on Jan. 11.

“I’m thrilled to host the Golden Globes for a third time, not only because it’s the greatest gig I’ve ever had, but because my sister has three kids and now we will be equal in the eyes of my parents and the Lord,” Glaser said in a press release.

Helen Hoehne, the president of the Golden Globes, expressed excitement at the thought of Glaser returning for her third time as host.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nikki back to the Golden Globes stage in 2027,” Hoehne said. “Her comedic precision, authenticity, and ability to command the room is unmatched, and we can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve for next year’s show.”

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Disney+
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 2 of the series based on Rick Riordan‘s beloved books arrives. 

Paramount+ 
Little Disasters: Diane Kruger and Jo Joyner star in the limited series about a group of mothers and friends who get torn apart. 

Netflix
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: Benoit Blanc solves another murder in the third film in the mystery franchise from director Rian Johnson

Apple TV
F1 The Movie: Brad Pitt‘s latest film races its way to streaming months after its theatrical debut. 

Movie theaters
Dust Bunny: Check out this Hannibal reunion as Mads Mikkelsen stars in Bryan Fuller’s latest film. 

Ella McCay: The newest film from Oscar winner James L. Brooks has an all-star ensemble cast including Jamie Lee Curtis, Albert Brooks and Ayo Edebiri.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow and more to present at this year’s Oscars
Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the ‘Iron Man 3’ photocall at The Dorchester on April 17, 2013, in London, England. (Mike Marsland/Getty Images)

Even more stars have been announced as presenters at the 98th Oscars.

Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal and Gwyneth Paltrow will take to the Oscars stage to present awards at this year’s ceremony, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

They join the previously announced presenters Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani and Maya Rudolph.

Also presenting are Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña, who will all return to the awards ceremony after winning Oscars last year.

The producers for the Oscars will continue announcing the talent who will present at the show throughout the coming week, they announced.

Conan O’Brien will host the awards ceremony for the second time, while Raj Kapoor serves as executive producer and showrunner and Katy Mullan executive produces.

The Oscars will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

Lily Collins to portray Audrey Hepburn in film about the making of ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’
Lily Collins attends the ‘Emily In Paris’ – Season Five – Netflix Paris Premiere, Dec. 15, 2025, in Paris. Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s,’ 1961. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images | CBS via Getty Images)

Lily Collins is stepping into Audrey Hepburn’s shoes.

The Emily in Paris star confirmed in an Instagram post Monday that she will portray the Hollywood icon in a new film about the making of the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, which starred Hepburn and George Peppard.

In her post, Collins shared a screengrab of a Deadline report, which stated that the upcoming project will be coming from Collins’ production company, Case Study Films, which she launched in 2022 with her husband Charlie McDowell and independent film producer Alex Orlovsky.

“It’s with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able to share this,” Collins captioned her post. “Honored and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel….”

On her Instagram Story, Collins also shared several past posts showing her channeling Hepburn over the years in various photo shoots. In one post from 2021 during Women’s History Month, Collins called Hepburn her “muse.”

The actress most recently paid tribute to Hepburn in seasons 4 and 5 of Emily in Paris, recreating some of the actress and humanitarian’s famous film looks, including one inspired by Roman Holiday and an aprés-ski-inspired ensemble Hepburn wore in Charade.

According to Deadline, Alena Smith, who is known for creating the Apple TV+ series Dickinson, will adapt the script from Sam Wasson’s 2010 bestselling book, Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s, directed by Blake Edwards, was based on the bestselling novel by Truman Capote. It follows a young New York socialite named Holly Golightly (Hepburn), who dreams of marrying rich.

