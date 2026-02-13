Benedict, Sophie pine over forbidden love in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4 part 2 offical trailer

Yerin Ha as Sophie in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4. (Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) Make haste, dearest gentle reader, to watch the official trailer for part 2 of Bridgerton season 4.

Netflix has shared a brand-new trailer that shows off what will happen in the second half of the season centered around Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek’s (Yerin Ha) love story.

We see Benedict and Sophie seeking comfort in loved ones in the aftermath of Sophie denying Benedict’s proposal for her to be his mistress.

“Being a mistress is the last thing I would ever want,” Sophie says.

We also see Benedict’s reaction to Sophie’s rejection.

“How else am I to be with a woman society’s made it impossible for me to be with?” he says.

The trailer also ushers in the return of Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley’s Kate Bridgerton.

“You’ve convinced yourself that she is reason enough to risk everything,” Anthony tells Benedict in the trailer.

This fairy-tale fourth season of Bridgerton premiered its first part on Jan. 29. It found Benedict refusing to settle down, before meeting a mysterious woman at a masquerade ball. That woman turned out to be Sophie, a resourceful maid who now works at Bridgerton house after fate brings her back into Benedict’s life.

“Will Benedict’s inability to see these women as one in the same derail the undeniable spark between him and Sophie? And can love truly conquer anything — even a cross-class connection forbidden by society?” the season’s official synopsis reads.

Also starring in season 4 are Victor Alli, Masali Baduza, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Daniel Francis, Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Isabella Wei, Michelle Mao and Katie Leung.

Part 2 of Bridgerton season 4 arrives on Feb. 26.

Famed director Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer stabbed to death in Los Angeles home: Sources
Rob Reiner speaks onstage at the screening of ‘Misery’ during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM)

Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, Mayor Karen Bass confirmed.

Senior law enforcement sources told ABC News the victims were stabbed to death in their Brentwood-area residence.

“This is a devastating loss for our city and our country,” Bass said in a statement. “Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice.”

Officers were called to the home at 3:40 p.m. PT, the LAPD said in a statement, calling the investigation an apparent homicide.

A man and woman were found deceased inside the home, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to ABC News earlier on Sunday. Their ages were reported as 78 and 68 years old.

The senior leadership of the LAPD’s robbery and homicide unit responded to the scene.

Reiner is known for massive Hollywood hits, including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Stand By Me, This is Spinal Tap and many more.

A neighbor told ABC News that actors Billy Crystal and Larry David were seen at the house after police had arrived.

“Billy looked like he was about to cry,” the neighbor said.

There are two houses that the Reiner family owns across the street from each other. Rob and his wife lived in one and a daughter with kids lived in another, according to the neighbor.

“They’re a big presence on the block. They’re always having parties,” she said.

Reiner and Singer got married in 1989 and share three children, Jake, Nick and Romy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Report: Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey planning ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ revival in London
Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande speak on stage as Universal Pictures presents a special ‘Wicked: For Good’ Q&A at Saban Media Center on Nov. 15, 2025, in North Hollywood, California. (Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Could Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey reunite onstage in London?

Deadline reports the two actors are making plans to co-star in a revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine‘s Sunday in the Park with George, slated for a 2027 presentation at London’s Barbican Theatre.

The show was inspired by post-impressionist artist Georges Seurat‘s famous painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Its two central roles — Seurat and his lover, Dot — were originated on Broadway by Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters.

According to Deadline, both Ariana and Jonathan have “excelled” in these roles during early read-throughs. However, with “many moving parts” still involved in bringing the show to life, “there will be no official announcement until all of those parts are firmly locked into place.”

In November, Ariana told The New York Times that she has something “coming up soon.” The Times described it as “stage-related.” Ariana added, “It’s not on Broadway, but it’s something that I’m very excited about and inspired by.” 

Could this be the project? Stay tuned.

In brief: ‘Shrek 5’ casting, and more

Shrek 5 has added two new cast members. DreamWorks announced in a post on the film’s official Instagram page Thursday that comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Marcello Hernandez and Superman and The Righteous Gemstones actor Skyler Gisondo had joined the movie. The two actors will voice Shrek and Fiona’s sons Fergus and Farkle, according to Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation’s parent company …

British playwright Tom Stoppard, who won the Oscar for best original screenplay for 1998’s Shakespeare in Love, has died at age 88, the Associated Press reported. His agents announced he died “peacefully” at his home in Dorset, England, surrounded by his family …

Pillion was the big winner at the British Independent Film Awards in London Sunday, taking home four awards, including best British independent film. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling. Best international independent film went to Joaquim Trier’s Sentimental Value

