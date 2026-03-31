Nicholas Galitzine stars as He-Man in ‘Masters of the Universe’ official trailer

Nicholas Galitzine stars as He-Man in ‘Masters of the Universe’ official trailer

Roboto (Kristen Wiig), Man At Arms (Idris Elba), Adam (Nicholas Galitzine), Teela (Camila Mendes) and Cringer in ‘Masters of the Universe.’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

The official trailer for Masters of the Universe has arrived.

Amazon MGM Studios released the full-length trailer for the upcoming live-action film based on Mattel’s franchise of the same name on Tuesday.

Travis Knight directs the movie, which stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Camila Mendes as Teela.

The trailer finds Galitzine’s He-Man reminiscing on his years away from his home world and living on Earth, where he was known by the name Adam Glenn.

“I know most of you don’t remember me, but I know all of you. Even though I was stuck light-years away on Earth, I never stopped trying to get back home,” He-Man says.

We also see Mendes’ Teela accompanying He-Man on his journey back home.

“Everything changed since you left,” she tells him as they fly above the war-torn landscape.

The trailer also shows off the villainous character of Skeletor, played by Jared Leto.

“The universe shall quake in my shadow,” Skeletor says. “You may have the power, but you’re too scared to use it.”

He-Man simply responds, “Trust me, I know how to use it.”

The Masters of the Universe cast is rounded out by Morena Baccarin, James Purefoy, Alison Brie, Charlotte Riley, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Idris Elba, Sam C. Wilson, Hafthor Bjornsson, Kojo Attah, Sasheer Zamata, Jon Xue Zhang and Christian Vunipola.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5.

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Valentino, fashion designer to stars, has died at age 93
Valentino, fashion designer to stars, has died at age 93
Valentino Garavani attends the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Brooklyn Museum on June 3, 2019, in New York City. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Legendary fashion designer Valentino Garavani, known simply as Valentino, has died, according to a post on his Instagram page Monday. He was 93.

“Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones,” the post read.

The post also included details about his funeral arrangement, specifying that he will lie in state Wednesday, with the funeral to follow on Friday.

Valentino was born in 1932 in Voghera, in the Lombardy region of Italy. After a stint in Paris in his youth, where the now-iconic name in fashion first honed his skills, Valentino returned to Italy, where he launched his now world-famous fashion house, Valentino, in the early 1960s, with help from his business and personal partner, Giancarlo Giammetti.

Valentino saw early success, collecting accolades including the 1967 Neiman Marcus Fashion Award, and designing a wedding dress for former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy for her wedding to Aristotle Onassis in 1968. He went on to design wedding dresses for some of the world’s most famous people.

As the business continued to grow alongside Valentino’s reputation as a designer to the stars, the fashion house diversified their business, selling products including perfume.

The designer was honored many times during his storied career, according to his website, including receiving the Cavaliere di Gran Croce from the Italian government in 1986 for his contributions to Italian society, and the Cavaliere del Lavoro 10 years later for “exceptional and distinguished entrepreneurship in Italy.”

“As a creator, beauty is the most important. Since I was a child I loved the way a dress looks, I admired a great face, a lovely body,” Valentino told the online interview magazine The Talks in 2011. “I enjoy the beauty in a woman, in a man, in a child, in a painting. Beautiful things are important and make life important. Since I was a kid I’ve been encouraging myself to appreciate beauty.”

Asked about his ability to develop good relationships through his work with so many different celebrities of his time, Valentino said, “I have to love my collection; I have to create my own personal things for the season. If I like it, then movie stars and the ladies around me are also very fond of it.”

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‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ season 4 gets teaser trailer, release date
‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ season 4 gets teaser trailer, release date
Stars of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,’ including Taylor Frankie Paul, in season 4 of the series. (Fred Hayes/Disney)

Come ye saints, come ye sinners … to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 4 teaser trailer.

Along with the new teaser, Hulu has announced that the upcoming fourth season is set to debut all 10 of its episodes on March 12.

This new season of the show finds the women of #MomTok more famous than ever. It follows Taylor Frankie Paul as she is announced to star as the lead in a new season of The Bachelorette. It also takes place during the same time that Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt were competing against each other on Dancing with the Stars.

That competition “creates chaos, temptations arise, and tradition turns upside down,” according to the official season 4 synopsis. “Up against unraveling marriages, personal demons and family secrets — they must choose to lean on each other or face their fates untethered and alone on the world’s stage. Will the women remain loyal to their sisterhood to save it? Or will #MomTok shatter forever?”

The 30-second teaser finds Paul crying into her phone. “I hate all of you, because you all knew. Goodbye,” Paul says as she hangs up the phone.

The teaser ends with a bang. Jessi Draper, while dressed up like a Playboy bunny, asks, “Is she gonna be a pregnant Bachelorette?”

In addition to Paul, Affleck, Leavitt and Draper, season 4 stars Demi Engemann, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Miranda Hope.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives posted the new teaser to its social media on Wednesday, where several members of #MomTok shared their reactions.

“I’m scuuuuurrred for once,” Paul commented alongside an eyes emoji, while Hope wrote, “i feel like i cried a lot this season…can’t wait to watch!”

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Sean Baker, Michelle Yeoh’s short film to premiere at Berlin Film Festival
Sean Baker, Michelle Yeoh’s short film to premiere at Berlin Film Festival
Michelle Yeoh attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Feb. 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Academy Award winners Sean Baker and Michelle Yeoh are set to premiere their upcoming short film at the Berlin Film Festival.

Baker’s latest project, called Sandiwara, stars Yeoh and returns the director to his iPhone filmmaking roots. The short film was made in collaboration with the London-based fashion house Self-Portrait and has been described as “an immersive celebration of independent cinema.” The premiere will take place on Feb. 13.

In addition to Sandiwara‘s world premiere screening, Baker will take part in a brief talk with Yeoh about the film. This talk will then be followed by a screening of the best picture Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once, for which Yeoh won her best actress Oscar.

Sandiwara is the first film from Self-Portrait’s Residency program, which launched in 2025. Yeoh stars as five different characters in the piece, which is set in a Malaysian night market.

Baker will also present Yeoh with the Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement at The Berlin Film Festival’s opening ceremony on Feb. 12. The director is known for his film Anora, for which he won Oscars for directing, writing, editing and best picture.

The Berlin Film Festival takes place from Feb. 12 to Feb. 22.

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