Super Bowl halftime show star Bad Bunny says ‘the world is gonna be happy this Sunday’

Bad Bunny appears on stage during the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Press Conference on Feb. 5, 2026, in San Francisco (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

During the Apple Music Super Bowl 60 halftime show press conference in San Francisco on Thursday, headliner Bad Bunny said you don’t have to speak his language to enjoy the show he’ll put on this Sunday — you just have to be prepared to shake your booty.

Asked whether he’ll be bringing out any special guests during his performance, Bad Bunny told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden and Zane Lowe, “I don’t wanna give any spoilers. It’s gonna be fun, and it’s gonna easy and people only have to worry about dance.”

“I know that I told them that they had four months to learn Spanish,” he added, referring to what he said in his Saturday Night Live monologue. “They don’t even have to learn Spanish … it’s better if they learn to dance.”

“But I think there’s no better dance than the one that come[s] from the heart. You know, the heartbeat dance,” he continued. “That’s the only thing that they need to worry about, and have fun and enjoy.”

The singer, born Benito Ocasio, said he was grateful for the opportunity, adding, “I’m just trying to enjoy it. … That’s what I’m trying to focus [on] … and trying not to [feel] pressure.”

And while he’s personally pumped for the show, he shared, “I feel more excited about the people than even me — about my family, about my friends, people that I know that they always have believed in me. And they[‘re] happy because [of] this moment [and] the culture. And that’s what … make[s] it special.”

Bad Bunny is convinced that his performance will please his fans all around the world.

“Everyone who stopped me at the street or wherever I go, they only wish, like, good things on me,” he told reporters. “And I know that the world is gonna be happy at this Sunday, and they’re gonna have fun and they gonna dance, and they are gonna have a good time.” 

But while many fans can’t wait to see Bad Bunny perform on Sunday, some conservatives have criticized the halftime show choice. They’ve targeted the Puerto Rican native’s songs, which are sung mainly in Spanish, his artistic choices and his vocal support of immigrants in the United States.

Following Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl headliner announcement, conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA announced a counterprogram halftime show, dubbed The All-American Halftime Show, featuring Kid Rock.

Super Bowl 60, a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Critics Choice Awards 2026: ‘Sinners’ leads nominations with 17
Critics Choice Awards 2026: ‘Sinners’ leads nominations with 17
The poster for ‘Sinners.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards nominations have been revealed.

Sinners leads the pack of film nominees with 17, followed by One Battle After Another, which scored 14. Hamnet and Frankenstein come next with 11 nominations each.

Other movies that earned more than two nominations include Marty Supreme, which scored eight, and F1, Sentimental Value and Wicked: For Good, which all earned seven. Train Dreams came away with five nominations, while Jay Kelly and Weapons each earned four. The movie Bugonia scored three.

Over on the TV side of things, it was Adolescence that earned the most nominations with six. Nobody Wants This scored five nominations, while the following shows all earned four nominations each: All Her Fault, Death by Lightning, Ghosts, Hacks, Severance, The Diplomat and The Pitt.

The Critics Choice Association has also added four new categories this year. They include best variety series, stunt design, casting/ensemble and sound.

“We are so excited to kick off awards season in the new year, gathering hundreds of TV, film and streaming stars in one glamorous room for the first major awards show of 2026,” Critics Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. “Our voters are the critics and entertainment reporters who help audiences find the best of the best every day, all year long. Their collective opinions are the most informed and reliable in the business.”

This year’s award ceremony will be hosted by Chelsea Handler. It will air live on Jan. 4 on E! and USA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Roses’ gets Hulu release date and more
In brief: ‘The Roses’ gets Hulu release date and more

The dark comedy film The Roses is set to bloom on Hulu quite soon. It will be available to watch exclusively on the streaming platform on Nov. 20. Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman star in the film, which is a reimagining of the 1989 movie The War of the Roses. Both films are based on the novel by Warren Adler

WNBA star Paige Bueckers is about to slam dunk into Hollywood. Deadline reports that the athlete, who recently completed her record-breaking rookie year in the WNBA, is attached to star in the upcoming sports film Jess & Pearl for Apple Original Films …

Mia Goth, Zach Galifianakis and Dan Stevens are teaming up for a new revenge comedy film. Variety reports that the actors will star in Hey Bear, the feature film debut from Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel. The movie is described as a comedy about a woman who seeks revenge on the bear that ate her husband …

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Jay Kelly: George Clooney stars in the latest Noah Baumbach film that also features Adam Sandler

Peacock
Christmas in Rockefeller Center: The annual tree lighting ceremony aired live from New York City and is now available to stream at home. 

Bravo
Vanderpump Rules: Meet the post-Scandoval brand-new cast of the reality series with the season 12 premiere.

Prime Video
Oh. What. Fun.: This new Christmas movie features an all-star ensemble cast including Michelle PfeifferFelicity Jones and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Movie theaters
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2: Watch the animatronics go wild once more in the sequel film starring Josh Hutcherson

Merrily We Roll Along: The filmed version of the Tony-winning Broadway revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical comes to cinemas.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.