Microporous adjusts plans

Microporous adjusts plans

Microporous has adjusted its plans to invest $1.3 billion and create 2,015 new jobs, with wages in the mid-50s, in neighboring Pittsylvania County. At a meeting last night, the Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Facilities Authority approved a $1.6 billion increase in investment, an average pay increase to $61,000, and a decrease in the number of jobs to around 1,700. They hope to have the plant open in 2028.

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2 injured, gunman dead in shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia, school says
2 injured, gunman dead in shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia, school says
In this photo released by the Norfolk Police Department, first responders are shown at the scene of a shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, on March 12, 2026. (Norfolk Police Department)

(NORFOLK, Va.) — Two people are injured and a gunman is dead following a shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday, according to an alert from the university.

The gunman opened fire in Constant Hall, an academic building, around 10:49 a.m., the university alert said.

The injured victims have been taken to a local hospital, the school said.

The school did not say how the gunman died.

Classes are canceled for the rest of the day, the university said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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