Tom Holland asked Sony boss to delay ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ so he could be in ‘The Odyssey’

Tom Holland asked Sony boss to delay ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ so he could be in ‘The Odyssey’

Tom Holland attends the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Union at Nu Stadium on May 24, 2026, in Miami, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Tom Holland is opening up about delaying production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day so that he could be part of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

In a recent interview with GQ, Holland spoke about an “uncomfortable conversation” he had with Sony Pictures head Tom Rothman about the possibility of delaying production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in order to star in Nolan’s epic, as both films had the exact same production start date.

“So I said to Chris, like, ‘Look, I want to do this movie, but if I’m going to do it, I’m going to have to call Sony and have a very uncomfortable conversation,’” Holland said.

The call went well, Holland said, partly due to Nolan’s reputation as a filmmaker. The Odyssey‘s production started on schedule and actually finished nine days early, Holland noted.

“I think one of the reasons why Sony were happy to move is because Chris has that reputation of, ‘This movie isn’t going to go five months over, and we aren’t actually going to lose Tom for two years,’” Holland said. “Any other director, it might have been a slightly different conversation.”

Both films are premiering to theaters this summer. Holland said this period really “feels like the beginning of the next chapter of my life.”

“I really feel like a young man now,” Holland continued. “I have so much amazing stuff happening in my personal life to take me through to the rest of my life, and I feel like I have a new perspective on where I want to exist in Hollywood.”

The Odyssey arrives in cinemas and to IMAX screens on July 17, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

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‘The Bachelorette’ star Taylor Frankie Paul speaks with ABC News’ Lara Spencer in an interview on ‘Good Morning America’ on March 18, 2026. (ABC News)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul says she is going through a “heavy time” as she faces a domestic violence allegation while promoting her new season of The Bachelorette.

“It’s been a heavy time to see the headlines, especially during this time of The Bachelorette being released,'” Paul said in a live interview Wednesday on Good Morning America. “It’s supposed to be a really exciting time.”

She continued, “I’m a person that will always speak my truth. That’s what I’m known for. So when the time is right, I will be.”

Paul is reportedly facing a domestic violence allegation involving ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

Paul, a mother of three, shares one child with Mortensen.

According to People, a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department in Utah said earlier this week that there is an “open domestic assault investigation” involving Paul and Mortensen, and that “allegations have been made in both directions.”

Police told People that “contact was made with involved parties” back on Feb. 24 and 25.

ABC News has reached out to Mortensen for comment.

When asked for details on the investigation, the Draper Police Department shared a statement with ABC News, saying, “The Draper Police Department respects the rights and privacy of all citizens. Without an immediate impact to public safety, it is the practice of the department not to release details related to active investigations.”

Paul confirmed to Good Morning America that production on season 5 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been halted for the time being, saying, “As of now I have gotten word that it also has been paused.”

She added, “As far as I know it was, but I don’t know for how long.”

The reality star said it was “hard to say” what her future on the show might look like.

“It’s hard to see past this, I’m not going to lie. In this moment, it’s just so heavy,” she said.

She continued, “When your life is broadcasted out there in these headlines, it’s like the end of the world. That’s what it feels like.”

Despite the circumstances, Paul shared a glimmer of optimism, saying, “I’ve been here before and I got through it.”

Paul was announced as the next Bachelorette for season 22 of the reality TV show back in September.

The reality star spoke with GMA on Wednesday about her decision to join the show, offering perspective on her position as a mother of three and sharing that seeing other women on Secret Wives of Mormon Wives pursue their dreams inspired her to take a shot at the dating game.

“For me, dating as a mom of three is extremely difficult,” she said, adding that The Bachelorette offered a chance “to go out, get away from my toxic cycle here in Utah, go date and then also have my kids come out and visit me.”

“You don’t realize how … it can be exhausting too, but you’re finding the love of your life, that’s what you’re striving for,” she said.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tom Holland shares new ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer
Tom Holland shares new ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer
Tom Holland is seen on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ on August 3, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (MEGA/GC Images)

A new trailer for the highly-anticipated film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is here.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Entertainment shared the trailer early Wednesday across social media platforms.

Tom Holland, who stars as the titular super hero, also shared the trailer in an Instagram reel, writing in the caption, “A brand new day starts now. I can’t wait to share this movie with you. Watch the official trailer for #SpidermanBrandNewDay — exclusive in theatres July 31st.”

The new trailer gives audiences a look at the aftermath of the end of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third movie in the latest version of the franchise.

It opens with Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, sitting at the top of a skyscraper and watching a video on his phone of his former friends MJ (played by Zendaya) and Ned (portrayed by Jacob Batalon).

“Hi, my name is Peter Parker,” Holland continues in a subsequent voiceover. “You don’t remember me, but we used to know each other. Something bad was gonna happen and the only way to stop it was to make everyone forget about me because I’m not just Peter Parker: I’m Spider-Man.”

The trailer caption explains that four years have passed since Spider-Man: No Way Home and Peter Parker is now an adult living on his own in a New York where no one knows him or his name. He’s still fighting crime but, as the synopsis explains, “The pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, went into production last August.

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return for Spider-Man: Brand New Day; they’re joined by Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Other familiar faces are set to make appearances as well, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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