The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences changes rules, makes stance on AI ahead of 99th Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences changes rules, makes stance on AI ahead of 99th Oscars

A view of the 98th Oscars Governors Ball Preview at Ovation Hollywood Complex on March 10, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced brand-new eligibility rules for the Oscars.

Among the many new changes is a stance on performances created using generative artificial intelligence. The academy has declared that only acting performances “demonstrably performed by humans with their consent will be considered eligible” to be nominated at the ceremony.

Additionally, from this point on, both lead and supporting actors can be nominated for more than one performance in those separate categories. So, for instance, if an actor had two different stand-out lead performances in the same year, they could now be nominated twice in the best actor category.

Another major change will affect the International Film category. Previously, in order to be nominated for that prize, a film had to become a country or region’s official selection, meaning only one film from a specific location could be represented.

Now, non-English language films can be submitted on the basis of having won a qualifying award at an international film festival. The festivals, and their corresponding specific awards that qualify such movies, are Berlin International Film Festival and the Golden Bear, Busan International Film Festival and its Best Film Award, Cannes Film Festival and the Palme d’Or, Sundance Film Festival and its World Cinema Grand Jury Prize, Toronto International Film Festival and its Platform Award, and the Venice International Film Festival and its Golden Lion.

Many other new changes and rules have been established and are available to read on the academy’s website. The 99th Academy Awards will air on ABC in 2027. According to the academy, all rules, regulations and dates for the ceremony are subject to change.

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‘I’ve never liked him’: ‘SNL’ cast members bust on Harry Styles for doing ‘much too much’
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Jane Wickline, Harry Styles and Chloe Fineman during ‘SNL’ promos. (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

In a new series of promos for his upcoming Saturday Night Live stint as host and musical guest, Harry Styles is bullied into leaving Studio 8H by cast members Chloe Fineman and Jane Wickline.

When Harry announces he’s the host and musical guest for Saturday’s episode, Jane says, “I’m sorry, that’s too much.” “Much too much,” agrees Chloe.

“What’s too much?” asks Harry. “You’re doing all this stuff. Let’s just calm down,” Jane says.

“It’s what I signed up for,” he argues. “K, well maybe just sign up for a chill pill,” Chloe says.

“Or a calm-down vitamin, I dunno,” Janes chimes in. “Just stop it.” 

“Alright, fine. I could leave,” says a dejected Harry.

Harry walks offstage as Chloe, referring to Harry, says, “A lot. A lot. A lot. A lot.” 

Jane agrees, “I’ve never liked him.”

In another promo, Harry claims he’s a “bit off” because he’s “pretty nervous standing next to Jane.”

“Harry, you promised you wouldn’t catch feelings,” says Jane, who is gay. 

“Sorry, is there something going on between you two?” Chloe asks.

“There always has been,” Harry confirms. “The original title of my album Fine Line was Fine Wickline.”

Saturday will mark Harry’s second time hosting and performing on the show; he last did it in 2019. He also appeared as the musical guest as a solo artist in 2017 and three previous times with One Direction.

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‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ gets official trailer
‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ gets official trailer
Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. in ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.’ (FX)

The trailer for Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette has arrived.

FX has released the trailer for the upcoming limited series based on the whirlwind romance between one of the 20th century’s most iconic couples.

Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon star as the titular couple in this first installment of Ryan Murphy‘s new Love Story anthology series. It is based on the book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy by Elizabeth Beller.

“He was the closest thing to American royalty. The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. She was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart.”

Also starring in the series are Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein.

The trailer shows off Carolyn and John’s introduction and the whirlwind romance that followed. We see a scene of John visiting Carolyn at work, as well as early dates between the couple.

“How old were you when you realized you were the son of a president?” Carolyn says.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever asked me that before,” John responds.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette will premiere to FX and Hulu on Feb. 12. Its first three episodes will debut at that time, while one new episode of the nine-episode series will air weekly after the premiere.

Disney is the parent company of FX Networks and Hulu. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix shares first look at ‘Beef’ season 2
Netflix shares first look at ‘Beef’ season 2
Charles Melton as Austin Davis, Carey Mulligan as Lindsay Crane-Martin, Oscar Isaac as Josh Martin and Cailee Spaeny as Ashley Miller in ‘Beef’ season 2. (Netflix)

Netflix has shared its first look at the second season of Beef.

The popular Emmy-winning anthology series from A24 and creator Lee Sung Jin arrives to the streaming service on April 16, and the first photos from the season arrived on Wednesday.

This season features a brand-new story with a completely different cast of characters. Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny star in season 2. The indecent that sparks the new “beef” is a Gen-Z couple witnessing an alarming fight between their millennial boss and his wife.

“Newly-engaged Ashley Miller (Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Melton), both lower-level staff at a country club, become entangled in the unraveling marriage of their General Manager, Joshua Martín (Isaac), and his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Mulligan),” according to its official synopsis. “Through favors and coercion, both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club’s billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh Jung), who struggles to manage her own scandal involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang Ho).”

The cast also includes Seoyeon Jang as Eunice, William Fichtner as Troy, Mikaela Hoover as Ava and the musician BM in his acting debut as Woosh.

There will be eight 30-minute episodes in season 2. Lee returns as its creator, showrunner and executive producer. The first season’s stars, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, also return to executive produce season 2, joined by Mulligan, Isaac, Melton and Spaeny as executive producers.

Season 1 of Beef won eight Emmy Awards, including limited or anthology series, lead actor in a limited or anthology series for Yeun and lead actress in a limited or anthology series for Wong.

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