‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ gets official trailer

‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ gets official trailer

Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. in ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.’ (FX)

The trailer for Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette has arrived.

FX has released the trailer for the upcoming limited series based on the whirlwind romance between one of the 20th century’s most iconic couples.

Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon star as the titular couple in this first installment of Ryan Murphy‘s new Love Story anthology series. It is based on the book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy by Elizabeth Beller.

“He was the closest thing to American royalty. The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. She was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart.”

Also starring in the series are Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein.

The trailer shows off Carolyn and John’s introduction and the whirlwind romance that followed. We see a scene of John visiting Carolyn at work, as well as early dates between the couple.

“How old were you when you realized you were the son of a president?” Carolyn says.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever asked me that before,” John responds.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette will premiere to FX and Hulu on Feb. 12. Its first three episodes will debut at that time, while one new episode of the nine-episode series will air weekly after the premiere.

Disney is the parent company of FX Networks and Hulu. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Colin Jost to return as ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ host and more
In brief: Colin Jost to return as ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ host and more

Patricia Clarkson has joined Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Martin Scorsese‘s next movie. Deadline reports that Clarkson is now part of the cast of What Happens at Night. The movie follows a married American couple who travel to a small European town in order to adopt a child …

Colin Jost will return as the host of Pop Culture Jeopardy! as it makes its move to Netflix. The streamer picked up the show for its second season back in October 2025. The first season of Pop Culture Jeopardy! premiered on Prime Video in December 2024. The show posted a photo of Jost to its official Instagram to confirm he would stay on as host. “Did you miss us? A new season of Pop Culture Jeopardy! is coming to @netflix in 2026,” the post’s caption reads …

Ella McCay will make its streaming debut quite soon. The film, which is directed by James L. Brooks, will arrive on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on Feb. 5. Emma Mackey stars alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Julie Kavner, Albert Brooks, Jack Lowden and Ayo Edebiri

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Freakier Friday’ gets Disney+ release date and more
In brief: ‘Freakier Friday’ gets Disney+ release date and more

Freakier Friday is headed to Disney+. The sequel film will begin streaming on the platform on Nov. 12. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprise their roles of Tess and Anna Coleman in the new movie, which features a four-way body swap between a mother, stepdaughter, grandmother and granddaughter …

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale and Nobody 2 are making their way to Peacock. The films will soon begin streaming on the platform. The third feature film based on Downton Abbey will be available to watch on Nov. 7 while Nobody 2 will stream on Nov. 14 …

Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film adaptation of American Psycho reportedly will not be gender-swapped. Deadline reports that despite rumors that the film’s main character, Patrick Bateman, will be played by a woman in Guadagnino’s adaptation, that is not the case. Scott Z. Burns is adapting Bret Easton Ellis’ classic novel for the script while Guadagnino will direct the film for Lionsgate …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 15 trailer and more
In brief: ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 15 trailer and more

A star-studded cast has joined the upcoming film Ibelin. Variety reports that Charlie Plummer, Stephen Graham, Toni Collette, Isabela Merced, Maisy Stella and Sir Anthony Hopkins are set to star in the film based on the documentary The Remarkable Life of Ibelin. It tells the story of a man with a degenerative muscular disease who enjoyed a rich online life through the video game World of Warcraft

The trailer and premiere date for season 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has arrived. Bravo has announced that the series will return on Dec. 4. Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke and Bozoma Saint John return as the main housewives while Rachel Zoe and Amanda Frances join as members of the core cast …

Renée Zellweger is set to star in the upcoming psychological thriller Phantom Son. Deadline reports that the film will be directed by Harry Potter helmer David Yates. The film’s story follows a young runaway who struggles to survive on the street and is taken in by a lonely woman whose own son was kidnapped …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.