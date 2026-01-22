5-year-old asylum seeker detained as ICE expands enforcement in Minnesota

A woman confronts ICE agents casing a neighborhood on Sherburne Avenue in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, Jan. 20. (Photo by Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

(COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn.) — A 5-year-old boy was taken into custody with his father by ICE agents in Minnesota on Tuesday in what some local officials say is the latest instance of heightened federal immigration enforcement in the state.

The family of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, who was detained on Tuesday as part of the federal government’s ongoing immigration crackdown, has a pending asylum case but no order of deportation directing that they be removed from the United States, officials at Conejo Ramos’ school said in a statement.

The 5-year-old was apprehended by immigration officials shortly after arriving home from preschool while his father was in their driveway, officials said. 

“Another adult living in the home was outside and begged the agents to let them take care of the small child, but was refused,” officials from Conejo Ramos’ school said. “Instead, the agent took the child out of the still-running vehicle, led him to the door, and directed him to knock — asking to be let in to see if anyone else was home — essentially using a 5-year-old as bait.”

The father and child are both government custody, school officials said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said, “ICE did NOT target a child. The child was ABANDONED.”

“On January 20, ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, an illegal alien from Ecuador who was RELEASED into the U.S. by the Biden administration,” the statement said. “As agents approached the driver, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, fled on foot — abandoning his child. For the child’s safety, one of our ICE officers remained with the child while the other officers apprehended Conejo Arias.” 

“Parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children, or ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates. This is consistent with past administration’s immigration enforcement,” the DHS statement said.

School officials said that three other students from their district have been recently detained by immigration authorities.

According to the officials, two weeks ago, a 10-year-old fourth grader was detained by ICE agents on her way to elementary school with her mother.  During the arrest, officials said, the child called her father to tell him the ICE agents were bringing her to school. 

“The father immediately came to the school to find that both his daughter and wife had been taken,” officials said. “By the end of the school day, they were already in a detention center in Texas, and they are still there.” 

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old high school student was detained by “armed and masked agents,” school officials said. 

“Our children should not be afraid to come to school or wait at the bus stop,” Board Chair Mary Granlund said in a statement. “Their families should not be afraid to drop off or pick up their children from school.”

Pokemon store robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan
A Pokemon store was robbed at gunpoint on Jan. 14, 2026, in New York. WABC

(NEW YORK) — Three men robbed a Pokémon store in Manhattan on Wednesday, stealing $1,000 in cash from a register, an unknown amount of merchandise and a cell phone, according to the New York Police Department. 

The three entered the store on 412 West 13th Street at 6:45 p.m. before fleeing westbound on West 13th Street, the NYPD said. 

No one was injured in the robbery, and no arrests have been made, according to police.

More than $100,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, workers at the store told ABC News, New York station WABC. 

Surveillance video obtained by WABC showed the armed and masked suspects inside the store during Wednesday night’s robbery. 

The three masked individuals reportedly held the entire store — with more than 40 people inside — at gunpoint. The robbery lasted about 3 minutes, according to WABC.

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family dead in small plane crash in North Carolina: Officials
In this July 9, 2022, file photo, Greg Biffle looks on during a heat race at a Camping World Superstar Racing Experience at I-55 Raceway, in Pevely, Missouri. Jeff Curry/SRX via Getty Images, FILE

(NORTH CAROLINA) — Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and members of his family died when a small plane crashed and caught fire during landing at the Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on Thursday, according to the family and officials.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said it is awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner, but “it is believed that Mr. Gregory Biffle and members of his immediate family were occupants of the airplane.”

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told ABC News five adults and two children died on the Cessna C550.

“This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words,” the Biffle, Grossu, Dutton and Lunders families said in a statement.

“Greg and Cristine were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg’s daughter Emma,” the statement said. “Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and infinitely joyful child.”

“Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them,” the statement continued. “Craig Wadsworth was beloved by many in the NASCAR community and will be missed by those who knew him.”

NASCAR said in a statement that it is “devastated by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, Craig Wadsworth and Dennis and Jack Dutton.”

“Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many,” NASCAR said. “His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport.”

“Heartbreaking news out of Statesville,” North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein wrote on social media. “Beyond his success as a NASCAR driver, Greg Biffle lived a life of courage and compassion and stepped up for western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. My heart goes out to all those who lost a loved one in this tragic crash.”

The cause of the crash is not known, said John Ferguson, manager of the airport in Statesville, about 50 miles north of Charlotte.

The airport is closed for further notice, Ferguson said, noting that it will take time to get the debris off the runway. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Woman set on fire on Chicago L train, person of interest in custody: Police
Chicago police car is seen in Chicago, United States, on October 14, 2022. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(CHICAGO) — A man set a woman on fire while on a Chicago L train on Monday following a “verbal altercation,” leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.

A person of interest is in custody in connection with the incident, the Chicago Police Department said Tuesday.

The arson attack occurred Monday at approximately 9:25 p.m. near the Clark and Lake station, police said.

The 26-year-old woman was on a Chicago Transit Authority train “when she was involved in a verbal altercation with an approximately 45-year-old male,” the Chicago Police Department said.

“That altercation became physical when the offender poured a liquid on to the victim and ignited it, causing the victim to start on fire,” police said.

The man fled the scene when the train stopped, police said.

The woman fell to the ground upon exiting the train, police said. The fire was extinguished and she was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with severe burns, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

