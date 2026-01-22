Nicholas Galitzine is He-Man in ‘Masters of the Universe’ teaser trailer

Nicholas Galitzine is He-Man in ‘Masters of the Universe’ teaser trailer

Roboto (Kristen Wiig), Man At Arms (Idris Elba), Adam (Nicholas Galitzine), Teela (Camila Mendes) and Cringer in ‘Masters of the Universe.’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

The teaser trailer for Masters of the Universe has arrived.

Amazon MGM Studios released the first trailer for the upcoming live-action film based on Mattel’s franchise of the same name on Thursday.

Travis Knight directs the movie, which stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Camila Mendes as Teela. It arrives in theaters on June 5.

The trailer finds Galitzine’s He-Man away from his home world and living on Earth, known by the name Adam Glenn.

“All that stuff that only exists in legends and bedtime stories — talking tigers, spaceships and magic swords that can make a man as mighty as a god — where I come from, that stuff is real,” He-Man says in a voice-over.

Galitzine posted the trailer to his Instagram, captioning it, “Discover your true POWER! Masters of the Universe is out in theaters only, June 5th.”

The actor previously shared the first look at his He-Man transformation in June 2025, when he confirmed that production on the film had ended.

“Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man,” Galitzine wrote at the time. “It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work.”

The Masters of the Universe cast is rounded out by Morena Baccarin, James Purefoy, Alison Brie, Charlotte Riley, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Jared Leto, Idris Elba, Sam C. Wilson, Hafthor Bjornsson, Kojo Attah, Sasheer Zamata, Jon Xue Zhang and Christian Vunipola.

Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki to star in Netflix holiday rom-com
Leighton Meester (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); Jared Padalecki (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Another BookTok favorite is coming to your TV screens.

Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki are set to star in Netflix’s adaptation of The Bodyguard by Katherine Center.

According to Tudum, it’s a “comedy about a no-nonsense bodyguard who is assigned to protect a charming action star over the holidays.” While the story follows Center’s 2022 novel, the movie version will go by a different title — since that title is already taken by the 1992 Whitney Houston/Kevin Costner film. The production is enlisting fans to help choose the new title. 

The rom-com will also star Andie MacDowell and will be directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum.

“I began paying close attention to BookTok culture around the success of my last Netflix film, Purple Hearts,” Allen Rosenbaum tells Tudum. “The overwhelming enthusiasm on social media and with readers for Katherine Center’s novel was a major factor in my decision to come on board as director.”

She adds, “It’s been amazing to work closely with Katherine so far and to see her so excited about moving her witty story about a no-nonsense bodyguard [for] an A-list actor into the holiday season. It makes the most gorgeous backdrop for the sparks that fly between them to be even brighter.”

A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

‘Beef’ season 2 gets premiere date at Netflix
Oscar Isaac attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Dec. 1, 2025, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images)

Netflix has cooked up a premiere date for Beef season 2.

The popular Emmy-winning anthology series from A24 and creator Lee Sung Jin arrives to the streaming service on April 16.

This season features a brand-new story with a completely different cast of characters. The indecent that sparks it all is a young couple witnessing a fight between their boss and his wife. This all triggers a game of chess featuring favors, coercion, and the elitist world of a country club and its billionaire owner.

Oscar Isaac stars alongside Carey Mulligan in the season. They play characters named Josh and Lindsay, while Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny star as characters named Austin and Ashley.

The cast also includes Youn Yuh-jung as Chairwoman Park, Song Kang-ho as Dr. Kim, Seoyeon Jang as Eunice, William Fichtner as Troy, Mikaela Hoover as Ava and the musician BM in his acting debut as Woosh.

There will be eight 30-minute episodes in season 2. Lee returns as its creator, showrunner and executive producer. The first season’s stars, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, also return to executive produce season 2, joined by Mulligan, Isaac, Melton and Spaeny as executive producers.

Season 1 of Beef won eight Emmy Awards, including limited or anthology series, lead actor in a limited or anthology series for Yeun and lead actress in a limited or anthology series for Wong.

Robert Irwin on ’emotional week’ ahead of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ dedication night
Robert Irwin stars in season 34 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Robert Irwin is opening up about the “emotional week” he’s had in rehearsals ahead of Tuesday’s Dancing with the Stars dedication night.

The wildlife conservationist, who is competing on season 34 of the dance competition show, took to Instagram on Monday to share who he’s dedicating his dance to on the next episode.

“I’ve been thinking about my mum and her strength,” he wrote. “I’ve been reminiscing on the times we’ve spent as a family and how she has kept my dad part of my life.”

He continued, “This dance is for my mum, it’s for anyone who’s lost someone … and it’s for all the strong mothers of the world who deserve our recognition and appreciation.”

In his post, Robert shared a few black-and-white photos with his pro dance partner, Witney Carson, in the dance studio.

He also posted photos of him and his family when he was younger and a photo of him, mom Terri Irwin and Carson in the dance studio.

Robert is the son of the late Steve Irwin, who was known for his work as an environmentalist and for his documentary series The Crocodile Hunter. Steve died in 2006 from an injury caused by a stingray while filming off the coast of Australia.

Since Steve’s death, Robert, his mom and his sister, Bindi Irwin, have continued to honor his father’s legacy. 

DWTS returns Tuesday with the 10 remaining couples paying tribute to the influential people in their lives with moving and meaningful performances, according to a description of the episode.

Former DWTS pro dancer Kym Johnson will also return to the show as a special guest judge.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Good Morning America.

