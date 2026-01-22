Teyana Taylor says Oscar nomination is ‘beyond anything I ever allowed myself to fully believe was possible’
Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor has another chance to win a major award for her role in One Battle After Another. She’s been nominated for an Oscar in the category of best supporting actress.
“I fell asleep last night watching Pretty Woman, thinking about happy endings and how impossible they sometimes feel … and I woke up realizing I’ve been living in one that God has been preparing me for my own fairytale ending,” Teyana said in a statement, reacting to her first-ever Oscar nod.
“To be an Academy Award nominee is beyond anything I ever allowed myself to fully believe was possible. I am so deeply emotional, so humbled, and so grateful for every person who has walked this road with me & honored to be nominated alongside these amazing women in my category,” she continued.
Teyana is up against Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, who are nominated for their work in Sentimental Value; Amy Madigan for her role in Weapons; and Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners.
Teyana said the nod is a “gentle reminder that dreams really do survive,” as her “career has been filled with battles, doubts, and moments of deep uncertainty.”
“It has felt like one long fight for space, for respect, and for opportunity. … Today feels like a soft, beautiful ‘yes’ from the universe,” Teyana said. “And as I always say … the wait was not punishment, it was preparation for what was already written.”
She also thanked director “Paul ‘Let Him Cook’ Thomas Anderson.”
“I am emotional. I am humbled,” Teyana said. “My heart is full. My life is forever changed, and I give all glory to God.”
One Battle After Another is up for best picture and best casting, among other categories.
Bad Bunny‘s halftime show will be a global dance party — and everyone’s invited.
In a newly released trailer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show,the artist is seen dancing under a Puerto Rican Flamboyant tree, which is a symbol of the island’s pride and identity.
As he dances to his song “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” which means “Unforgettable Dance,” he’s joined by various partners of all shapes, sizes, ages and ethnicities. The song’s lyrics translate to, “No, I can’t forget you/ No, I can’t erase you/ You taught me to love/ You taught me to dance.”
A press release from Apple Music describes the trailer as “an open invitation, welcoming the entire world—no matter who you are or where you are from—to join Bad Bunny for his monumental Super Bowl Halftime performance and get excited for the rhythm, unity, and cultural richness that only Bad Bunny can bring to the global stage.”
The Super Bowl, which will be held Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California, will also feature Charlie Puth singing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile singing “America the Beautiful” and Coco Jones performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
The nominees in all categories for the 98th Academy Awards were revealed Thursday morning in a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.
Oscar-nominated actress Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman announced the nominations, which includes this year’s newest category: casting.
The 2026 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.
Here’s a list of the nominees:
Best picture Bugonia F1 Frankenstein Hamnet Marty Supreme One Battle After Another The Secret Agent Sentimental Value Sinners Train Dreams
Best director Chloé Zhao, Hamnet Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best actor Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon Michael B. Jordan, Sinners Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best actress Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best supporting actress Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value Amy Madigan, Weapons Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best supporting actor Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein Delroy Lindo, Sinners Sean Penn, One Battle After Another Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best original score Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat Hamnet, Max Richter One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood Sinners, Ludwig Göransson
Best live action short film Butcher’s Stain Jane Austen’s Period Drama A Friend of Dorothy The Singers Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best adapted screenplay Bugonia, Will Tracy Frankenstein, Guillermo Del Toro Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson Train Dreams, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Best original screenplay Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Best animated short film Butterfly Forevergreen The Girl Who Cried Pearls Retirement Plan The Three Sisters
Best animated feature film Arco Elio KPop Demon Hunters Little Amélie or the Character of Rain Zootopia 2
Best casting Hamnet, Nina Gold Marty Supreme, Jennifer Venditti One Battle After Another, Cassandra Kulukundis The Secret Agent, Gabriel Domingues Sinners, Francine Maisler
Best original song “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters “I Lied to You” from Sinners “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi! “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams
Best documentary feature film The Alabama Solution Come See Me in the Good Light Cutting Through Rocks Mr. Nobody Against Putin The Perfect Neighbor
Best documentary short film All Empty Rooms Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud Children No More: Were and Are Gone The Devil is Busy Perfectly a Strangeness
Best international feature film Brazil, The Secret Agent France, It Was Just an Accident Norway, Sentimental Value Spain, Sirât Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best film editing F1, Stephen Mirrione Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge Sinners, Michael P. Shawver
Best sound F1 Frankenstein One Battle After Another Sinners Sirāt
Best visual effects Avatar: Fire and Ash F1 Jurassic World Rebirth The Lost Bus Sinners
Best cinematography Frankenstein Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sinners Train Dreams
Best makeup and hairstyling Frankenstein Kokuho Sinners The Smashing Machine The Ugly Stepsister
Best costume design Deborah L. Scott, Avatar: Fire and Ash Kate Hawley, Frankenstein Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet Miyako Bellizzi, Marty Supreme Ruth E. Carter, Sinners
Best production design Frankenstein Hamnet Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sinners