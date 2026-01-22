Teyana Taylor says Oscar nomination is ‘beyond anything I ever allowed myself to fully believe was possible’

Teyana Taylor at the Disney Advertising Upfront (Disney/Jose Alvarado)

Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor has another chance to win a major award for her role in One Battle After Another. She’s been nominated for an Oscar in the category of best supporting actress.

“I fell asleep last night watching Pretty Woman, thinking about happy endings and how impossible they sometimes feel … and I woke up realizing I’ve been living in one that God has been preparing me for my own fairytale ending,” Teyana said in a statement, reacting to her first-ever Oscar nod.

“To be an Academy Award nominee is beyond anything I ever allowed myself to fully believe was possible. I am so deeply emotional, so humbled, and so grateful for every person who has walked this road with me & honored to be nominated alongside these amazing women in my category,” she continued. 

Teyana is up against Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, who are nominated for their work in Sentimental Value; Amy Madigan for her role in Weapons; and Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners.

Teyana said the nod is a “gentle reminder that dreams really do survive,” as her “career has been filled with battles, doubts, and moments of deep uncertainty.”

“It has felt like one long fight for space, for respect, and for opportunity. … Today feels like a soft, beautiful ‘yes’ from the universe,” Teyana said. “And as I always say … the wait was not punishment, it was preparation for what was already written.”

She also thanked director “Paul ‘Let Him Cook’ Thomas Anderson.”

“I am emotional. I am humbled,” Teyana said. “My heart is full. My life is forever changed, and I give all glory to God.”

One Battle After Another is up for best picture and best casting, among other categories.

The 2026 Oscars air March 15 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

Bad Bunny is ready to make the world dance in new Super Bowl trailer
Bad Bunny, courtesy of Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny‘s halftime show will be a global dance party — and everyone’s invited.

In a newly released trailer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show, the artist is seen dancing under a Puerto Rican Flamboyant tree, which is a symbol of the island’s pride and identity.

As he dances to his song “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” which means “Unforgettable Dance,” he’s joined by various partners of all shapes, sizes, ages and ethnicities. The song’s lyrics translate to, “No, I can’t forget you/ No, I can’t erase you/ You taught me to love/ You taught me to dance.”

On Instagram, he wrote in Spanish, “On Feb. 8, the world will dance.”

A press release from Apple Music describes the trailer as “an open invitation, welcoming the entire world—no matter who you are or where you are from—to join Bad Bunny for his monumental Super Bowl Halftime performance and get excited for the rhythm, unity, and cultural richness that only Bad Bunny can bring to the global stage.”

The Super Bowl, which will be held Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California, will also feature Charlie Puth singing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile singing “America the Beautiful” and Coco Jones performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle: This new version of the thrilling story follows a mother who brings a nanny into her home.

Netflix
Nobody Wants This: Kristen Bell and Adam Brody navigate their love in season 2 of the comedy series. 

A House of Dynamite: The new Kathryn Bigelow film follows what happens when an unattributed missile is launched at the United States. 

HBO Max
IT: Welcome to Derry: This prequel series tells the origins of the town that is home to a terrifying clown.

Movie theaters
Regretting You: Head to the cinemas to see the latest Colleen Hoover film adaptation.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere: Jeremy Allen White stars as The Boss in the new music biopic. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Oscars 2026: The nominees
The 98th annual Academy Awards, airing March 15 on ABC. (The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

Nomination day has arrived for the 2026 Oscars.

The nominees in all categories for the 98th Academy Awards were revealed Thursday morning in a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

Oscar-nominated actress Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman announced the nominations, which includes this year’s newest category: casting.

The 2026 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here’s a list of the nominees:

Best picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best director
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best supporting actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor 
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best original score
Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet, Max Richter
One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood
Sinners, Ludwig Göransson

Best live action short film
Butcher’s Stain
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
A Friend of Dorothy
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best adapted screenplay
Bugonia, Will Tracy
Frankenstein, Guillermo Del Toro
Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original screenplay
Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Best animated short film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters

Best animated feature film
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Best casting
Hamnet, Nina Gold
Marty Supreme, Jennifer Venditti
One Battle After Another, Cassandra Kulukundis
The Secret Agent, Gabriel Domingues
Sinners, Francine Maisler

Best original song
“Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You” from Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

Best documentary feature film
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor

Best documentary short film
All Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness

Best international feature film
Brazil, The Secret Agent
France, It Was Just an Accident
Norway, Sentimental Value
Spain, Sirât
Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best film editing 
F1, Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge
Sinners, Michael P. Shawver

Best sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt

Best visual effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners

Best cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best makeup and hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister

Best costume design
Deborah L. Scott, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein
Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet
Miyako Bellizzi, Marty Supreme
Ruth E. Carter, Sinners

Best production design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

