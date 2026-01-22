Martin Short became the talk of Selena Gomez’s wedding thanks to a cake incident

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in ‘Only Murders in the Building.” (Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short nearly ruined co-star Selena Gomez’s wedding with music producer Benny Blanco last September when he almost sliced a piece of the wedding cake, in an act of faux pas.

Short made an appearance Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, telling host Jimmy Kimmel that as he was sitting with a group of the Only Murders cast, he noticed a small cake by their section.

“I just assumed there was a wedding cake for each section in the back. So, after a few hours, they haven’t cut their wedding cake yet, Steve [Martin] said he’s gonna leave,” Short says.

“I said, ‘Steve, you can’t leave yet without a piece of wedding cake!’ and I cut the wedding cake one side, cut it the other, and then all the people in our group screamed, ‘Marty!’ It was the wedding cake. I tried to fix it with a fork,” says Short.

Kimmel showed a photo of the accidentally cut cake. However, the cake was repaired by the couple’s wedding coordinator and chef. While Short and Martin tried to keep it a secret so as not to ruin Gomez’s night, Gomez had the last laugh.

“I kept saying, ‘No, guys, we can’t let Selena know,’” Short said. “And Steve said, ‘Yeah, maybe we tell her in a month or something.’ And then as I was leaving, Selena came by [and said], ‘Hey Marty, I heard you tried to eat my cake.’”

Despite the mishap, Short was just happy to celebrate Gomez and Blanco’s wedding.

“You know, Selena is like an extra child of mine. I adore her so much,” says Short. “And she found this guy, and he’s the greatest guy, and they have the greatest hang, and they’re wildly in love.”

H.E.R., Dave Franco and more to star in DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Forgotten Island’
H.E.R. attends the European premiere of ‘Sinners’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025, in London, England. (Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images)

DreamWorks Animation has set its cast for its upcoming feature Forgotten Island.

H.E.R., Dave Franco, Manny Jacinto, Jenny Slate, Liza Soberano and Lea Salonga have joined the voice cast of the new animated film.

While the plot of the upcoming film was previously unknown, the animation studio has revealed a logline that asks the question: “What if your lifelong best friend just forgot all about you? Forgot all the love, the joy, the pain, all of the memories and experiences you once shared?”

The upcoming film will follow two best friends who become stranded in a fantastical world of the forgotten island of Nakali where the only way to escape comes at the expense of a lifetime of their memories.

Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado are both the writers and directors of the film. Mark Swift serves as its producer. This will be the third collaboration between Crawford and Swift, after making Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and The Croods: A New Age together. Mercado makes his directorial debut with this film.

Forgotten Island is set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 25, 2026.

In brief: ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ adds three to cast and more
Percy Jackson and the Olympians has added three new actors to its cast. Holt McCallany joins the ensemble of the Disney+ series in season 3 as Atlas. He will appear in a recurring guest role as the pivotal villain and the third season’s primary antagonist. Also joining the cast are David Costabile as Dr. Thorn and Jesse L. Martin as Annabeth’s father, Frederick Chase …

The film The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will no longer get a theatrical release. Instead, Deadline reports the animated feature will make its debut on Paramount+. The film, which was directed by Lauren Montgomery with Steve Ahn and William Mata, previously had the release date of Oct. 9, 2026. Its voice cast includes Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Dee Bradley Baker, Freida Pinto and Ke Huy Quan

Two classic characters from the original Star Trek series will make their first appearances in the finale of the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Variety reports the characters Hikaru Sulu and Leonard “Bones” McCoy will appear in the episode, played by actors Kai Murakami and Thomas Jane

In brief: ‘The Wrecking Crew’ official trailer and more
In brief: ‘The Wrecking Crew’ official trailer and more

Another Jacka** film is on the way. Johnny Knoxville took to Instagram to share that another entry in the franchise known for dangerous stunts on screen is coming to movie theaters this summer. “Well a wang dang and hot d*** doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang. We wanted to let you know that this summer Jacka** is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th,” Knoxville wrote …

The Great British Baking Show host Alison Hammond has been named the new host of the Bridgerton podcast. Netflix and Shondaland have announced that Hammond will take over as host of the podcast for its fourth season, anchoring all six episodes, which will cover everything about season 4 of the show. The show’s companion podcast will also be available to watch in video form on Netflix, and listen to across platforms like Apple and Spotify …

The official trailer for The Wrecking Crew has arrived. The action-comedy film stars Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista as estranged half-brothers who reunite after their father’s death. They then set out on a journey together to uncover the truth behind a conspiracy that could tear their family apart. The film arrives to Prime Video on Jan. 28 …

