‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 3 gets first look, 2026 release date

Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries star in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2. (Disney/David Bukach)

Good news, Half-Bloods.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 will premiere later in 2026, Disney+ has announced. This announcement comes the day that the season finale of the show’s second season debuted on the streaming service.

Disney released a video of stars Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries from the upcoming season 3 to announce the news. The clip also appeared midway through the credits of the season 2 finale.

“First look. First dance. Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres THIS YEAR,” the show’s official Instagram account wrote on Wednesday.

In the clip, Percy Jackson (Scobell) and Annabeth Chase (Jeffries) attend a school dance together. The Stephen Sanchez song “Until I Found You” plays in the background as Annabeth pulls Percy to the dance floor. She takes Percy’s hands and brings them to her waist as they sway together.

There is currently no word on when fans can expect to watch season 3 of the series, which is based on author Rick Riordan‘s novel The Titan’s Curse.

Along with Scobell and Jeffries, season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians starred Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer.

A star-studded group of guest stars also appeared in the season, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mantzoukas, Timothy Simons, Courtney B. Vance, Andra Day, Margaret Cho and Kristen Schaal.

Lily Collins explores Rome, new romance in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 teaser trailer
Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini star in season 5 of ‘Emily in Paris.’ (Netflix)

Ciao, Emily!

The official teaser trailer for season 5 of Emily in Paris has arrived, and, despite the show’s title, it shows off the sights and sounds of Emily’s life in Rome, Italy.

Lily Collins is back in her role as the titular marketing executive Emily Cooper. This season, Emily is the head of Agence Grateau Rome. The trailer finds her adjusting to her new professional and romantic developments in the Italian city.

“But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

The trailer finds Emily getting closer with her new beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). We see the pair cuddling, kissing and riding a Vespa past the Trevi Fountain.

“Rome looks so good on you,” Emily’s bestie Mindy, played by Ashley Park, tells her.

“Right!” she responds.

Darren Starr created the series, which he also executive produces and writes for.

Also starring in season 5 are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Paul Forman as Nico, Arnaud Binard as Laurent G, Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, Bryan Greenberg as Jake and Michèle Laroque as Yvette.

Emily in Paris season 5 arrives to Netflix on Dec. 18.

Jennifer Lopez says Brett Goldstein was her favorite onscreen kiss
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are seen on the set of ‘Office Romance’ on April 7, 2025, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez has revealed her favorite person to smooch on the big screen.

The actress and singer appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, where the host asked her to name her favorite person she has ever had to kiss for a movie.

“We have George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Fiennes, Richard Gere, Owen Wilson, Josh Lucas, it goes on and on,” Cohen said. “Plus movies which are in the can waiting to come out!”

Lopez’s answer happened to be a much more recent smooch.

“I’m gonna say my favorite — I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein and I’d say he was the best kisser,” Lopez said.

Lopez stars alongside Goldstein in the upcoming romantic comedy Office Romance.

The Netflix film was written by Goldstein and Joe Kelly and helmed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker.

Goldstein spoke to Netflix back in April about working on the project.

“Every day I come to work to do a rom-com with Jennifer Lopez and this incredible cast, and I expect people to jump out and tell me I’m being pranked,” Goldstein said. “Hasn’t happened yet, so maybe this is real?”

Betty Gilpin co-stars in the film that also features Edward James Olmos, who portrayed Lopez’s father in the 1997 film Selena. He plays the actress’s onscreen father again in Office Romance.

Netflix releases ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ season 2 teaser trailer
Gordon Cormier as Aang in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ season 2. (Netflix)

The official teaser trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 has arrived.

Netflix released the new teaser and first-look pictures from the upcoming season on Wednesday. The streamer also confirmed that the sophomore season will debut sometime during 2026.

While the new trailer shows off Gordon Cormier back as Aang, Kiawentiio playing Katara and Ian Ousley reprising his role of Sokka, it also features the fan-favorite Earthbender character Toph, who is played by Miya Cech.

Season 2 follows the young Avatar Aang as he learns to master the four elements and restore balance to a world that’s threatened by the Fire Nation.

“After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai,” according to the new season’s official logline.

Dallas Liu, Elizabeth Yu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Maria Zhang and Daniel Dae Kim also star in the upcoming season.

The live-action reimagining of the popular Nickelodeon animated series was renewed for two seasons, which were filmed back to back, after the success of season 1.

Netflix revealed that season 3 finished production on Nov. 10.

