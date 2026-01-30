Vin Diesel shares title, release date for next ‘Fast and Furious’ movie

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in a scene from the film ‘The Fast and the Furious.’ (Universal/Getty Images)

The next Fast and Furious movie is ready to race into theaters.

Universal has announced a new title and release date for its upcoming entry in the popular film franchise. The new movie will be called Fast Forever. It is set to debut in theaters on March 17, 2028.

Vin Diesel, who stars in and produces the franchise, took to Instagram on Friday to announce the news. He posted a photo of himself as Dominic Toretto and the late Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner from the 2001 original film, The Fast and the Furious.

“No one said the road would be easy… but it’s ours. One that has defined us and become our legacy… And a legacy… lasts Forever,” Diesel captioned the photo. “March 17th 2028! FAST FOREVER.”

The previous entry in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X, premiered in theaters in 2023. It was directed by Louis Leterrier.

Diesel said in February 2024 that this 11th film in the series would mark the end of its main story.

“Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting,” Diesel wrote on Instagram at the time. “This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud!”

Kevin O’Leary supports using AI extras instead of humans in films like ‘Marty Supreme’
Kevin O’Leary on an episode of ‘Shark Tank’ season 17. (Disney/Christopher Willard)

Kevin O’Leary is making his opinions on the use of AI in Hollywood known.

The businessman and Shark Tank star, who makes his acting debut in the upcoming A24 film Marty Supreme, recently said on The Hill‘s World of Travel podcast that the production could have saved “millions of dollars” if AI had been used in the place of background actors.

“Almost every scene had as many as 150 extras. Now, those people have to stay awake for 18 hours, be completely dressed in the background. [They’re] not necessarily in the movie, but they’re necessary to be there moving around. And yet, it costs millions of dollars to do that,” O’Leary said. “Why couldn’t you simply put AI agents in their place? Because they’re not the main actors. They’re only in the story visually. [You could] save millions of dollars, so more movies could be made. The same director, instead of spending $90 million or whatever he spent, could’ve spent $35 million and made two movies.”

O’Leary then made an erroneous reference to the AI-generated character Tilly Norwood, which was created in 2025 by Xicoia. The character provoked controversy in Hollywood when it was reported that several talent agents were interested in signing it for representation. SAG-AFTRA issued a statement on Sept. 30 condemning the AI-generated character, saying it’s “jeopardizing performer livelihoods and devaluing human artistry.”

“I’d argue for the sake of the art, you should allow it in certain cases, and extra is a really good-use case because you can’t tell the difference. You just put 100 Norwell Tillies in there and you’re good,” O’Leary said on the podcast.

O’Leary plays the husband of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s character in Marty Supreme. The film stars Timothée Chalamet and releases in theaters on Christmas Day.

Drink me: Sabrina Carpenter to get even smaller in ‘Alice in Wonderland’-inspired musical
Sabrina Carpenter performs during her Short n’ Sweet tour at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2025 in New York, New York. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG)

Sabrina Carpenter is about to get even more Short n’ Sweet — on the big screen.

Deadline reports that Sabrina will star in and produce a musical inspired by Lewis Carroll‘s iconic book Alice in Wonderland for Universal Pictures, the studio that brought you Wicked. This would be Sabrina’s first major starring role in a studio film. Lorene Scafaria, who directed Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, is set to pen the script and direct.

ABC Audio has reached out to Universal Pictures for confirmation.

In Alice in Wonderland, Alice encounters a bottle with a label reading “Drink Me,” and when she does, she becomes tiny. When she eats a cake labeled “Eat Me,” she becomes huge.

The most recent films based on Carroll’s book include Tim Burton‘s 2010 movie Alice in Wonderland, starring Mia Wasikowska, and its sequel, 2016’s Alice Through the Looking Glass, directed by James Bobin.

Sabrina’s filmography includes The Short History of the Long Road, Tall Girl, Clouds and The Hate U Give. She’s also committed to guest-starring in a Muppets special on Disney+.  She recently received six Grammy nominations for her album Man’s Best Friend.

Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and more return in ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ revival teaser
Frankie Muniz in an episode of ‘Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.’ (David Bukach/Disney)

It’s a family reunion in the new teaser for Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.

In the teaser, which arrived Monday from Hulu, Frankie Muniz reprises his role as Malcolm. We also see Bryan Cranston as Malcolm’s dad, Hal, and Jane Kaczmarek as Malcolm’s mom, Lois.

Like the original series, the teaser is filled with quirky and loud family moments that made the sitcom a beloved show for many.

According to a synopsis, the Malcolm in the Middle revival, which will be a limited four-episode series, will focus on Malcolm, who “after shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade” is “dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.”

Also returning to the revival are Christopher Kennedy Masterson as Francis, Justin Berfield as Reese and Emy Coligado as Piama.

New cast members include Keeley Karsten as Malcolm’s daughter, Leah, Vaughan Murrae as Malcolm’s youngest sibling, Kelly, Kiana Madeira as Malcolm’s girlfriend, Tristan, and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark as Dewey.

Malcolm in the Middle aired from 2000 to 2006 and earned a slew of awards during its seven-season run, including a Peabody, seven Emmys and a Grammy.

All 151 episodes of Malcolm in the Middle are now streaming on Hulu or via Hulu on Disney+.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair will premiere on April 10, 2026, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

