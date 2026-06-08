79th annual Tony Awards: The winners

79th annual Tony Awards: The winners
Tony Awards Artwork (CBS)

The 79th annual Tony Awards, hosted by Pink, were handed out Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and carried live on CBS.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best play
Liberation

Best musical
Schmigadoon!

Best revival of a play
Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best revival of a musical
Ragtime

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
John Lithgow, Giant

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
Laurie Metcalf, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Best direction of a play
Joe Mantello, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best direction of a musical
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best book of a musical
Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon!

Best original score
Music and lyrics: Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon!

Best choreography
Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best orchestrations
Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!

Best scenic design of a play
Chloe Lamford, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best scenic design of a musical
Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys

Best costume design of a play
Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels

Best costume design of a musical
Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best lighting design of a play
Jack Knowles, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best lighting design of a musical
Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Best sound design of a play
Mikaal Sulaiman, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best sound design of a musical
Kai Harada, Ragtime

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Colman Domingo will be honored at the 57th NAACP Image Awards. He is set to receive the President’s Award for special achievement and distinguished public service.

“We are honored to recognize Colman Domingo with the President’s Award for the breadth and depth of his leadership, artistry, and cultural impact. Across film, television, and theater, Colman has consistently chosen work that challenges narratives, expands representation, and centers humanity with dignity and grace,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement.

“He is not only exemplary at his craft, but intentional in how he uses his platform to uplift stories that might otherwise go unheard,” he continued. “As an artist he leads with integrity, fearlessness, and a deep commitment to community, making him a model for what it means to build a legacy that extends far beyond the stage or screen.”

Louis Carr, president of BET, added that Colman “represents the power of creativity to bring people together and move culture forward” and has lived a life that aligns with BET’s commitment to community, connection and culture.

“The way he honors the stories and legacy that came before us while inspiring future generations is what makes his influence so meaningful,” Carr said. “We’re proud to celebrate his extraordinary contributions and to recognize the lasting impact of his vision and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Colman is also up for a few awards at the NAACP Image Awards, airing Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS. He is nominated for outstanding supporting actor and outstanding directing in a comedy series for The Four Seasons and was part of the cast of Wicked: For Good, which received multiple nominations.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Connor Storrie faces off in an ‘accent duel’ in new ‘SNL’ promo
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Connor Storrie is showing off his gift for accents in a new promo ahead of his appearance on SNL this weekend.

The Heated Rivalry star, who plays Russian hockey player Ilya Rozanov in the show, engages in an “accent duel” with SNL cast member James Austin Johnson.

Fellow SNL cast members Ashley Padilla and Marcello Hernandez shout out different accents for them to do, including German, Cajun, French, Shrek, Na’vi and Shakespeare — before Storrie delivers the final blow by doing the Russian accent he mastered on Heated Rivalry.

“When you get to Hell, tell them Rozanov sent you,” a cowboy hat-wearing Storrie says, before shooting Johnson to win the duel.

Things get a little too real when Johnson collapses to the floor and Padilla and Hernandez run to his side. “You killed him!” Padilla screams, as Storrie backs away.

Storrie hosts this Saturday’s episode with Mumford & Sons as the musical guest.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Enola Holmes 3’ gets release date, first-look photos tease big wedding
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Enola Holmes is back, and this time it seems she’s ready to walk down the aisle.

Netflix has shared new images and details about the third installment in the film series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant younger sister. The streamer also revealed that Enola Holmes 3 will make its debut on July 1.

Millie Bobby Brown is back as the titular detective in the movie, while Louis Partridge and Henry Cavill also return as Tewkesbury and Sherlock Holmes, respectively.

Joining them are Himesh Patel as John Watson, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty.

This time around, Enola is headed abroad to take on a case in the island nation of Malta.

According to Netflix, “adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

The streamer posted many new photos from the film to its socials on Monday, including one of Enola wearing a wedding dress and matching veil.

Brown hinted at Enola and Tewkesbury’s relationship maturing in an interview with Netflix.

“What’s been really nice is getting to explore a more mature version of their relationship,” Brown said. “It’s not just playful anymore, it has real weight to it. We trust each other a lot, which means we can take more risks and really lean into the emotional side of their story.”

Philip Barantini directed Enola Holmes 3 from a script by Jack Thorne, which is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer.

In addition to starring, Brown produces the film while her husband, Jake Bongiovi, executive produces.

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