79th annual Tony Awards: The winners

Tony Awards Artwork (CBS)

The 79th annual Tony Awards, hosted by Pink, were handed out Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and carried live on CBS.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best play

Liberation

Best musical

Schmigadoon!

Best revival of a play

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best revival of a musical

Ragtime

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

John Lithgow, Giant

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Laurie Metcalf, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Best direction of a play

Joe Mantello, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best direction of a musical

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best book of a musical

Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon!

Best original score

Music and lyrics: Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon!

Best choreography

Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best orchestrations

Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!

Best scenic design of a play

Chloe Lamford, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best scenic design of a musical

Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys

Best costume design of a play

Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels

Best costume design of a musical

Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best lighting design of a play

Jack Knowles, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best lighting design of a musical

Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Best sound design of a play

Mikaal Sulaiman, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best sound design of a musical

Kai Harada, Ragtime

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