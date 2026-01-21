Alix Earle to star in Netflix reality series

Alix Earle attends the NYLON House At Miami Art Week on Dec. 5, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

Keeping up with the Earles.

Netflix has announced an upcoming, unscripted series starring social media star Alix Earle and her family. It is set to arrive sometime in 2026.

Earle, who was the runner-up on the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars, is known for her “Get Ready with Me” videos. She has over 13 million TikTok and Instagram followers combined.

Netflix shared a video to social media announcing the new reality show on Wednesday.

“From your FYP to your TV: Alix Earle, her family, and friends will star in an unscripted series dropping later this year on Netflix,” the video’s caption reads.

This new show will take Earle’s fans behind the scenes of her life as she balances a growing business empire, travels the world and navigates her modern family dynamic. The show “will document the real-time messiness of a young woman in transition,” according to the streamer.

“I share a lot of my life on social media, and people think they know everything there is to know about me and my family, but honestly, there’s still so much more,” Earle said. “We are so happy to partner with Netflix on this show about our fun, loving, sometimes chaotic modern family, and how we always show up for each other through it all.”

Earle said she is used to having total control of what she films and posts online, saying, “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a little scary” to have someone else behind the camera.

“Having cameras around in moments I normally wouldn’t post is definitely an adjustment. But the real, human moments are what connected me to my audience in the first place. If letting people in even more makes someone feel less alone, or even just makes them laugh, then it’s worth it,” Earle said.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Stranger Things: The series finale of the beloved sci-fi series will find the Hawkins gang united to defeat Vecna once and for all.

Run Away: The latest Harlan Coben series adaptation follows a web of secrets and a search for a missing daughter.

ABC
The Year: 2025: Robin Roberts‘ annual retrospective includes interviews with Jonas Brothers and Robert Irwin.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest: The annual televised countdown to the new year features musical performances that lead up to the Times Square ball drop.

E!, USA Network
Critics Choice Awards: Chelsea Handler hosts the awards ceremony on Jan. 4.

Movie theaters
The Plague: This horror film expands into even more theaters to start off the new year.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

‘Stranger Things’ series finale trailer finds Hawkins gang preparing for final battle
David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in the finale of ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

It’s time to say goodbye to Stranger Things.

Netflix released the trailer for last episode of the fifth and final season of its hit sci-fi series on Tuesday.

It finds Jim Hopper (David Harbour) monologing to his adopted daughter, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), as she prepares to fight Vecna once and for all alongside the entire Hawkins gang.

“I need you to fight one last time,” Hopper tells Eleven in the trailer. “Life has been so unfair to you. Your childhood was taken from you. You’ve been attacked, manipulated, by terrible people, but you never let it break you. Fight for the days on the other side of this. Fight for a world beyond Hawkins. Let’s end this, kid.”

As Hopper delivers the monologue, pivotal scenes from all of the five seasons of Stranger Things play in a montage before we see the crew begin the final battle with Vecna.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time,” according to the show’s synopsis.

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 was released on Nov. 26. Volume 2 dropped on Dec. 25, while the two-hour series finale premieres on Dec. 31.

Netflix is also screening the Stranger Things series finale in a limited theatrical release. The screenings take place in over 500 cinemas across the U.S. and Canada starting on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PT, timed exactly to the episode’s global premiere on Netflix. They’ll run through Jan. 1.

‘General Hospital’ star Anthony Geary dies at 78
Anthony Geary accepts the outstanding lead actor in a drama series award for ‘General Hospital’ during the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, April 26, 2015, in Burbank, California. (Allen Berezovsky/WireImage via Getty Images)

General Hospital star Anthony Geary has died, his publicist confirmed to KABC. He was 78.

The soap opera star was known for playing Luke Spencer on the hit ABC daytime drama.

Fans remember Geary’s Luke Spencer for being quirky, impulsive, brash and sassy, which made him one of daytime TV’s most iconic characters.

Geary’s longtime role as Luke Spencer began in 1978. He played the iconic soap opera character on TV until 2015.

“He was not created to be a heroic character,” Geary told Nightline in 2015. “He was created to be an anti-hero and I have treasured the anti-side of the hero and pushed it for a long time.”

“He’s not a white hat or a black hat, he’s all shades of grey,” he continued. “And that has been the saving grace of playing him all these years.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

