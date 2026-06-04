Alleged Ohio fraudsters filed false health claims, purchased luxury cars

Alleged Ohio fraudsters filed false health claims, purchased luxury cars

A composite posted to the Department of Justice’s X account, June 4, 2026. (Department of Justice)

(WASHINGTON) — Senior Justice Department leaders on Thursday announced a number of cases against those who they say perpetrated fraud in Ohio.

Four people, including two state of Ohio employees, were charged with a $30 million fraud scheme targeting the state’s behavioral health department.

Two of the defendants owned businesses which claimed to provide behavioral health services for young adults that attend summer camps, church groups and recreational programs, according to the Justice Department.

The Justice Department alleges the two businesses submitted fraudulent claims for services that were never rendered. After the claims were not submitted because one of the behavioral health organizations’ accreditation was invalid, the two allegedly conspired with another individual to submit claims.

The funds were used to fund a lavish lifestyle, according to DOJ, including purchasing 14 vehicles worth $800,000.

“The days of the brazen theft that we’ve seen of taxpayer dollars, abusing the generosity of the American taxpayer is over,” acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said at a press conference in Columbus, Ohio. “Our message to fraudsters is simple: With our state and local partners, the Department of Justice will be working day and night to identify you, arrest you and imprison you.”

Blanche and other federal leaders, including FBI Director Kash Patel and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, were in Ohio to not only announce charges against alleged fraudsters, but to also announce a Top 10 fraudsters list and tout the cooperation between Ohio authorities and the federal government on fraud issues.

“Our best form of information is the American public,” Patel said. “Take a look at this Top 10 most wanted. Let us know any information. There is no bad piece of information. The only bad piece of information is the one you don’t give us.”

Earlier this week, the Justice Department charged five individuals with scamming older Americans in romance fraud schemes totaling $15 million. The five — mostly from Ghana — allegedly used AI to create false stories and indicate to people they were interested in them romantically to get them to send them money.

“Once they establish trust, they use false pretenses and stories about vast inheritances of money, gold, or diamonds, and then convince these elderly Americans to help finance bogus legal proceedings in the nation of Ghana,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio David M. Toepfer said at the press conference.

The scheme allegedly went on for almost two years and impacted more than 100 people.

“They then use this stolen money to buy a mansion in Ghana. Diamond-encrusted jewelry, a Lamborghini and other high-end luxury vehicles. All of those assets have now been seized and are going through the forfeiture proceedings so that they will not profit from their fraudulent efforts,” Toepfer said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Gun magazine found on Frontier Airlines flight, passengers forced to deplane
Gun magazine found on Frontier Airlines flight, passengers forced to deplane
A Frontier Airlines plane lands at San Francisco International Airport on April 15, 2025, in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(DENVER, Colo.) — Passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight were forced to deplane at the gate Sunday evening in Denver after an ammunition magazine was found on the aircraft as it was preparing for departure, according to the airline. 

Frontier says preliminary investigation indicates the magazine belongs to a law enforcement officer who may have left it behind on a previous flight.

There were no injuries, officials said. All passengers were deplaned and rescreened out of precaution, and the plane also went through a security sweep, and nothing additional was recovered from the flight, according to the airline.

Flight 4765 was scheduled to travel from Denver to Phoenix. Due to the delay, the flight crew exceeded their duty time, and passengers were booked on another flight, which departed Monday morning, according to Frontier Airlines.  

TSA says it is aware of the incident, and the FBI is leading the investigation.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs arraigned on charges of strangulation
Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs arraigned on charges of strangulation
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs attends his arraignment hearing at Dedham District Court on February 13, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

(DEDHAM, Mass.) — New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was arraigned on charges of strangulation Friday morning.

The charges stem from a December 2025 incident in which he allegedly assaulted a private chef. 

Diggs did not speak at the hearing, but his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. 

The judge released him on his own recognizance and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim, including third party contact. 

The incident stemmed from a dispute over wages the victim was requesting Diggs pay her, according to police records obtained by ABC News.  

Diggs is accused of strangling or suffocating Mila Adams on Dec. 2, according to police records. 

Diggs allegedly entered Adams’ unlocked bedroom, where they began to discuss the unpaid wages. Adams told police that during the discussion, he got angry and allegedly smacked her across the face, according to a police report.

She then tried to push him away, but then he choked her using the crook of his elbow around her neck. As she tried to pry him away, he tightened his grip, Adams told police. He then threw her on the bed, according to a police report. 

When she told him she still hadn’t received her money, Diggs allegedly told her “lies,” according to the police report.

﻿Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur,” Diggs’ attorney David Meier said in a statement in December. “The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear:  they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

Adams told police she believes she is still owed a month of wages, according to police records. 

The next court hearing was set for April 1, 2026. 

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Suspect dead, ongoing ‘counter terrorism’ investigation into power substation attack
Suspect dead, ongoing ‘counter terrorism’ investigation into power substation attack
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill speaks during a press conference, Feb. 20, 2026. ( Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

(NEVADA) — Authorities in Nevada are investigating a “counter terrorism incident” involving a man who allegedly tried to ram a vehicle into an L.A. power and water facility near Boulder City, Nevada, Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The suspect was identified by authorities as Dawson Maloney, 23, of Albany, New York. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a press conference Friday.

Authorities said they recovered firearms and explosive materials in Maloney’s hotel room.

The incident began unfolding at around 10 a.m. local time Friday, a 911 caller reported a vehicle crashing through a secured gate at the power substation. The caller reported that the suspect appeared deceased and shots were heard after the crash, according to McMahill.

At the press conference, investigators showed videos of a vehicle driving up to the facility before ramming through the gate. The vehicle was stopped when it ran into large industrial wire reels, McMahill said.

The suspect allegedly traveled from New York with the intent to cause chaos, according to a source. Maloney was reported missing from Albany and made contact with his family just before the attempted ramming, according to McMahill.

“The suspect had made multiple statements referencing self harm and alluding to committing an act that would place him ‘on the news.’ In a message to his mother, the suspect referred to himself as a ‘dead terrorist son’ and stated he felt he had an obligation to carry out his act,” McMahill said.

The suspect was also discovered to be wearing soft body armor at the time of the incident, McMahill said.

“These findings significantly elevate the seriousness of this incident,” McMahill said.

Through license plate reader data, investigators determined the suspect drove from New York to Nevada in a rental vehicle, according to McMahill.

Investigators believe he rented a vehicle on Feb. 12 then departed the area sometime around Feb. 14, crossing the country to Boulder City, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Delzotto.

While executing a search at the suspect’s hotel, investigators found books with extremist ideologies “including right and left wing extremism, environmental extremism, white supremacy and anti-government ideology,” McMahill said.

“We also recovered explosive materials and components to include thermite, ammonium nitrate, magnesium ribbon, metal pipes and gasoline,” McMahill said.

Investigators found multiple firearms found in the vehicle that rammed into the gate including two shotguns, an AR-style pistol, numerous loaded AR magazines, a box of shotgun shells and two flame throwers, according to McMahill.

There was no indication of any damage to the facility and there is no threat to the community, according to officials.

Investigators have not yet determined the suspect’s motivation behind the attack.

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