Temperatures soar in the Northeast as Great Plains brace for more severe weather

Temperatures soar in the Northeast as Great Plains brace for more severe weather

Northeast temperatures are heating up. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — As residents of the Great Plains brace for more severe weather stretching into the weekend, summer-like temperatures are heating up the Northeast.

From New York City to Raleigh, North Carolina, temperatures are expected to be in the 90s on Friday and Saturday before a cold front arrives on Sunday.

The temperature in Raleigh is expected to hit 100 this weekend. Washington, D.C., is also forecast to see 90-degree temperatures through Saturday.

Humidity is not expected to be much of a factor in the Northeast as dew points remain low, meaning the “feels-like” temperatures will be nearly identical to the actual temperatures.

Some areas of the West are expected to see triple-digit temperatures. Phoenix, Arizona, could reach 110 degrees on Thursday.

Damaging winds and hail expected in the Great Plains

Severe weather is expected to continue in the Great Plains through the end of the week, with damaging winds and large hail forecast to be the main threats.

An isolated tornado or two and some instances of flash flooding are also possible on Thursday across the Great Plains, including South Dakota, southeast Montana, northeast Wyoming and northern Nebraska.

On Friday, severe weather, including damaging winds and large hail, is expected from Nebraska to Iowa and into southern Minnesota, including the cities of Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska; Rochester, Minnesota; and Des Moines, Iowa.

On Saturday, severe weather is expected to move into the Great Lakes region and bring rain to parts of the Northeast on Sunday.

The foul weather in the Great Plains comes after the region was hit by severe thunderstorms and damaging winds on Wednesday. Thunderstorms and wind gusts of more than 80 mph were reported in Frederick, South Dakota, on Wednesday, leaving buildings damaged, a radio tower and power lines toppled, and trees uprooted.

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Family of 1 San Diego mosque shooting suspect says they are ‘deeply sorry for the pain and devastation’
Family of 1 San Diego mosque shooting suspect says they are ‘deeply sorry for the pain and devastation’
Flowers and candles are seen outside the mosque as hundreds of community members gather at Lindbergh Park beside the Islamic Center of San Diego during a vigil following the deadly mosque shooting, in San Diego, California, United States, on May 19, 2026. (Photo by Michael Ho Wai Lee/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(SAN DIEGO) –The family of Caleb Vasquez, one of the teenage suspects involved in the deadly Monday shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, has released a statement saying they are “deeply sorry for the pain and devastation caused” and that their son’s alleged actions “do not reflect the values we raised our family with or the beliefs we hold in our hearts.”

Three people were murdered before the two suspects, aged 17 and 18, took their own lives and were found dead in a vehicle nearby, officials said

“Over the last several days, our family has been trying to process the horrific actions carried out by our son against the Islamic Center San Diego Community,” read a statement released on Thursday from Colin Rudolph, the attorney for the Vazquez family, and obtained by ABC News’ San Diego affiliate KGTV. “We want to begin by acknowledging that nothing we say or do could ever repair the damage his actions have caused. We are completely heartbroken and devastated by what has happened. We condemn these hateful and violent actions entirely.”

“As much as we mourn the child we raised and love, we mourn even more deeply for the innocent lives of Amin Abdullah, Mansour Kaziha, and Nadir Awad,” the statement continued. “We honor and thank them for their heroic actions that day, which prevented the loss of even more innocent lives. Our hearts and prayers are with each of their families during this unimaginably tragic time.”

Abdullah, who was a security guard, Kaziha and Awad were killed in the shooting on Monday, authorities said, with investigators saying they are currently considering the incident as a hate crime.

Abdullah has been hailed as a hero for stymying the suspects, who were just 15 feet from 140 children. Kaziha, a community elder, was the first person to call 911 and Awad rushed from across the street where he lives to help when he heard the shooting, community members and advocates said.

The two suspects, aged 17 and 18, were found dead in a vehicle nearby, police said. Authorities are investigating two teenagers, Cain Clark and Caleb Vazquez, as the suspected attackers in the shooting.

Investigators are examining a lengthy document circulating online that is comprised of two hate-filled essays totaling 75 pages allegedly written by the suspected shooters, sources told ABC News.

Both essays promote white nationalism and express a hatred for immigrants, racial minorities and others, as well as anger toward women who prefer taller men, according to sources. Vazquez allegedly writes he is an “accelerationist” in his essay, echoing nihilistic rhetoric, sources said.

It’s unclear when the essays were actually written — a section intended to identify the “targets” is left blank, sources said.

Police are investigating how the suspects obtained firearms in the shooting, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said Tuesday. The guns belonged to the parents of one of the suspects, he said, but did not confirm if the guns were safely locked up or stored.

During searches of two residences associated with the suspects, authorities seized “numerous pistols, rifles, shotguns, ammunition, tactical gear, as well as electronics,” Mark Remily, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Diego Field Office, said.

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New York City nurses reach tentative agreements with some hospitals to end strike
New York City nurses reach tentative agreements with some hospitals to end strike
Nurses and supporters picket during a strike at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The largest nursing strike in New York City could be nearing the end as thousands of nurses reached tentative agreements with some hospitals, according to the nurses’ union.

Approximately 10,500 members of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) reached agreements with Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside and West, NYSNA said in an announcement on Monday morning

The nurses will hold ratification votes and, if the agreements are ratified, return to work at the end of the week, the union said in the announcement.

Some 4,200 nurses are continuing to strike at NewYork-Presbyterian, with no agreement reached yet.

An ABC News request for comment sent to Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside and West did not immediately receive a response.

The nurses, who began striking on Jan. 12, said they were fighting over fair wages and compensation, safe staffing levels, and workplace safety.

The union previously said hospitals have threatened to cut health care benefits for frontline nurses and to roll back safe staffing standards that were won by nurses in a strike two years ago.

“For four weeks, nearly 15,000 NYSNA members held the line in the cold and in the snow for safe patient care,” NYSNA President Nancy Hagans said a statement. “Now, nurses at Montefiore and Mount Sinai systems are heading back to the bedside with our heads held high after winning fair tentative contracts that maintain enforceable safe staffing ratios, improve protections from workplace violence, and maintain health benefits with no additional out-of-pocket costs for frontline nurses.” 

The agreement includes increasing the number of nurses to improve patient care, protecting health benefits, protecting nurses from workplace violence, and increasing salaries by more than 12% over the three-year contract, according to NYSNA.

“I’m so proud of the resilience and strength of NYSNA nurses,” Pat Keane, NYSNA executive director, said in a statement. “They have shown that when we fight, we win. Nurses sacrificed their own pay and healthcare while on strike to defend patient care for all of New York. We helped galvanize a movement for worker and healthcare justice that reached beyond New York City.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Appeals court halts contempt inquiry into deportation of Venezuelans to Salvadoran prison
Appeals court halts contempt inquiry into deportation of Venezuelans to Salvadoran prison
he Terrorism Containment Center (CECOT) maximum security prison in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Camilo Freedman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) –A federal appeals court on Tuesday halted a criminal contempt inquiry into former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other officials for last year’s deportation of more than 200 Venezuelans to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison, marking the second time in less than a year that the probe has been frozen.

A divided panel of judges on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered an end to the inquiry, concluding that the probe into whether the officials knowingly defied a court order with the deportations “encroaches on the autonomy” of the executive branch.

The Trump administration, in March 2025, invoked the Alien Enemies Act — an 18th century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process — to deport two planeloads of alleged migrant gang members by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the United States.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order and ordered that the planes be turned around, but Justice Department attorneys said his oral instructions directing the flight to be returned were defective, and the deportations proceeded as planned.

Boasberg subsequently sought contempt proceedings against the government for deliberately defying his order, and had concluded that “probable cause exists to find the government in criminal contempt” — but his inquiry was frozen by the same appeals court last year.

When Boasberg attempted to continue with his probe within the confines of the court’s order, the Trump administration filed an interlocutory appeal to stop the investigation outright.

“The district court proposes to probe high-level Executive Branch deliberations about matters of national security and diplomacy,” Judge Neomi Rao, one of two Trump appointees on the panel who ruled in favor of the government, wrote in Tuesday’s order. “These proceedings are a clear abuse of discretion, as the district court’s order said nothing about transferring custody of the plaintiffs and therefore lacks the clarity to support criminal contempt based on the transfer of custody.”

Judge J. Michelle Childs dissented from the majority and argued that Boasberg should have the latitude to proceed with basic fact-finding into the deportations.

“There is no question that there could be much to fear in a factual inquiry about the actions of potential contemnors who may have defied a court order. However, that does not mean that this court must intervene to end a criminal case before it begins, even for the Executive Branch,” she wrote.

In a sharply worded dissent, she argued that “the fate of our democratic republic” depends on whether courts can properly investigate and punish contempt.  

“Without the contempt power, the rule of law is an illusion, a theory that stands upon shifting sands,” she said.

Lee Gelernt, the lead counsel representing the Venezuelans, said in a statement, “The opinion is a blow to the rule of law. Our system is built on the executive branch, including the president, respecting court orders. In this case there is no longer any question that the Trump administration willfully violated the court’s order.”

The Venezuelan nationals were ultimately released to their home country from CECOT in a prisoner swap last July.

ABC News’ Armando Garcia contributed to this report.

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