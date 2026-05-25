Woman killed by patio umbrella while dining at South Carolina restaurant: Coroner

Woman killed by patio umbrella while dining at South Carolina restaurant: Coroner

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(LAKE MARION, S.C.) — A woman died after being struck by a patio umbrella during strong winds at a lakeside South Carolina restaurant over Memorial Day weekend, officials said.

The incident occurred Saturday evening at a restaurant along Lake Marion in Summerton, authorities said.

The woman and her husband were dining on the restaurant’s patio “when a sudden strong wind blew an umbrella from a table,” striking the woman in the head and neck area, the Clarendon County Coroner’s Office said in a statement.

First responders found the woman unresponsive with lacerations to her head and neck area, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

The victim is a woman from Huger, South Carolina, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The restaurant, Driftwood Grill Home of the Lazy Gator, confirmed the incident occurred at its restaurant during a “sudden severe weather event at Lake Marion.”

“This has deeply affected many people in our community, including guests, staff, first responders, and everyone involved,” the restaurant said in a statement Sunday on social media. “Out of respect for the family and those impacted, we ask for continued prayers, compassion, and privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

The restaurant said it held a support session on Monday with authorities, chaplains and others for those impacted by the “tragic” incident.

“This has impacted many people — including staff members, guests, first responders, families, and community members — and we are grateful for the continued support, prayers, understanding, and encouragement being shown throughout the area,” the statement said.

ABC News’ Jason Volack contributed to this report. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

19 injured in crowd stampede at South Carolina motorcycle festival
19 injured in crowd stampede at South Carolina motorcycle festival
At least 19 people were injured when a stampede broke out, May 24, 2026, at the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in Atlantic Beach, South Carolina, according to police. (Horry County Fire Rescue)

(ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C.) –At least 19 people were injured early Sunday in a crowd stampede at an annual motorcycle festival in Atlantic Beach, South Carolina, authorities said.

The incident at the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival occurred just after 1 a.m. local time near a stage at the event. Police suspect it was started by an individual who suddenly began running through the crowd, officials said.

“At no time were there any confirmed fights, weapons, or direct threats to public safety. The situation appears to have been triggered when an individual began running, causing a brief chain reaction within the crowd that lasted only seconds,” Atlantic Beach Interim Town Manager Titus Leaks said in a statement.

Leaks said that police officers assigned to crowd control at the event in Atlantic Beach, about 17 miles north of Myrtle Beach, quickly calmed the panicked crowd and restored order.

In an earlier online statement, Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) referred to the stampede as a “mass casualty incident.”

HCFR reported that 19 people were evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries and three people were hospitalized.

Leaks said that once the situation was stabilized, the event resumed normal operations.

“First and foremost, we want to express our sincere concern for anyone who was injured or impacted,” Leaks said. “Any situation where individuals are harmed is taken seriously, and our thoughts are with those affected as they recover. The safety and well-being of our residents and visitors remains our highest priority.”

The Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival has been held every Memorial Day weekend for the past 40 years, attracting visitors and motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country, officials said.

Last year’s event was marred by several high-profile incidents, including a party boat shooting in Little River and multiple fights that sent several people to the hospital, according to ABC affiliate station WCIV in Charleston, South Carolina.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Evacuation orders issued in California city over chemical tank: ‘It fails or it blows up’
Evacuation orders issued in California city over chemical tank: ‘It fails or it blows up’
An emergency hazmat incident at an aerospace facility in Garden Grove, California, has prompted evacuations in the area, May 22, 2026. (KABC)

(CALIFORNIA) — An “emergency hazmat incident” in California has prompted evacuations, with officials warning that a chemical tank at an aerospace facility is in “crisis” and will either fail or explode.

Firefighters initially responded to a leak at an aerospace manufacturing company in Garden Grove on Thursday, for vapor releasing from a 34,000-gallon tank containing methyl methacrylate, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. 

Officials updated Friday that there is no active gas leak or plume, but that the tank is “actively in crisis” and unable to be secured. Damage to a valve on the tank has “created additional operational challenges,” city officials said.

“There are literally two options left remaining: one, the tank fails and spills a total of about 6- to 7,000 gallons of very bad chemicals into the parking lot in that area. Or two, the tank goes into a thermal runaway and blows up, affecting the tanks that are around them that have fuel or the chemicals in them as well,” Orange County Fire Authority Division Chief Craig Covey said in a video update Friday.

“Most importantly, right now, there is no active gas leak, no plume in the area. We are setting up these evacuations in preparation for these two options — it fails or it blows up,” he said.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders for the surrounding area. Over a dozen schools have temporarily closed, and those adjacent to the evacuation area are canceling outdoor activities “out of an abundance of caution,” the Garden Grove Unified School District said.

Methyl methacrylate is an industrial chemical used in plastics and manufacturing.

ABC News has reached out to the aerospace manufacturing company, GKN Aerospace, for comment.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the incident, his office said.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said it is “closely monitoring the incident in Garden Grove and has deployed personnel to work alongside local partners.”

“Please heed all orders from local authorities — evacuation orders have expanded,” it said Friday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Svetlana ‘the stowaway’ Dali allegedly snuck onto United flight at Newark airport: Sources
Svetlana ‘the stowaway’ Dali allegedly snuck onto United flight at Newark airport: Sources
Booking photo for Svetlana Dali. (Niagara County Sheriff’s Office)

(NEWARK, N.J.) — Svetlana Dali is at it again.

Dali, who previously was convicted in Brooklyn federal court of being a stowaway on a Delta Air Lines flight out of New York’s JFK Airport to Paris, allegedly snuck onto a United flight at New Jersey’s Newark airport on Wednesday night, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The United flight landed in Milan and she is now in Italian custody, sources said.

United said in a statement, “Safety and security are our highest priorities. We are investigating this incident and working with the appropriate authorities.”

In November 2024, Dali went through security at JFK Airport, walked onto a Delta plane without a boarding pass and hid in the plane bathroom for several hours, according to prosecutors. When a flight attendant noticed, Dali faked vomiting to excuse her lengthy time in the bathroom, according to prosecutors.

After Dali was brought back from France to New York to face charges, she was released from custody. Dali allegedly cut off her ankle monitor and traveled to Buffalo, New York, where she tried to cross over the Peace Bridge into Canada.

In July 2025, the Russian citizen and U.S. permanent resident was sentenced to time served for the New York-to-Paris flight.

Dali told the judge she snuck onto the flight to seek treatment because she said the U.S. military had poisoned her.

“My actions were directed toward only one purpose: to save my life,” Dali said through a Russian interpreter.

Two days before Dali stowed away on the Paris flight, she allegedly accessed a secure area of the departures terminal at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, prosecutors said. Earlier in 2024, customs agents found Dali hiding in a bathroom in a secure area of the Miami International Airport, prosecutors said.  

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.