Andy Serkis marks start of production on ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’

Andy Serkis marks start of production on ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’
The official cast list for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Production has started on The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema released a video on Tuesday marking the start of cameras rolling on the Andy Serkis-directed film.

The video follows Serkis arriving on set of production day 1. He is dressed in a motion-capture suit and speaks directly to a camera. “Here we go, on to the mo-cap stage for day 1,” he says.

As soon as he enters a room, someone says, “Director’s on set. Let’s standby please, everybody.”

The first scene of the shoot features Serkis as his iconic character Gollum. He completely transforms into the character as the camera rolls, before using Gollum’s signature voice to say, “And, action!”

Several original Lord of the Rings cast members will reprise their celebrated performances in the upcoming film. Ian McKellen will return as the wizard Gandalf the Grey, Elijah Wood will play the hobbit Frodo Baggins and Lee Pace will reprise his part as Thrandruil.

As seen in the video, Serkis will perform the role of Gollum and his alter ego, Sméagol.

Joining The Lord of the Rings universe this time around are Jamie Dornan as Strider, the chief of the Northern Dúnedain Rangers, and Leo Woodall, who will play another of the Dúnedain, Halvard. Strider leads the hunt across Middle-earth for Gollum while Halvard accompanies him on the dangerous mission.

Also confirmed to join the film’s cast is Kate Winslet. As the film’s story delves into Gollum’s past, it will explore a time when he was a young Stoorish boy named Sméagol. Winslet will portray one of the key players in the settlement of Stoors — the matriarch Marigol.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum arrives in theaters on Dec. 17, 2027.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Influencer Nara Smith says 2-year-old daughter has cancer
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Nara Smith attends the ‘A Night of Extra’ Beauty Evening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, March 20, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Influencer and cookbook author Nara Smith is opening up about her family’s private health journey, revealing that her 2-year-old daughter, Whimsy Lou, was diagnosed with cancer late last year.

Smith, 24, shared the news in an Instagram video on Wednesday, saying she and her husband, model Lucky Blue Smith, 28, first sought medical attention after noticing “something suspicious” on their daughter.

“When we saw something suspicious on her, we took her to the ER, and they didn’t quite know what to make of it,” Smith said. “So when we took her into our pediatrician, I just remember him going really quiet and calm … My heart dropped in that moment. I don’t know whether it was my gut telling me something or just a mom’s intuition, but the first thing that I felt was, ‘She has cancer.'”

Smith said Whimsy later underwent X-rays, ultrasounds and a biopsy before doctors confirmed her cancer diagnosis.

“After a lot of X-rays, ultrasounds, and finally a biopsy, they immediately called us and said that she had cancer,” she said. “[They] told us it had spread, and that she need[ed] to come and start chemo treatments immediately.”

Smith did not disclose what type of cancer her daughter has or provide an update on Whimsy’s current condition.

The social media creator said connecting with other parents and families facing similar experiences has helped ease the feeling of isolation she experienced following her daughter’s diagnosis.

Smith also shared that balancing her daughter’s treatment while caring for her children, recovering postpartum — her youngest child was born in September last year — and keeping up with work has been challenging. 

In the video’s caption, Smith expressed gratitude for the doctors and nurses who cared for her daughter, writing that she is “thankful for each and every nurse and doctor along our journey who helped us get through and out the other end.”

Smith, who has more than 12.4 million followers on TikTok and 4.7 million on Instagram, is known for sharing cooking videos and family-focused lifestyle content.

Her debut cookbook, Homemade, is scheduled to be released in October.

ABC News has reached out to Smith’s representative for comment.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Pitt’ season 2 finale gets theatrical release
‘The Pitt’ season 2 finale gets theatrical release
Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby in season 2 of ‘The Pitt.’ (Warrick Page/HBO Max)

The Pitt is headed to movie theaters.

Fans of the Emmy-winning TV series will be able to watch its season 2 finale on the big screen. HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures have teamed with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for advance theatrical screenings of the episode.

In a press release, HBO Max said this season 2 finale theatrical release is set “to honor the dedication and impact of healthcare professionals across the country.”

These screenings will take place on April 13 at select Alamo Drafthouse locations in the U.S. All health care workers, either active or retired, are being encouraged to reserve their seat with the purchase of a $10 food and beverage voucher.

Additionally, every person who attends the screenings will receive what HBO Max is calling “special The Pitt giveaways.”

New episodes of The Pitt stream Thursdays on HBO Max. The season 2 finale will be available for everyone to watch on the streaming service on April 16.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ariana Grande exits cast of ‘American Horror Story’ season 13
Ariana Grande exits cast of ‘American Horror Story’ season 13
Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images)

Surprise, you’ve seen the last of her. For now, at least.

Ariana Grande will no longer appear in season 13 of American Horror Story, ABC Audio has learned. She has currently not shot any scenes for the new season and she will not. This is due to conflicts with timing changes to production on the horror anthology series, as well as it happening simultaneously with her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

FX and 20th Television had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

Grande rescheduled select dates of her Eternal Sunshine Tour at the end of June. Her July 12 show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, was rescheduled to July 14. Additionally, Grande shifted her July 22 and July 24 shows in Boston to the new dates of July 23 and July 26, respectively.

Despite Grande’s exit, Ryan Murphy’s horror series has a star-studded cast set for the lucky number 13th season of the show. It will feature franchise regulars Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette star Paul Anthony Kelly is also part of the cast.

If Grande had appeared on the season, it would have marked her reunion with Murphy after appearing in his comedy series Scream Queens over a decade ago.

American Horror Story season 13 will premiere on Sept. 24.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, FX and 20th Television. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.