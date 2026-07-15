Danny McBride to make directorial debut with new ‘G.I. Joe’ film

Danny McBride to make directorial debut with new ‘G.I. Joe’ film
A photo of Danny McBride. (Michael Buckner)

Danny McBride is set to direct Paramount’s upcoming G.I. Joe movie.

The actor will make his directorial debut by helming the upcoming film based on the classic Hasbro toy franchise, ABC Audio has learned. He also penned the movie’s script.

The currently untitled G.I. Joe movie is keeping its plot details under wraps for the time being. G.I. Joe remains a priority IP for Paramount, sources told ABC Audio.

The G.I. Joe toy line launched in the ’60s. It garnered even more popularity in the ’80s after inspiring a popular animated TV series, which introduced characters such as Duke, Snake Eyes and Roadblock.

Three previous G.I. Joe movies have been released by Paramount. The first was 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra starring Channing Tatum; the second was 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation starring Dwyane Johnson and Bruce Willis; and the third was 2021’s Snake Eyes spinoff starring Henry Golding.

McBride is known for creating and starring in HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. Some of his film credits include Pineapple Express, Tropic Thunder and Alien: Covenant.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV
Widow’s Bay: Matthew Rhys stars as the mayor of a struggling community in this comedy horror series.

Netflix
Man on Fire: This new series is based on the 2004 film starring Denzel Washington. 

Swapped: Michael B. Jordan lends his voice to this animated family buddy comedy film. 

HBO Max
Wuthering Heights: The Margot Robbie- and Jacob Elordi-starring film makes its streaming debut. 

Movie theaters
The Devil Wears Prada 2: Watch the highly anticipated sequel film starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep.

Animal Farm: This animated film is based on the classic novel by George Orwell. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty predicts fans will feel ‘really satisfied’ by series finale
‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty predicts fans will feel ‘really satisfied’ by series finale
‘The Boys’ season 5 on Prime Video (Amazon MGM Studios)

The series finale of The Boys drops Wednesday on Prime Video. The big question is whether or not The Boys will be able to stop the sociopathic and seemingly invincible superhero Homelander, when all attempts so far this season have failed. So, will the finale manage to wrap up the story in a way that makes viewers happy?

Erin Moriarty, who plays Annie aka Starlight, told ABC Audio, “I hope so. I really hope so, I think the writers have done a brilliant job executing it. And I think that will translate into the fans feeling really satisfied by it, hopefully. We always hope so.”

“But I think … Eric Kripke [CRIP-kee], our showrunner, has done a brilliant job,” she added.

Moriarty’s Annie recommitted to the seemingly hopeless fight against Homelander, who is literally immortal, in last week’s episode, after she regained her sense of hope. That came despite a very bleak season that has seen the deaths of several major characters. But as star Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie, notes, it’s that emotion that has been carrying the characters through this season.

“Hope is a very big, poignant theme this season because I think the question the writers are asking is, ‘How do you have hope in a world that’s so dark, and dreary and horrible?'” he told ABC Audio.

“And I think that the answer to that is that hope is a choice. And sometimes all you have is hope and … [it’s] hard to keep alive. But doing so — it’s not naive. It’s not overly optimistic. It’s actually kind of bada**.”  

All episodes of season 5 of The Boys are streaming now.

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lin-Manuel Miranda to direct film adaptation of musical ‘Octet’
Lin-Manuel Miranda to direct film adaptation of musical ‘Octet’
Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the opening night of ‘Waiting For Godot’ at the Hudson Theatre on Sept. 28, 2025, in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Lin-Manuel Miranda has found his next project.

The Hamilton creator will direct the film adaptation of Dave Malloy’s musical Octet

“I haven’t stopped thinking about Octet since I saw Annie Tippe’s premiere production in November of 2019. Dave Malloy’s score is versatile, brilliant and grows more relevant with each passing year. It won’t leave me alone so here we are,” Miranda said in a press release.

According to an official synopsis, Octet “follows an octet of people struggling with digital dependency, charting their compulsions using only the analog vibrancy of their own voices.”

Miranda also took to Instagram to share the news of this upcoming film. He said he’s been working with Malloy on adapting the production to the big screen “for the past six years.”

“Now we get to make the movie,” Miranda wrote. “And what a joy to officially partner with Julie Oh, my ride-or-die in the movie business since tick, tick…Boom! Thank you to everyone on our team at 5000 Broadway for their work in making this a reality.”

Malloy is set to adapt his own musical’s book for the film’s screenplay. He will also executive produce the project.

“I am over the moon that Lin-Manuel is turning Octet into a movie! I was utterly gobsmacked by his work on tick, tick…Boom!, and feel so honored to have such a beacon of the musical theater world bring this piece into a new life,” Malloy said. “As a brilliant storyteller, fellow internet junkie, and dear friend, I know he’s going to make something amazing. And our cast is completely ridiculous.”

While the film’s cast has yet to be officially announced, Miranda teased that is on the way.

“Full cast soon …,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.