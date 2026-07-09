Tom Hardy stars in ‘MobLand’ season 2 teaser trailer
MobLand is coming back for more.
Paramount+ has released the teaser trailer for season 2 of the action-crime series. The show’s second season is set to premiere on Sept. 18.
Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren star in the series about two mob families who find themselves in a war that threatens to ruin their empires and lives.
“The Harrigans, heads of North London’s largest criminal empire, are on the brink of civil war, and their rivals are starting to notice. As tensions within the Harrigan family intensify, their ‘fixer’ Harry Da Souza is the only one that can keep them from falling apart,” according to an official description of season 2.
The trailer finds Hardy’s Harry Da Souza speaking to a man he’s captured in the back of his van.
“This hasn’t exactly been a wonderful 24 hours for me, yeah? I’m under a lot of pressure,” Harry says. “The people that I work for, the Harrigans, they run North London.”
Ronan Bennett created and co-wrote the series, which was executive produced by David C. Glasser and co-written by Jez Butterworth. The show was renewed for season 2 back in June 2025.
“With over 26 million viewers and climbing, MobLand has become a resounding triumph driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David C. Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances by Tom, Pierce, and Helen,” Chris McCarthy, the co-CEO of Paramount and president of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment, said at the time it was renewed. “We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon, which has dominated both domestic and international charts and soared to #1 in the United Kingdom.”
It seems Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial is being eyed to be released by Neon.
Neon is in talks to pick up the film after Amazon MGM Studios decided it would no longer release it, Neon has confirmed to ABC Audio.
Amazon MGM Studios confirmed to ABC Audio it would no longer release Artificial in a statement shared on June 19.
“We have the utmost respect and admiration for Luca Guadagnino as an award-winning filmmaker – not to mention a longstanding relationship that we hope to continue,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “We believe that Artificial will be better served if it were released by a different studio and are working closely with the filmmaking team to find the film a new home.”
Artificial is described as a comedic drama about the world of artificial intelligence. It explores Sam Altman’s OpenAI during a period in 2023 when Altman was fired and rehired in a matter of days. It is directed by Guadagnino from a script by Saturday Night Live alum Simon Rich.
The film’s cast includes Mark Rylance, Andrew Garfield, Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Billie Lourd, Jason Schwartzman, Cooper Koch, Cooper Hoffman and Ike Barinholtz.
It would have reunited Guadagnino and Amazon MGM Studios after he directed the 2024 film Challengers for the studio, as well as 2025’s After the Hunt.
Stars from across Hollywood are expressing their opposition to the Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance deal that rocked the entertainment industry earlier this year.
Jane Fonda, Don Cheadle, Rosanna Arquette, Ben Stiller and Joaquin Phoenix are just a few of the more than 1,000 Hollywood professionals who signed their names on an open letter expressing opposition to the studio merger.
“As filmmakers, documentarians, and professionals across the movie and television industry, we write to express our unequivocal opposition to the proposed Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger,” the letter opens.
The note continues, “This transaction would further consolidate an already concentrated media landscape, reducing competition at a moment when our industries — and the audiences we serve — can least afford it.”
According to a February release announcing the sale, Paramount plans to acquire Warner Bros. in a transaction valued at about $110 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Paramount will pay “$31.00 per share in cash for all outstanding shares of WBD.”
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, “subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearances and approval by WBD shareholders, with a vote expected in the early spring of 2026.”
Paramount launched a hostile takeover bid in December to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, just days after Netflix struck a deal to purchase a large part of the media giant.
The letter from the stars of Hollywood cites some of the potential downsides of the deal as “fewer jobs across the production ecosystem, higher costs, and less choice for audiences in the United States and around the world.”
The letter also notes the merger leaves only four major studios remaining in the U.S.
The note, which is also signed by names like Mark Duplass, Javier Bardem, Ilana Glazer, Noah Wyle, Tiffany Haddish and Jason Bateman, summarizes some of the effects of studio consolidation.
“We have witnessed a steep decline in the number of films produced and released, alongside a narrowing of the kinds of stories that are financed and distributed. Increasingly, a small number of powerful entities determine what gets made — and on what terms — leaving creators and independent businesses with fewer viable paths to sustain their work,” the letter reads.
The letter also claims the consolidating media landscape “accelerated the disappearance of the mid-budget film, the erosion of independent distribution, the collapse of the international sales market, the elimination of meaningful profit participation, and the weakening of screen credit integrity.”
The group said they were “deeply concerned by indications of support” for the deal, which it says would harm the creative community and several of the small businesses therein.
“Competition is essential for a healthy economy and a healthy democracy,” the letter concludes, in part.
Along with the aforementioned signatories were names like Alyssa Milano, Ramy Youssef, Rosario Dawson, Mark Ruffalo, David Fincher, JJ Abrams, Kristen Stewart, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ted Danson, Rose Byrne and Denis Villeneuve.
Paramount responded to the letter in a statement to ABC News.
“We hear and understand the concerns that some in our creative community have raised and respect the commitment to protecting and expanding creativity,” the company said.
The statement also emphasized the “need for strong, creative-first and well-capitalized companies.”
The studio highlighted what it said are potential advantages to the deal, claiming Paramount will be able to “greenlight more projects, back bold ideas, support talent across multiple stages of their careers, and bring stories to audiences at a truly global scale.”
Paramount noted its “commitment” to investing in the industry, with examples including “increasing output to a minimum of 30 high-quality feature films annually with full theatrical releases.”
“Paramount remains deeply committed to talent, and this merger strengthens both consumer choice and competition, creating greater opportunities for creators, audiences and the communities they live and work in,” Paramount’s statement concluded.
ABC News has reached out to Warner Bros. Discovery for any statement on the letter.
RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate is now in U.S. movie theaters, starring Shameik Moore as Unique, a newly released prisoner and military veteran trying to rebuild his life in Ohio.
After collaborating with Shameik on Cut Throat City and Wu-Tang: An American Saga, RZA explains why he tapped him for the movie.
“I’m really a fan of him as an artist. I really think he has something special,” he tells ABC Audio. “Every time we work together, I see him sponge up the material, and I see him just lose his self and become the energy that I need. And he does it in a very unique way. I won’t describe his process, but I’m a fan his work.”
RZA even compared their working relationship to other notable director-actor duos.
“It seems like my energy through him as a director to an actor, I don’t know, we might have a Denzel [Washington]/Spike Lee thing going on … or Ryan Coogler/Michael B. [Jordan]. I don’t know, but I love working with him,” he says.
The film also reunites RZA with Quentin Tarantino, with whom he worked on The Man with the Iron Fists and Django Unchained. “We’re family. … We’re brothers,” RZA says.
One Spoon of Chocolate follows Unique as he relocates to Ohio after prison, hoping for a fresh start. Instead, he becomes the target of a racist sheriff and team tied to missing Black men in the town. He prepares for vengeance by reading a survivalist handbook, inspired by a book RZA received 15 years ago.
“I actually own land in Ohio,” RZA says, “and so one of my friends had gave me a book on … how to start a fire, how to get a fish … how they do all these things, and so I took that idea.”