Jacob Elordi, Teyana Taylor among those invited to join Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Jacob Elordi, Teyana Taylor among those invited to join Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) | Jacob Elordi attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Jacob Elordi, Teyana Taylor and Josh O’Connor are among the 529 people The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited to join its ranks as members.

Other actors invited to join the academy include Jon Bernthal, Josh Gad, Julia Garner, Mia Goth, Simu Liu, Jenna Ortega, Bill Skarsgård and Jenny Slate.

Along with Elordi and Taylor, 2026 Oscar acting nominee Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas also received an invitation to join the academy’s ranks.

“We are delighted to invite this remarkable group of film artists and professionals from around the world to join the Academy,” academy CEO Bill Kramer and academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a press release. “Through their commitment to filmmaking, this year’s exceptionally talented class has made significant contributions to our global movie industry.”

The rest of the actors who have received invitations to join the academy are Mathieu Amalric, Raúl Briones, Kenneth Choi, Jemaine Clement, Paddy Considine, David Dastmalchian, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Veronica Ferres, Stephen Fry, Wood Harris, Suzy Eddie Izzard, Scoot McNairy, Tig Notaro, Daniella Pineda, Lily Rabe, Anthony Ramos and Miguel Sandoval.

If all of the people invited decide to accept their membership, the total amount of academy members will increase to 11,319, including emeritus. The number of voting members will stand at 10,338.

With the new additions of the 2025 member class, the academy would consist of 36% women, with 25% of them from underrepresented communities and 22% international.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Milly Alcock fights to save dog Krypto in ‘Supergirl’ official trailer
Milly Alcock fights to save dog Krypto in ‘Supergirl’ official trailer
Milly Alcock as Supergirl/Kara Zor-El in ‘Supergirl.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s the Supergirl official trailer.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the full-length trailer for the upcoming superhero film on Tuesday.

Milly Alcock stars as the titular Supergirl/Kara Zor-El in the second film in the new DC Universe. Craig Gillespie directs the superhero film about Clark Kent’s cousin from a script written by Ana Nogueira.

The movie follows what happens “when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home,” according to its official synopsis. “Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.”

The trailer opens to a video message that Kara receives from her cousin Superman.

“Hey, I was just touching base to see when you think you might be coming back. You know, I’m just worried that you’re not gonna find your stride here if you keep going off-world all the time, Kara,” Clark Kent says. “I’m worried you’re not going to find your people.”

“Yeah, well, that’s the thing, Clark. I have no people,” she says in return.

The trailer then follows the relationship between Kara and her pet dog, Krypto, establishing that he is her most important connection. That’s until Krypto is poisoned by henchmen of the film’s villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills. She discovers she must give him the antidote within three days, or she’ll lose him forever.

“You cannot give up on me,” Supergirl tells her beloved dog.

Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa also star in the movie.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26.

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Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien jokes about Timothée Chalamet, gets optimistic & more during monologue
Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien jokes about Timothée Chalamet, gets optimistic & more during monologue
ABC’s The Oscars hosted by Conan O’Brien. ((Disney/Mark Seliger)

The 98th annual Academy Awards went down in Hollywood Sunday, with host Conan O’Brien kicking things off with a taped segment set to Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage,” which had him made up to look like Amy Madigan’s character in Weapons and dropping into Oscar-nominated films.

He opened his monologue by saying he was honored to be the “last human host of the Academy Awards,” before joking, “Last year when I hosted Los Angeles was on fire, but this year everything’s going great.”

Noting that security was tighter at the Oscars this year, he joked it was because of concerns over “attacks from both the opera and ballet communities,” a reference to Timothée Chalamet’s recent comments, adding “they’re just mad you left out jazz.”

There were also cracks about the Oscars getting political, joking there’s an alternate Oscars hosted by Kid Rock at Dave & Buster’s, as well as jokes about it being Netflix’s Ted Sarandos’ first time in a theater and several about the nominated films, including Hamnet and Bugonia sounding “like off-brand lunch meat.”

But it wasn’t all jokes, with Conan then getting serious about why the Oscars are important.

“Everyone watching around the world is all too aware that these are very chaotic, frightening times,” he said. “It’s at moments like these that I believe that the Oscars are particularly resonant.”

“Every film we salute is the product of thousands of people speaking different languages, working hard to make something of beauty,” he added. “We pay tribute tonight, not to just film but to the ideals of global artistry, collaboration, patience, resilience and that rarest of qualities today, optimism.”

Finally he noted, “So let us celebrate not because we think all is well, but because we work and hope for better in the days ahead.”

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Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden announce birth of 3rd child
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden announce birth of 3rd child
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden attend the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

Actress Cameron Diaz and musician Benji Madden have welcomed a third child.

Madden shared the couple’s happy news in an Instagram post Monday, writing, “Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child.”

The Good Charlotte frontman shared the baby is a son they have named Nautas Madden. According to his post, the name Nautas means sailor, navigator and “one who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown.”

“We love life with our family- our kids are healthy&happy, and we are grateful!!!” Madden also wrote in his post, to which Diaz responded with a series of red heart emojis.

The couple, who are known to not share photos of their children publicly, did not share further details of Nautas’ birth.

Diaz, 53, and Madden, 47, got married in 2015 and became parents for the first time in December 2019 after welcoming a daughter named Raddix.

The couple announced in March 2024 that they had welcomed a second child, a son named Cardinal Madden.

Shortly after Cardinal’s birth, Diaz spoke about her decision to take a nearly 10-year break from her acting career to focus on her family.

“It felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life, and I just really didn’t care about anything else,” Diaz said in an October 2024 interview. “Nobody’s opinion, nobody’s success, no one’s offer, no one’s anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have. I think it really comes to what are you passionate about, for me it was to build my family.”

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