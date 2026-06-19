Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Artificial’ will no longer be released by Amazon MGM Studios

Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Artificial’ will no longer be released by Amazon MGM Studios
Luca Guadagnino attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21, 2026, in Paris, France. (Peter White/Getty Images)

Artificial, the upcoming film by director Luca Guadagnino, will no longer be released by Amazon MGM Studios.

The studio confirmed the news to ABC Audio on Friday.

“We have the utmost respect and admiration for Luca Guadagnino as an award-winning filmmaker – not to mention a longstanding relationship that we hope to continue,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. “We believe that Artificial will be better served if it were released by a different studio and are working closely with the filmmaking team to find the film a new home.”

Artificial is described as a comedic drama about the world of artificial intelligence. It explores Sam Altman’s OpenAI during a period in 2023 when Altman was fired and rehired in a matter of days. It is directed by Guadagnino from a script by Saturday Night Live alum Simon Rich.

The film’s cast includes Mark Rylance, Andrew Garfield, Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Billie Lourd, Jason Schwartzman, Cooper Koch, Cooper Hoffman and Ike Barinholtz.

It would have reunited Guadagnino and Amazon MGM Studios after he directed the 2024 film Challengers for the studio, as well as 2025’s After the Hunt.

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‘Heated Rivalry,’ ‘Widow’s Bay’ lead TCA Awards nominations
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Heated Rivalry, Widow’s Bay and Industry lead the nominations for the 42nd annual TCA Awards with five apiece.

All three are nominated in the program of the year category alongside last year’s winner, The Pitt, as well as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Hacks, The Comeback, Shrinking and Pluribus.

The Pitt’s Noah Wyle is nominated in the individual achievement in drama category after winning in the category last year. He’ll face off against Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, as well as Industry stars Myha’la and Marisa Abela, and more.

Two new categories were also added this year: outstanding achievement in animation and outstanding achievement in international series.

The TCA Awards, voted on by members of the Television Critics Association, will announce the winners later this summer across TCA’s social media.

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Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang join ‘The White Lotus’ season 4
Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang join ‘The White Lotus’ season 4
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A few new guests are checking into The White Lotus.

Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang have joined the season 4 cast of the Emmy-winning HBO series. The news was announced in a post to the network’s Instagram on Monday.

“New company is on the way. #TheWhiteLotus season 4 welcomes Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang,” HBO’s post reads.

These new casting announcements come after production has already started in the French Riviera.

The star-studded season 4 cast also includes Laura Dern, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Ari Graynor, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka and Kumail Nanjiani. Additional cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet.

This new season’s plot will take place during the Cannes Film Festival, where it will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and its employees over the course of a week. It is set to film in Cannes, St. Tropez and Monaco. Additionally, some filming will take place in Paris, although the main story remains along the Côte d’Azur.

The hotels that will be featured in this season of the show are the Airelles Château de la Messardière, which will be the White Lotus du Cap, and the Hôtel Martinez, which will be the White Lotus Cannes.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White. White also executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

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James L. Brooks to be honored with inaugural Industry Icon Award at Peabody Awards
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James L. Brooks attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle’s annual celebration of the Toronto International Film Festival at Windsor Arms Hotel on Sept. 10, 2016, in Toronto, Canada. (Todd Williamson/Getty Images for InStyle)

James L. Brooks is set to be honored with the inaugural Industry Icon Award at the Peabody Awards.

The Oscar winner will receive the first-ever award of this kind at the 86th annual awards ceremony, which is set to take place on May 31. The program’s board of jurors made the announcement on Wednesday.

Other honorees at the ceremony include Amy Poehler, who will receive the Career Achievement Award, as well as Sterlin Harjo, who is set to receive the Trailblazer Award. Additionally, the historic programmer PBS Kids will be given the Institutional Award.

“James L. Brooks has shaped the way we understand television as both an art form and a cultural force. His work blends humor, humanity, and sharp social insight in ways that have influenced generations of storytellers. It’s an honor to recognize his extraordinary legacy with the inaugural Industry Icon Award,” Jeffrey Jones, the executive director of the Peabody Awards, said in a press release.

Brooks is being honored with this award due to his “enduring impact and leadership in shaping the media landscape,” according to The Peabody Awards. Over the course of his career he co-created The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Taxi, The Simpsons and Room 222. On the film side, he is known for his movies Terms of Endearment, Broadcast News and As Good as It Gets.

Nominees for the 2026 Peabody Awards will be announced on April 7 and April 9. The winners will be announced later that month.

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