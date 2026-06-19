Legendary TV director James Burrows dies at 85

Legendary TV director James Burrows dies at 85
In this March 25, 2025, file photo, James Burrows attends a premiere in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images, FILE)

Legendary director James Burrows has died, his agent confirmed to ABC News on Friday. He was 85.

Burrows is known for directing some of the most iconic shows on television, from Cheers and Taxi to Will & Grace and Frasier.

Throughout his illustrious career, Burrows won 11 Emmys and five Directors Guild of America Awards. The Directors Guild of America also honored Burrows in 2015 with a lifetime achievement award. He was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2006.

“Jimmy was the greatest comedic television director in the history of the medium,” his agent, Rick Rosen, said in a statement to ABC News. “He directed the most iconic, defining shows of generations. Always a gentleman, it was an absolute honor to represent him.”

Born on Dec. 30, 1940, Burrows made his mark across many television shows in the mid 1970s, directing episodes for several television series in 1975 including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Phyllis and The Bob Newhart Show.

He also helmed episodes of Laverne & Shirley, The Betty White Show, Rhoda and more, before a long stint as director for the TV sitcom Taxi starting in 1978. Burrows directed the first four seasons of the series, which focused on the everyday lives of New York City taxi drivers.

While speaking to the Television Academy in 2025, Burrows said his job as a director on Taxi was to “mold” the actors “into an ensemble.”

“I’m not sure how much the actors learned from me, but I learned a lot about how to deal with people because of that show,” he said.

Following Taxi, Burrows directed several other TV shows as well as the 1988 television movie The Nerd, prior to directing Cheers starting in 1982. He was also a co-creator on the show, and directed 237 episodes.

In 2003, Burrows told Conan O’Brien that it was a “wonderful experience.”

“It was so smooth, it was scary, how the process went,” Burrows said about the writing, cast and crew.

The show won a total of 28 Primetime Emmy Awards, with Burrows winning two for directing.

Burrows went on to direct more television shows after Cheers, including Frasier, Will & Grace and Friends.

When asked in an interview in 2003 by the Television Academy about how he wanted to be remembered, Burrows said, “That every night forever you can tune in somewhere and there’ll be a show I did.”

 ABC News’ Andrea Dresdale contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘House of the Dragon’ season 3 gets release date, new teaser trailer
‘House of the Dragon’ season 3 gets release date, new teaser trailer
Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’ season 3. (Ollie Upton/HBO)

House of the Dragon season 3 officially has a release date.

HBO has announced that the third season of the Game of Thrones prequel series will premiere on June 21. It finds House Targaryen divided as ever, picking up where season 2 left off.

Additionally, the network has released a brand-new teaser trailer showing off season 3.

The show’s returning cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Bethany Antonia, Jefferson Hall, Tom Bennett, Kurt Egyiawan and Freddie Fox.

At the beginning of the trailer we hear Daemon Targaryen (Smith) tell his wife, Rhaenyra Targaryen (D’Arcy), that she is the strongest ruler there has ever been.

“You now have the power no man has ever wielded. You will have an empire unassailable, Rhaenyra. And our children will rule it forever and a day,” Daemon says.

The trailer ends with Rhaenyra making her plans known.

“There will be no doubt who the gods have chosen to rule,” she says, as we see her hold a crown.

House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The story is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, centering on House Targaryen.

In addition to airing on HBO linear, season 3 of the fantasy drama series will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Joan Cusack, Greta Lee on the technology takeover in ‘Toy Story 5’
Joan Cusack, Greta Lee on the technology takeover in ‘Toy Story 5’
Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) in ‘Toy Story 5.’ (Pixar)

Toy Story 5 rides like the wind into theaters on Friday. Joan Cusack once again stars as the voice of Jessie in the film.

Cusack told ABC News that now, after all this time, she hopes she’s more like Jessie than she is like Joan.

“I strive to be more like Jessie,” Cusack said. “She’s fearless and hopeful and relentless and loving and all the good things. She’s like the ideal parent, I think, which is so sweet that they captured that in a toy.”

The fifth installment in the Toy Story franchise introduces a new character in Greta Lee’s Lilypad. The smart tablet represents how technology threatens to take over playtime. Lee said while she grew up with some tech in her childhood, she was “on the cusp of all of it.”

“I’m so thankful that I had a childhood that was completely free of all this. So I know what that’s like, as opposed to my own kids who actually don’t have that at all,” Lee said. “It’s so different now. And the kids are — I’m worried that they’re losing the ability to go back to basics, basically, and form real connections, human connections, without the assistance of these screens.”

Toy Story 5 is an emotional watch, Lee said. She watched the film for the first time with Cusack, and said she cried six times.

“I was so moved by it. I really was, and I laughed so much, too. I’m so genuinely proud of the movie,” Lee said, noting that while making the Pixar animated film they had only watched clips featuring their respective characters ahead of time.

“We saw it for the first time as fans, basically. And they did such an amazing job.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pedro Pascal surprises Disneyland guests in costume as the Mandalorian
Pedro Pascal surprises Disneyland guests in costume as the Mandalorian
Pedro Pascal and a Disney Parks character attend ‘The Mandalorian’ special launch event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 28, 2023. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

This is the way to Disneyland.

Pedro Pascal donned his Mandalorian gear to surprise Disneyland guests in order to celebrate the retheme of the Star Wars attraction Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.

Pascal shocked fans who were gearing up to ride the attraction for the first time with its new storylines that feature The Mandalorian characters Din Djarin and Grogu. The interaction was captured in a video posted on the official Star Wars Instagram.

“Pedro Pascal creates the surprise of a lifetime at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at @disneyland,” the post is captioned.

The video shows Pascal putting the final touches on his Din Djarin costume as he poses inside of the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run attraction.

“Don’t make it too obvious it’s me,” Pascal says as he slides the Mandalorian helmet over his head. “I don’t think they’re gonna hear my welcome, but I’ll just be like, ‘What’s up?'”

Moments later, a group of Disneyland guests enter the attraction and are delighted to see a Mando character actor waiting near the queue. Little do they know that it’s actually the real deal. A ride attendant then asks Pascal, “Mandalorian, do you have anything to say before we send our travelers on their journey?”

Pascal then lifts the helmet off his head, which causes the guests to scream, jump up and down, and in some cases, fall to the ground.

“Now you all have to die because you’ve seen my face,” Pascal says to them.

Pascal stars in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which arrives in theaters everywhere on Friday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Lucasfilm.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.