‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ gets season 3 release date

‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ gets season 3 release date
Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter and Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard in episode 1 of ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ season 3. (Netflix)

My Life with the Walter Boys is getting ready to return.

Netflix has announced that the third season of the romance series is set to debut on Aug. 6.

The streaming service also released first-look photos from season 3 to tide fans over before they get to see the fallout of Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) and Cole’s (Noah LaLonde) overheard love confessions.

“The path of true love never runs smooth, especially in Silver Falls. The last time we saw the Walters, Jackie and Cole finally confessed their love for each other, only for Jackie’s boyfriend — and Cole’s brother — Alex (Ashby Gentry) to overhear,” according to an official description from Netflix. “But their conversation was interrupted when Walter patriarch George was rushed to the hospital. Season 3 sees the Walters realize what’s important in the fallout from this – and discover that it’s okay to go after what you want.”

Season 3 finds Alex turning toward his new rodeo racing team while Cole is discovered by a race car driver.

“Meanwhile, Jackie pours her heart into developing the town’s community space. But when a childhood friend arrives from New York, the life she left behind proves harder to forget than she expected,” the description concludes.

Also starring in season 3 are Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Connor Stanhope, Jaylan Evans, Corey Fogelmanis, Zoë Soul, Ashley Tavares, Dean Petriw and Johnny Link.

My Life with the Walter Boys has already been renewed for season 4. Season 3 will consists of 10 episodes. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Ali Novak.

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Zendaya, Tom Holland are married, stylist claims
Zendaya, Tom Holland are married, stylist claims
Zendaya and Tom Holland pose at a photocall for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ at The Old Sessions House on Dec. 5, 2021, in London. (Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images)

Zendaya and Tom Holland have tied the knot, according to stylist Law Roach.

The famed celebrity stylist behind many of Zendaya’s looks opened up on the Actor Awards red carpet on Sunday when asked about the couple’s seemingly impending marriage.

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” Roach said while speaking with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the awards ceremony.

“Is that true?” asked the reporter, to which Roach responded, “It’s very true.”

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Zendaya and Holland.

The couple’s engagement was confirmed by People last year after Zendaya was photographed wearing a large diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.

The celebrity couple met in 2016 while filming the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which Holland starred as the superhero and Zendaya starred as “MJ,” or Michelle Jones-Watson.

Holland seemed to indicate a romance with Zendaya in 2021, wishing her a happy birthday in an Instagram post.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx,” wrote Holland in the post.

The photo showed Holland in full Spider-Man gear while Zendaya rested her chin on his shoulder and raised a camera to a mirror.

 

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Whitney Leavitt to depart ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ after season 5
Whitney Leavitt to depart ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ after season 5
Whitney Leavitt attends FX’s ‘The Beauty’ New York premiere at Museum of Modern Art on Jan. 14, 2026, in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Whitney Leavitt is saying goodbye to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The reality star and actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to confirm rumors that she is departing the popular Hulu series. Leavitt will finish shooting the currently in production season 5, but that will be her last season as a cast member on the show.

“I am leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Take a minute, take it in,” Leavitt says at the beginning of the video she shared to confirm the news.

It was reported that Leavitt initially announced she was departing The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives during her final performance as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway on Sunday.

“I’ve seen a lot of conversation on my announcement, so I just wanted to come on here and share my thoughts,” she said in the video. “Just to be very clear, I am finishing season 5. So yes, I will be in that season. But also yes, it will be my last.”

Leavitt then remarked on her journey with the show, saying she had been trying to get into the acting world long before joining The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“The reality show, it fell into my life organically and I said yes to it. It’s definitely not the path that I had envisioned in my mind to get to where I am today, but I wouldn’t change a thing,” Leavitt said.

This casting news arrives after filming resumed on season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives weeks after its star Taylor Frankie Paul’s season as lead of The Bachelorette was pulled by ABC amid an open “domestic assault investigation” involving Paul and ex-partner Dakota Mortensen.

Hulu has announced a spinoff titled The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which will star MomTok member Jen Affleck, who is presumably also leaving the original show.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

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Allison Janney, Andrew Rannells film ‘Miss You, Love You’ lands at HBO
Allison Janney, Andrew Rannells film ‘Miss You, Love You’ lands at HBO
Andrew Rannells and Allison Janney in ‘Miss You, Love You.’ (Jordin Althaus/HBO)

Miss You, Love You is headed to HBO.

The new film, which had a secret screening at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, is set to premiere to HBO on May 29. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Miss You, Love You stars Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells, while Jim Rash wrote and directed it. Janney plays a grieving widow named Diane Patterson who is forced to plan her husband’s funeral with a complete stranger: her estranged son’s assistant, Jamie Simms, played by Rannells.

“As they fumble through grief and their strange, darkly funny circumstances, buried secrets and long-held resentments surface, but their partnership becomes an unlikely conduit for connection, laughter, and healing for this mother and her unexpected surrogate son,” according to the film’s official logline.

The film also stars Bonnie Hunt as Judith Bibbs, Suzy Nakamura as Kathy, Oscar Nuñez as Minister and Lisa Schurga as Nance.

“I’m absolutely thrilled! To be championed by HBO and included among their exemplary library of films and series is humbling. It’s the perfect home,” Rash said in a press release.

Francesca Orsi, the executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO Drama series and films, said that “Jim Rash has crafted a film that masterfully navigates grief, family, and the weight of buried trauma with a comedic lightness that never undercuts its depth.”

She continued, “At its center, Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells deliver beautifully calibrated performances as Diane and Jamie, two people bound by loss, misunderstanding. We’re thrilled to bring this beautifully human story into the HBO Films family and can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

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